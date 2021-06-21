SAG Awards Sets Date for 2022 Ceremony, Which Will Return to a Live, 2-Hour Telecast

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place next year on February 27, 2022. That was the date originally reserved for the 94th Academy Awards — but with the Oscars moving to March 27, the SAG Awards will now fill that date.

The show will return to a two-hour telecast and be simulcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET, the awards show confirmed. This past year, a pre-taped, hour-long event took place on April 4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the date announcement, the SAG Awards also revealed key deadlines and dates for next year’s show. For starters, submissions for nomination consideration will open on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and close Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The eligibility window of airdate or premiere is between March 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Notes the SAG Awards: “With the actor’s permission, producers, studios/networks, agents, managers, or publicists may submit a performance for consideration in a category of the actor’s choosing. Actors may also submit their own performances.” All submissions must be submitted online at sagawards.org/submissions.

Nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Wednesday, Jan.12, 2022.

Here are key dates for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Monday, August 30, 2021

Submissions Open at sagawards.org/submissions

Friday, November 5, 2021

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. (PT)

Monday, December 6, 2021

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. (PT)

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 25, 2022

Final Voting Closes at 12 Noon (PT)

Sunday, February 27, 2022

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Live on TNT and TBS

Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes executive produced the past two ceremonies with Kathy Connell; this past year’s show didn’t have a host, a red carpet or even a set. Instead, the show included comedy bits mixed in with the SAG Awards’ signature “I Am An Actor” mini-speeches from performers, along with winner announcements in 13 categories and the “In Memoriam.”

In 2021, the show was scheduled for Jan. 24, before the pandemic forced a move to March 14. But when the Grammys shifted to that date, the SAG Awards moved again, to April 4.

Meanwhile, as the 2022 film awards calendar continues to form, the Golden Globes, as widely reported, will not take place next year, with the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards instead taking the Sunday that would have likely been the Globes’ date: January 9, 2022.

