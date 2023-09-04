SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series

UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.

The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.

On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”

Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. A notable film in that category is Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which is driving toward its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.

Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):

FILMS

3-2 Pulldown, The
Charles Golding

4:30 Movie, The
Miller Hill Inc.

47 Days
Reel Big Studios

1996
New American Picture Show LLC

Adult Best Friends
Adult Best Friends LLC

After This Death
Likeliness Increases, LLC

Aguadilla
Abla Films LLC

Alarum
Alarum LLC

Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance
Eddie Goines and Friends LLC

American Deadbolt
American Deadbolt Movie LLC

American Nightmare
New York Nightmare Production LLC

Amerikatsi
People of Air Productions LLC

Angel’s Peak
UNKP LLC

Anniversary
Anniversary US Productions LLC

Ar Racist, The
The AWP Productions LLC

Armadilla
Armadilla LLC

Armored
Armored LLC

Asian Persuasion
Asian Persuasion Film LLC

Assessment, The
Number 9 Films Assessment Limited

Astronaut, The
Rocket Power LLC

Average Joe
Coach Productions LLC

Baby Blue
Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc

Back On The Strip
MMJ Productions LLC

Bad Haircut
Bad Haircut The Movie LLC

Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire, The
Madame Negritude LLC

The Beast
Beast Film UK Limited (casting)

Beldham, The
Which Witch Films LLC

Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts
Something Arbitrary LLC

Beneath the Grass
Beneath the Grass Film LLC

*Beneath The Light
Beneath The Light LLC

Beyond the Walls
Beyond the Walls Film LLC

Bibi
Bibi Productions LLC

Bird And The Bee
Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.

Bishop, The
Bring Him To The River LLC

Black Girl In Paris
Black Girl In Paris Film LLC

Blackwater Lane
Breakdown Film Ltd

Bloodknot
Bloodknot Movie, LLC

Bloody Bridget
Bridget Productions LLC

Blue Rose
Blue Rose Productions LLC

Bob Trevino Likes It
Chosen Family LLC

Bobcat Moretti Part 2
Develop Your Movie LLC

Bootyology
District 78 Inc

Breakwater
MAP Movies LLC

Bride Hard
Bride Hard Films LLC

Buffalo Daze
3 Buffalo Girls Productions, LLC

Buster Brooks
Buster Brooks Movie LLC

By The Grape Of God
By The Grape of God Movie LLC

Cafone, The
The Suburbanite Productions LLC

Catharsis
Mirmade Inc.

Chasing Midnight
Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC

Chimera
Chimera Film LLC

*Close To You
Sam Film Productions Inc.

Cobalt
Greenridge Productions LLC

Coming Together
Cornteen LLC

*Company
Wonderfilm LLC

Condition of Return
Condition of Return LP

Conduit
Hermes Film LLC

Copperhead
Backlash Film Holdings LLC

Cottonmouth
Flint & Stone Films LLC

Coup!
Summer Man Inc.

Crescent City
Crescent City Movie LLC

Crust
Crustsocks Productions LLC

Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra
CVALT LLC

Cub Scout
Wolf Cub Film LLC

Cuckoo
Cuckoo USA LLC

Daddio
Beverly Crest Productions LLC

Daddy
Twnshp Pictures LLC

Dance First
2LE Dance First Limited

Darkness Trail
Beautiful Dark Films LLC

Dead Don’t Hurt, The
The TDDH LLC

Dead Guy
Dead Guy LLC

Death of a Unicorne
Monoceros Media LLC

Decibel
DB Film LLC

Departing Seniors
Departing Seniors LLC

Desert Dawn
Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC

Desert, A
Capes and Fog LLC

*Devoted
The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC

Didi
Talking Fish Pictures LLC

DogMan
Grive Productions SARL

Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight
Dont Lets Go SA

Don’t Move
Dont Move UT LLC

Don’t Trip
Don’t Trip Films LLC

Dos Lados
Suenos Productions LLC

Dottie
Articine Inc

Double Exposure
Double Exposure Productions LLC

Draft Night
Thomas Glinkowski

Dream Devil
Outhouse Production Films LLC

Dream Scenario
Paultergeist Pictures LLC

Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny Productions LLC

Dutchman, The
Dutchman LLC

East Of Wall
Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

East Texas Oil
2126104 Alberta Ltd.

El Tonto Por Cristo
Holy Fool Films LLC

Escaping Ohio
Escaping Ohio LLC

Every Other Weekend
Small Fry Films LLC

*Everything And The Universe
Volcano Club LLC

Excelsis
Dewey and Bug LLC

Exhibiting Forgiveness
Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.

Eyes In The Trees
Eyes in the Trees LLC

F-Plus
Swen Studios Inc.

