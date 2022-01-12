SAG Awards 2022 Nominations: The Complete List

Cole Delbyck
·6 min read

If there’s any awards show that should inherit the shine from the increasingly irrelevant Golden Globes, it’s the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Sure, the SAGs haven’t entirely matched the hedonistic flair that defined the Globes in recent decades. But the star-packed ceremony hasn’t exactly been hurting for buzzy moments either ― be it Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s backstage hand grab seen ’round the world, or “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho’s major proud dad energy when his cast took home the 2020 top prize.

So, days after the celebrity-free, untelevised Globes ceremony essentially went ignored by Hollywood ― save for the social media chaos it sparked online ― all eyes are on the SAGs to deliver some much-needed awards season momentum.

Nominations for the 28th annual ceremony honoringthe best performances in film and TV were unveiled by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens on Wednesday, via livestream on the SAG Awards’ official Instagram account.

“The Power of the Dog” and “House of Gucci” were the top film nominees, with both netting three nods, while HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” dominated the television field with five nominations each.

As for who’s in the running for the top prize this year, both “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” were surprisingly shut out of the Outstanding Cast field, despite making headway at the Globes.

Instead, “Belfast,” “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “House of Gucci” and “King Richard” will compete for the award. Other surprise film nominees included Bradley Cooper getting honored with a supporting nod for “Licorice Pizza” (while the film’s breakout star Alana Haim didn’t make the cut) and Cate Blanchett making her way into the Supporting Female Actor category for her performance in “Nightmare Alley.”

Elsewhere, Kristen Stewart, who seemed an all-but-certain lock for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” and “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler, who just picked up one of the Best Actress Golden Globes, both were snubbed.

Instead, Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) both received nods and will face off against Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”).

On the television side, “Succession” dominated the drama categories, with Netflix’s “Squid Game” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” trailing not far behind with four nods each. As for comedy, “Ted Lasso,” which cleaned up at the most recent Emmy Awards, led the pack in the nominations, while Hulu’s newcomer “Only Murders in the Building” also made a strong showing.

A far more accurate predictor of the awards season to come, given that a significant portion of SAG-AFTRA’s membership overlaps with the Academy Awards voting body, the ceremony can often make or break Oscars chances. The night’s top award for Outstanding Cast is often seen as a key bellwether for whatever film will go on to Oscars glory ― only a handful of movies have ever won the Academy Award for Best Picture without a SAG nomination ― making the event an all-important stop along the awards campaign trail.

But it remains to be seen whether this year’s ceremony will be held at all, with the surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the omicron variant. In recent weeks, some awards shows have chosen to postpone any in-person gatherings until later in the year, and both the Critics Choice Awards and the Grammys have been indefinitely postponed.

The SAGs, however, seem intent on holding a non-virtual celebration, after last year’s show was delayed until early spring and reduced to a pretaped telecast spanning only a single hour. But, the only real question remaining is what aggressively casual, but statement-making sweater Jason Sudeikis will wear at this year’s ceremony.

The 28th annual SAG Awards is set to air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time To Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations: Succession , Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed

    Succession, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game steamrolled TV nominations while Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana was shockingly snubbed in the Best Actress race.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Oilers GM Ken Holland on Evander Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

    Ken Holland isn't closing the door on Evander Kane. In fact, he might end up rolling out the red carpet. The Edmonton Oilers general manager said Tuesday he's spoken to the controversial winger's agent after his contract was recently terminated by the San Jose Sharks. Asked directly about Kane — now a free agent and able to sign with any team — during a media availability with reporters in Edmonton, Holland indicated he wouldn't turn down any player in a similar situation before getting "an unde

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, tapping one of the franchise's great players. General manager Stev Yzerman said his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization. Lidstrom's job duties will include evaluating players with the Red Wings, on other NHL teams, in the AHL and Europe as well as on amateur levels. Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying