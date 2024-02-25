SAG Awards: Billie Eilish Cracks Up Signing Superfan Melissa McCarthy’s Forehead in Sharpie | Video

Even actors are fans of their colleagues, and apparently, Melissa McCarthy is a superfan of Billie Eilish. So much so, in fact, that McCarthy asked Eilish to literally sign her face while on stage presenting together at the SAG Awards on Saturday night — during which Eilish couldn’t hold her composure.

Eilish and McCarthy were on hand to present the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series — which went to “The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri — and upon hitting the mic, McCarthy promptly admitted that she’s a huge fan of Eilish. According to the actress, she actually met Eilish “in utero,” because Eilish’s mom worked with McCarthy while she was pregnant with Billie.

When McCarthy asked Eilish to sign her dress, the singer refused, because she didn’t “want to ruin it.” But, she was more than happy to sign McCarthy’s face — much to McCarthy’s own surprise.

“Oh! OK. I thought you were gonna be like ‘I don’t want to ruin your pretty face!'” McCarthy said, handing over the marker.

And indeed, Eilish signed her forehead live on stage. Eilish couldn’t quite keep a straight face for the bit though, cracking up midway through.

Billie & Melissa McCarthy presenting the award for 'Female Actor in a Comedy Series' at the 30th #SAGAwards tonight! pic.twitter.com/3mEent1D39 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) February 25, 2024

You can watch the full moment from the SAG Awards in the video above.

