SAG-AFTRA and Studios Extend Contract Talks to July 12

SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have extended contract talks until midnight on July 12, delaying the expiration of the current deal, which would otherwise have ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

While it is not a guarantee that the extended talks will lead to a tentative agreement, SAG-AFTRA has announced similar delays during its contract negotiations in 2014 and 2017, which both led to eventual agreements. Both SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP declined to comment in accordance with customary media blackouts agreed to between unions and studios during labor negotiations.

This round of negotiations comes with several crucial issues that SAG-AFTRA members are hoping will be addressed after over 63,000 of them voted in favor of giving guild leaders the authority to order a strike if a satisfactory deal could not be reached. Among the key issues include stricter regulations on self-taped auditions, rules regarding consent and compensation for AI recreations of performers’ work and likeness, and increases in residuals for streaming films and TV shows.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:

With Hollywood on Edge, Actors and Studios Brace for Word on SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks

Last weekend, the guild released a video to members from president Fran Drescher and national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland expressing optimism about the progress made with AMPTP.

“I just want to assure you that we are having an extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues you told us are most important to you,” Drescher said. “And we’re standing strong and we’re going to achieve a seminal deal.”

But days later, a letter shared and signed by over 1,000 SAG-AFTRA members, including A-listers like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, was published urging the guild’s negotiating committee to not settle for unsatisfactory compromises.

“We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories,” the letter continued. “We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage.”

Also Read:

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson Among 300+ Actors Threatening Strike Over ‘Fundamental’ Issues Like AI

If a strike is ordered by SAG-AFTRA, it would be the first double strike Hollywood has seen since 1960 and would immediately shutdown major film productions still shooting outside the U.S. in spite of the ongoing WGA strike such as Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.”

Even the potential of an actors strike has already led to multiple studios to pull out of hosting star-studded panels at San Diego Comic-Con next month, including Marvel Studios, Netflix and Universal. An actors strike would also likely lead to a postponement of this year’s Emmys telecast, as nominated actors would not participate in the ceremony or any awards campaigns. Preparations for 75th Emmys ceremony, which will take place on September 18, are set to begin on July 15, three days after the new SAG-AFTRA deadline.

Story continues

SAG-AFTRA members who have spoken to TheWrap say they are willing to strike to reverse what they say are unsustainable trends in Hollywood, with tens of thousands of the union’s members unable to earn the roughly $26,000 in annual earnings needed to qualify for SAG-AFTRA’s health plan. Similar to the WGA, whose strike has been supported by thousands of SAG-AFTRA members who have marched in solidarity, there is a sense that this round of contracts is labor’s best opportunity to safeguard against a future where more Hollywood workers are unable to make ends meet.

“This is not a moment to meet in the middle, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us,” the members’ letter read. “We ask that you push for all the change we need and protections we deserve and make history doing it. If you are not able to get all the way there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the membership, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will meet that moment and not miss it.”

Also Read:

SAG-AFTRA Leaders Say They ‘Remain Optimistic’ About ‘Extremely Productive’ Talks With Studios (Video)