SAG-AFTRA Overwhelmingly Ratifies Commercials Contracts

SAG-AFTRA members have overwhelmingly ratified this year’s commercials contracts, with 92.25% of the organization voting in favor of the deal.

The agreement’s provisions reflect changes in the industry in the age of digital streaming, according to a press release. They include $120 million in gains for members, a 10% increase in session fees starting this year, flat-fee, per-cycle rates across most digital and traditional media, hair and makeup equity protections for diverse members, new standards for nude or partially nude work, clear boundaries for self-tape auditions, increased contributions to the SAG-AFTRA health plan and new compensation for digital use alongside an employer-paid fund.

More from Variety

“We did it! An overwhelming majority of members agreed on the new Commercials Contracts,” said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. “As we move into a digital age, bold moves and structural changes had to be made. Our amazing negotiating committee heard what members needed and delivered new contracts with more money for streaming, more contributions to the health plan, limitations on self-tape auditions, hair and makeup equity, intimacy protections and more. These contracts create a baseline upon which to build a new future.”

National commercials negotiating committee chair Gabrielle Carteris added, “Throughout the nearly eight-week process, our negotiating committee never wavered from a single-minded focus to modernize and transform our contracts. Our committee remained laser-focused on modernizing and transforming our commercials contracts. Our success in the negotiations is directly tied to the incredible support, advice and work of national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and chief contracts officer and lead negotiator Ray Rodriguez, whose influence and wise counsel is found in every provision in the contracts.”

Story continues

The new payment and editing structure, in addition to a second set of rate increases, will apply starting June 1. Initial rate increases are retroactive to April 1.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.