Fabulous Four, The
The Fabulous Four LLC

Fairy
Wonder Wheel Productions Inc

Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation
Diaz de Muertos

Fantasy Life
MVNYC Films Inc

Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed, The
The Feeling That The Time Inc.

Ferrari
Moto Pictures LLC

Flash Before The Bang
Inside Track LLC

Fleeing
Fleeing Inc

Flight Risk
Flight Risk Productions Inc.

Floaters
Floaters Productions Inc.

Fluxx
Fluxx Film LLC

Fort, The
Cellar Productions LLC

Freedom Hair
MPI Original Bryce LLC

Fremont
Fremont The Movie LLC

Friends And Foes
Studio Film LLC

From Ashes
Studio 6688 LLC

G20
Beige Fox LLC

Gaia
GAIA Film LLC

Ganymede
Ganymede Film LLC

Glitter & Doom
Glitter And Doom LLC

Godless
Godless Movie LLC

*Gonzo Girl
Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.

*Good Grief
Nimby Pictures LLC

Good Side Of Bad (2020)
Good Side of Bad LLC

Greatest Ever, The
The Greatest Ever LLC

Green Fairy, The
Green Fairy LLC

Griffin In Summer
Regrets Of Autumn LLC

Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night LLC

Growing Pains
Growing Pains Film LLC

Gunslinger, The
Wild West Productions Inc.

Guys Night
Frunchroom Films LLC (casting)

Helga
Jaeger House Productions LLC

Hell Of A Summer
Pineway Productions Inc.

Here Now
Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata

*Heretic
Blueberry Pie LLC

Hey Joe!
Palomar S.P.A.

*Hey Viktor!
Lightning Mill Inc.

Hitchcock pro-nazi film
Sebeda

*Holiday Twist
Holiday Twist LLC

How I Got There
HIGT International General Trading Company WLL

Hyena
Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC

I Love You Forever
ILYF LLC

Ick
Ick Productions LLC

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
If I Had Legs LLC

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing
Boiler Room Productions Inc.

In Cold Light
Lithium Studios II Inc.

*Inheritance
Inheritance Film Production LLC

*In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
FEG Development Limited

Iron Lung
Iron Lung Productions LLC

Isaac
Isaac Productions LLC

Isle Child
Team Miller Inc.

It Came From Within
It Came From Within Movie LLC

Italians, The
The Italians LLC

Jules
Apple Slice Productions LLC

Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth
The Vertical Truth LLC

Jump Scare
Ugly Duckling Pictures

Just Breathe
Rockwood Champ LLC

K-Pops!
Aegyo Master Production LLC

Keep Quiet
Keepquietmovie LLC

Keyz’
Keyz Film LLC

Killing Castro
Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.

Killing Moon, The
TKM LLC

Killer’s Game, The
TKG Productions Ltd.

King Ivory
Magic Mark LLC

King Of Hearts
Midnight Movies LLC

Ladybug
Silverose LLC

Lake George
The Lake George Company LLC

*The Last Call aka From The Shadows
Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company

Last Meals
Ortolan Productions LLC

Leader, The
Leader Films LLC

Leaves Of Glass
Sunflower Pictures Inc.

Legend Of The White Dragon
Legend of the White Dragon LLC

Lemurian Candidate, The
Lemurian Candidate LLC

Leopardi & Co.
Camaleo S.R.L.

Life Cycle 63
Second Draft Productions LLC

Life Of Chuck, The
Dance Anyway South LLC

Lilies Not For Me
Wolflight Films LLC

Lion-Girl
Lion Girl Films

*Locked
Locked Car Movie Inc.

Longlegs
Longlegs Pictures Inc.

Lousy Carter
Lousy C LLC

Love In Storytown
Gemelli Films Inc.

Love Is The Monster
LEMPO LLC

Magic Farm
Magic Marker LLC

Magpie Funeral
Magpie Funeral Movie LLC

Mannequin, The
The Mannequin LLC

Martyr Of Gowanus
Pipe Dream Productions Inc.

Mattachine Family, The
Silver Steps LLC

Megalopolis
Caesar Film LLC

Memories
Vanessa Ly Inc.

*Men Of Divorce
MOD CDMX LLC

Mermaid
Florida Man LLC

Method, The
Finding Gilbert LLC

Midnight Oil
Texas Cult House the Movie LLC

Mindtraveler
Lab 9 Films Inc.

*Miranda’s Victim
Navesink River Productions, LLC

Mistake
Mistake Film LLC

Monica
Varient Entertainment LLC

Mooch
Mooch Film LLC

Mother Mary
Got a Little Sloppy LLC

Mother, May I?
MMI Film LLC

Mountains
Santiagueres LLC

Mourning Rock
ZNZ Project LLC

Murder Company
War Movie LLC

Mutt
Quiltro LLC

My Hero
Dufrane Productions LLC

My Valentine Wedding
Nferno Media Entertainment LLC

Naked In The Park
Naked in the Park LLC

*National Anthem
House of Splendor LLC

Night Talkers
Rutledge Productions LLC

Nightshift
Night Shift Film LLC

No Language
Savath Pictures Inc.

