SAG awards: Dame Helen Mirren attributes success to mantra of ‘don’t be an ass’

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·5 min read

Dame Helen Mirren attributed her career success to her mantra of “be on time and don’t be an ass” as she accepted the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) lifetime achievement award.

In a humorous speech the Oscar-winning actress said she liked to “think inside the box” as she dedicated the accolade to her fellow actors.

The 28th annual ceremony, which returned in person after being held as a shortened virtual ceremony in 2021, took place overnight on Sunday in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

British talent largely lost out to US counterparts despite being nominated across a wide range of categories.

Dame Helen took to the stage to receive the prestigious accolade after an introduction from Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, who described her as “acting royalty”.

“Lifetime achievement, that sounds so grand. I suppose I’m alive so by that measure I’m eligible,” she joked.

“But honestly any achievement that I’ve succeeded in is a result of my mantra which is basically ‘be on time and don’t be an ass’.

“Thank you SAG, I hate to say the word sag at my age, it’s always S A G for me.

28th Annual SAG Awards &#x002013; Press Room
With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I’m simultaneously enormously proud but I’m riven with the understanding that I absolutely do not deserve this.”

With 13 SAG Awards nominations and five wins, Dame Helen is the most decorated SAG lifetime achievement recipient.

Dame Helen thanked her fellow “rogues and vagabonds” for “all the giggles…their emotional generosity and incredible energy.”

“I get really peed off when I read about actors being maligned as a group, it’s so easy isn’t it,” she said.

“In my experience, which is now considerable…we love and admire each other’s work.

“Together we laugh, we weep, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up and suffer diarrhoea… don’t you? I mean I do.

“Actors, you’re a magnificent tribe, stretching across culture, history, and time. This is for the actors.”

Elsewhere Apple TV’s film CODA triumphed, winning outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

The film stars English actress Emilia Jones and tells the story of Ruby, the child of deaf adults (CODA).

The film features an ensemble cast of deaf actors, including Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant.

In an acceptance speech given in American Sign Language (ASL) Matlin said: “We deaf actors have come a long way.

“This validates the fact that deaf actors can work just like anyone else. We look forward to more opportunities for deaf actors.”

Kotsur won the first prize of the evening for male actor in a supporting role and in his own speech, also given in ASL, he thanked Apple TV+ for their “authentic” casting of the film.

Will Smith won best male actor in a leading role prize for playing the father of tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams, marking his first SAG win after three nominations.

28th Annual SAG Awards &#x002013; Show
Will Smith won best male actor in a leading role for playing the father of tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Jessica Chastain won best female actor in a leading role for Eyes Of Tammy Faye – a biopic about the US evangelist. Her win meant British heavyweights Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch were both snubbed.

A brief moment of success for Britons came with a win for ensemble cast in a comedy series for members of Richmond-based football series Ted Lasso.

Appearing virtually alongside her fellow cast members, British star Hannah Waddingham enthusiastically thanked SAG and wished they could be at the ceremony in person.

Jason Sudeikis, who plays the show’s eponymous star, won male actor in a comedy series for the second year in a row for his portrayal of the amateur US football coach, fending off his co star Brett Goldstein.

Squid Game stars Jung Ho-Yeon and Lee Jung-Jae won outstanding performances for female and male actors in a drama series, respectively, for their roles in Netflix’s dark thriller.

Making short acceptance speeches in their native Korean language, both thanked global audiences for their love and support for the show.

Getting visibly emotional, Jung Ho-Yeon said the show had “opened doors for me” and said she had long dreamed of being an actor on the “big screen”.

28th Annual SAG Awards &#x002013; Show
Star Brian Cox accepted the award for best ensemble in a drama series on behalf of the cast of Succession, wearing a facemask reading ‘f*** off’ – a tribute to his foul-mouthed onscreen persona Logan Roy (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The cast of HBO’s Succession won the ensemble in a drama series prize, following its first SAG nomination.

Star Brian Cox accepted the award on behalf of the cast, wearing a facemask reading “f*** off” – a tribute to his foul-mouthed onscreen persona Logan Roy. He also paid tribute to the people of Ukraine caught up in the ongoing conflict.

Several presenters and winners at the ceremony expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine during the ongoing conflict, and prayed for “impending peace” in the region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA' wins for best cast, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain take top honors

    The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards is the first major show of 2022 on the way to the Academy Awards next month. Here are the winners and highlights.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Jake DeBrusk scores twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l