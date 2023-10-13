SAG-AFTRA Picketing Canceled For Friday In Wake Of Potential Safety Concerns

Amidst calls for a day of protest by Islamic leaders, SAG-AFTRA has canceled plans to picket on Friday in Los Angeles and New York.

Federal and local law enforcement officials have warned the public to be wary after Hamas has urged its supporters to create a day of action in the streets on Friday. What form that takes is unclear, but law enforcement is stepping up its watches.

Reuters reported Wednesday that former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal called for a “Day of Jihad” on Friday the 13th. The LAPD has since announced an uptick in patrols — especially in Jewish and Muslim communities — for Friday.

In light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City or Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 13. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike pic.twitter.com/dpCyM0PTvh — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 13, 2023

