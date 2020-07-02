SAG Awards Pushed Back Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Click here to read the full article.

The 2021 SAG Awards have been postponed to March 14 — six weeks before the Oscars — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27th annual awards show, which honors film and television performances, was originally set for Jan. 24, 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on June 15 that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast had been postponed by two months to April 25, 2021. Variety was the first to report in mid-May that the Academy was considering delaying the big night in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 SAG Awards ceremony, hosted by Megan Mullally, was held in January at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The cast of “Parasite” won the feature film ensemble award, with Joaquin Phoenix taking the male actor prize for “Joker” and Renée Zellweger nabbing the female actor trophy for “Judy.”

The eligibility requirements have been modified, with the eligibility window being extended by two months. Motion pictures, primetime television, and cable and new media programs first exhibited or broadcast during the period of Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021, may qualify.

The Submission period opens on Sept. 21 and will close on Nov. 20. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 4, 2021. Final voting will take place among SAG-AFTRA members between Feb. 10 and March 10.

The SAG Awards joins the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTA Film Awards in pushing their dates and eligibility periods for feature films due to the pandemic.

