SAG Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win supporting actor movie honors

"West Side Story" actress Ariana DeBose and "CODA" cast member Troy Kotsur won supporting honors at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The 28th SAG Awards ceremony is the first major award show of 2022 and will reveal the the top acting contenders heading into the Academy Awards on March 27. (The actors guild comprises the largest Oscars voting bloc.)

"My heart’s beating in my chest right now. It’s taken a long time for me to be comfortable calling myself an actor," said DeBose, who started on the stage before she moved to the screen. She also paid tribute to director Steven Spielberg for "believing in the possibility of my talent."

"I feel like I’m finally part of the (SAG) family," Kotsur said through an interpreter while accepting his SAG award for male supporting actor in a film. He reminded his daughter, "this award is not for you to hang your jewelry on" and also thanked his wife "for reminding me to check my fly before walking the red carpet."

Will Smith ("King Richard") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") lead the best male actor race, which also includes Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos"), Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog") and Andrew Garfield ("tick, tick ... BOOM!"). Gaga ("House of Gucci") and Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") are up for top female actor alongside Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Jennifer Hudson ("Respect").

Check out all the SAG winners (in bold) from Sunday's televised ceremony:

MOVIES

Ensemble cast

"Belfast"

"Coda"

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Actress

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Actor

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Supporting actress

Caitriona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Supporting actor

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

TELEVISION

Ensemble in a drama series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession"

"Yellowstone"

Ensemble in a comedy series

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

Actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Actress in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

