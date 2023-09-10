SAG-AFTRA Strike: 30,000 Sign Petition Urging UK Government To Finance Out-Of-Work Creatives

Nearly 30,000 people have signed a petition which urges the British government to give film and TV crews furlough cash, after the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes in the US have left them without work.

The UK’s Mail on Sunday newspaper reports that a huge number of creatives, including many freelancers without any income protection, have been left without jobs after 10 major film productions were put on hold in the UK, and a further seven television series paused. Netflix’s big-budget Sandman is reported to be one of those affected.

The petition currently stands at 29,000 signatures – it needs to reach 100,000 to be debated in the British parliament.

The petition calls on the government to provide “income replacement” for staff unable to work, as the US Writers Guild heads into the 19th week of dispute. The strikers continue to call for higher fees, protected royalty payments and protection from artificial intelligence taking over their jobs.

High-profile British supporters of the strike action include Succession’s star Brian Cox, its writer Jesse Armstrong and Mission: Impossible’s Simon Pegg.

The Mail on Sunday reports that the government has said it is “engaging” with the industry but has yet to commit to providing financial support.

‘We continue our support for the screen industries through competitive tax reliefs, investing in studio infrastructure, supporting innovation, and promoting independent content,’ a spokesman for the Culture, Media and Sport department said.

This comes after Warner Bros Discovery last week said the strikes could dent their annual profits by up to £400million – despite the global success of its biggest ever earning film Barbie.

