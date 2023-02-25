SAG Awards Reveals Final Presenters For Sunday’s Show

Nominees Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), and Jenny Slate (Everything Everywhere All At Once), along with Orlando Bloom (Carnival Row), James Marsden (Dead To Me), and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time) are set as presents for the 29th annual SAG Awards.

The awards will be broadcast live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, Sunday, February 26 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be available on several partner social channels, as well as Twitter and Facebook.

The additional presenters were revealed by EP Jon Brockett.

Previously announced presenters include Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Emily Blunt (The English), Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Jessie Buckley (Women Talking), Diego Calva (Babylon), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Don Cheadle (White Noise), Paul Dano (The Fabelmans), Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Claire Foy (Women Talking), Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven), Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Gabriel LaBelle (The Fabelmans), Eugene Levy (The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy), Li Jun Li (Babylon), Rooney Mara (Women Talking), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Ashley Park (Emily in Paris), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus, Emily the Criminal), Amy Poehler (Restless Leg Tour), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Zendaya (Euphoria).

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances from the previous calendar year. Of the top industry honors presented to actors, only the SAG Awards are selected entirely by performers’ peers in SAG-AFTRA, with 122,600 eligible voters.

