SAG-AFTRA Issues ‘Do Not Work’ Notice Against Scott Baio Film for COVID-19 Violation

SAG-AFTRA has issued a “Do Not Work” notice against the family film “Courting Mom & Dad,” which the guild says has violated COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health as well as COVID-19 and child actor guild regulations.

A Do Not Work notice requires that all SAG-AFTRA members do not accept employment from the production in question until further notice. Failure to do so could result in disciplinary action by the guild for violation of Global Rule One, which states that “No member shall render any services or make an agreement to perform services for any employer who has not executed a basic minimum agreement with the union, which is in full force and effect, in any jurisdiction in which there is a SAG-AFTRA national collective bargaining agreement in place.”SAG-AFTRA did not provide further details about the reasons behind the notice.

“Courting Mom & Dad” stars Scott Baio and Kristy Swanson as a couple on the verge of divorce as their three children seek the help of an eccentric personal injury lawyer to help stop the split. Revenge Movies, the producers of the film, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

