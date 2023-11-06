SAG-AFTRA Says Studios’ ‘Final’ Offer Still Doesn’t Meet Needs on ‘Essential’ Strike Items, ‘Including AI’

SAG- AFTRA has released a new memo to members on Monday announcing that its negotiating committee has sent a response to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers about the studios “best, last and final” offer presented to them on Saturday.

“Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly,” the statement read. “There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.”

More to come…

