SAG Awards 2024: Which Cast Reunion Delighted You the Most?

Wondering what happened at Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards? Please, bore someone else with your questions.

But if you must know, cinema’s most fashionable supervillain Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) reunited with her former Devil Wears Prada assistants (Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt) to present one of the evening’s awards. Plus, the night brought together even more of entertainment’s most iconic characters from Modern Family, Breaking Bad and more. Below, we’re rounding up all the big reunions, complete with video clips so you can relive them again and again.

But before we get to that, let’s sum up the night’s biggest TV winners. Hulu’s The Bear took home the award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series, with Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri winning for Best Comedy Actor and Actress. HBO’s Succession won for Best Drama Ensemble, with The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal and The Crown‘s Elizabeth Debicki winning for Best Drama Actor and Actress. (See full winners list.)

If you’re feeling nostalgic, keep scrolling to revisit your favorite reunions from the evening. Which cast were you most excited to see back together again? Cast your vote!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Over 20 years after their film won Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Sean Astin and Elijah Wood showed up together on stage to present the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Wood joked that he never got his trophy after missing the ceremony in 2002.

The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep arrived in a flurry to present, but forgot her glasses and envelope! Luckily, Miranda Priestly’s best assistants were waiting in the wings to deliver the goods — Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway. Blunt later scolded Streep with an iconic line from the film: “By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me,” while Hathaway looked on in her cerulean blue gown.

Modern Family

The Modern Family cast reappeared and Ed O’Neill got emotional when revealing what he missed the most about the series: the money. The rest of the gang proceeded to collect on a series of side bets they made on who would say what at the awards show. Then, Eric Stonestreet claimed things were going great for him since the series ended because he knows Travis Kelce! But we were left wondering, where were all the kids?

Breaking Bad

The Breaking Bad cast attempted to present for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but spent the majority of the time on stage wondering how they could get out of this. Would SAG Awards punish them if they didn’t proceed with the presentation? Who cares! They ultimately decided: F— ’em!

The Fly

We’re still not quite sure why this reunion was chosen to introduce the nominees for Outstanding Motion Picture Cast — the final major category of the night. Nonetheless, former co-stars Geena Davis and Jeff Goldblum showed up and charmed!

