SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Back To Lead Last-Ditch Effort To Reach A Contract – After A Weekend In Italy Mugging For Cameras With Pal Kim Kardashian At Dolce & Gabbana Show

After getting flamed by writers on social media for posting about being on the set of American Horror Story while striking WGA writers were outside picketing, Kim Kardashian’s at it again.

While all Hollywood has been hanging on with worry about the potential SAG-AFTRA strike, Kardashian posted a pic with the guild’s president Fran Drescher for a Dolce & Gabbana show, mugging for the cameras in Puglia, Italy. See it below.

Kardashian posted the photo on her Instagram Stories thread, and while Kardashian makes her coin by living life in a fishbowl, many in town think that the optics here look terrible for Drescher, whom many figured would have been sweating at the negotiating table in hopes that a deal might prevent many from potentially losing their homes if the business shuts down. Drescher, who chairs the guild’s negotiating committee, is returning to L.A. from Italy tomorrow, just in time for the last two days of negotiations for the guild’s film and TV contract that expires Wednesday at midnight PT.

Responding to press inquiries, SAG-AFTRA said: “President Drescher is working as a brand ambassador for Dolce and Gabbana on location in Italy. This was a commitment fully known to the negotiating committee. She has been in negotiations every day either in person or via videoconference. President Drescher is managing a physically demanding schedule across three time zones, overseeing negotiations and working on location daily as well as managing her parents’ needs in Florida. She is returning to the states and will be on the ground in LA tomorrow and will continue to chair our negotiations.”

Here she is, photographed with Kim Kardashian at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda fashion show in Puglia, on the heel of the boot of Italy.

Drescher has been out of town since she flew to New York on June 29 to appear on Good Morning America, when she said that the two sides had been making headway “in some areas” at the bargaining table “and in some areas we’re not.”

Maya Dunbar, who’s running against Drescher for president on the anti-vax mandate ticket, was unimpressed. “This is a clear example of how out of touch the President is with the majority of the rank-and file-membership,” Dunbar said. “While most members are currently wondering if there’s going to be a strike, and how they’ll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she’s off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines.”

