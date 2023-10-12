SAG-AFTRA & Studio Talks “Much Rockier Than Usual” Today; Pause “Likely” In Negotiations

After a rough day of negotiations Wednesday, the actors guild and the studios have pulled the plug for now.

Things were distinctly “much rockier than usual” today a veteran dealmaker says. Another source confirmed, “it did not go well today.” The insider added: “Things are uncertain, but a step back from talks looks likely.”

With issues like the guild’s revenue sharing proposal and AI still proving a sticking point, today’s talks at SAG-AFTRA’s Wilshire Boulevard offices, once again saw NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery’s David Zaslav, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and Disney’s Bob Iger in attendance. As they did for most of the successful five-day fast and furious final negotiations with the scribes, the CEO Gang of Four have been participating this round of deliberations with SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and other guild leaders.

Tonight, they were joined by executives from others studios in what was being referred to as “high council session.”

The parties came back to the table from a day away from deliberations with very different takes on the proposals being pushed across the table, I hear. “There is some serious sunlight between them right now on revenue sharing,” an insider noted, also using the wide ranging AI proposal SAG-AFTRA put forth as another example of obstacles in the talks. “No spin, there’s no other way to put it.”

“Both sides are committed to the process, but it is complicated stuff, and everyone wants to give the points the time and attention they deserved,” a guild source close to the bargaining told Deadline.

Neither SAG-AFTRA nor the AMPTP responded to request for comment on the current state of the talks. If either party or both do provide a statement, we will update.

SAG-AFTRA sat down with CEOs and AMPTP on October 2. Coming a week after the WGA reached its tentative deal, the parleying was the first time the parties had officially spoke since the actors guild went on strike on July 14.

While the writers guild officially ended their nearly five-month long strike on October 9 with a near unanimous mandate to ratify their new three-year contract with the studios, SAG-AFTRA members continue to pound the picket lines on what is today the 91st day of their strike.

Heading towards the end of the second week of this round of talks, frustrated principals from both sides will be fanning out tonight and over the coming days.

Coming straight from negotiations and remaining circumspect on the state of affairs, Langley appeared at the Bloomberg Screentime conference Wednesday at Nya Studios in the middle of Hollywood. Sarandos is scheduled to be there tomorrow morning. It seems that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP did agree on at least one thing today – to refrain from saying anything official about Wednesday’s talks until Langley’s stint on stage was over and she had exited the event.

As SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator did at San Diego Comic-Con right after the guild went on strike this summer, Crabtree-Ireland is now going to New York Comic Con this weekend to appear on a panel discussing AI.

Negotiation may be off for Thursday and perhaps beyond, however, picketing is not.

SAG-AFTRA intend to be out front of Amazon, Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery in LA tomorrow. On the East Coast, as NYCC kicks off, the guild planned pickets at Amazon/HBO, NBCU, Paramount+ and Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery offices in New York.