*No-One’s Calling
ATM Grupa S.A.

No Right Way
Kith & Kin Productions LLC

Nuremberg
Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)

Oblivious
Robert Michael Anderson

Obsessed With Light
Between the Rivers Productions LLC

Oh, Canada
Foregone Films PSC Inc.

Olmo
Olmo NM LLC

Omaha
Sanctuary Content Inc.

*Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls
Fortuitous Films LLC

Open Wounds
Once Upon A Lockbox LLC

Origin Of Species
Species Financing and Distribution LLC

Osiris
It Hunts LLC

Other You, The
The Other You LLC

Outen The Light
Bronx Bison Films Inc.

Outlaw Johnny Black, The
Outlaw JB LLC

The Pact
Easy Breezy Productions LLC

The Painted
Cadence Pictures LLC

Pandemonium
Pandemonium Filming LLC

Paracosm, A
Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.

Paradise And Lunch
PL Film LLC

Partenope
The Apartment S.R.L.

Penguin And The Fisherman, The
The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC

Pep
Pep Films LLC

The Pishach
Mason Jar Entertainment, LLC

Please Don’t Feed The Children
PDFTC LLC

Postcard From Earth
Next Unknown LLC

Presence
Apparitions Incorporated

Press Your Luck
Luckycharmer LLC

Priscilla
TCB Productions Canada Inc.

Privilege
Old School Story Productions Inc.

Publish Or Perish
Publish Or Perish Movie LLC

Queen Of Knives
KOK 2 The Film LLC

Queen of the Ring
Ring Productions LLC

Radical
TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

Rebel Girl
Rebel Girl Film LLC

Red Dirt
Sthenic Inc.

Redville
Redville Movie LLC

Relative Control
Third Act Film LLC

Return To Wickensburg (2023)
The Return Film Studios Inc.

Riff Raff
RR Productions Inc.

Ritual, The
The Rituality LLC

Rivals of Amziah King
Sad Abe’s Inc.

Roar Of The Fire
Fire Film Productions LLC

Rosario
Rosario The Movie LLC

Roses On The Vine
Roses Movie LLC

Rotting In The Sun
Rotting in the Sun LLC

*Rumours
Rumours Production Inc.

Save Yourself
Be About It Doc LLC

Scared Shitless
Golden Plunger LLC

Scary Tales Anthology
Very Scary Tales LLC

Scrap
Scrap Film LLC

Second Coming Of John Cooper, The
Bonus Level Productions LL

Sell Out
The Benny Dink Movie LLC

Shadow Dance
October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp

Shakey Grounds
Shakey Grounds LLC

Sharp Corner
Sharp Corner Inc.

She Came To Me
AI Film Production Services Inc.

Shelter In Solitude
Shelter In Place LLC

Shining Hour, The
Cardinal Films LLC

Short Game, The
The Green Jacket Productions LLC

Shining Hour, The
Cardinal Films LLC

Shoulder Dance
Shoulder Dance LLC

Sing Sing
Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated

Smoke Screen
Corporate Training Video LLC

Sod and Stubble
Sod and Stubble LLC

Sound, The
The Sound Film LLC

Space Bears
Space Bears LLC

Starstruck
Star Struck Movie LLC

*Stay At Home
Stay at Home Film LLC

Stealing Cars
Stolen Street LLCC

Strange Dark, The
Christoph J Messineo

Summer Book, The
Summer Book Movie LLC

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)
Sunfish Pictures LLC

Superthief
Superthief LLC

Surviving The Streets
No Address Productions LLC

Susie Searches
Susie Production Inc.

Sydney Vs. Sean
Ryan Powers

Things Will Be Different
Last Life LLC

Threads
Dre Vision Studios LLC

Til Death…Do You
Rubyjewel Media LLC

Tower, The
TheTowerFilm LLC

Transamazonia
Cinema DeFacto

Tricked & Treated
Tricked & Treated LLC

Triggermen
Triggermen LLC

Tuesday
Death On A Tuesday LLC

Two Neighbors
Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd

Under My Skin
Under My Skin Productions LLC

Unknown Country, The
Morissa Maltz LLC

Until He’s Destroyed
Restricted Pictures LLC

Untitled Guy Ritchie Project
Green Gold Productions Limited

Untitled Instant Pot Project
TraLaLoo Productions LLC

Untitled Jazzy Project, The
Jazzy Film Production LLC

Untitled John Swab Project
Film Heroes LLC

Untitled Peter Greenaway Project
FEG Development Limited

Untitled Rebuilding Project
Crowded Table LLC

*Untitled Road Movie
118W Films LLC

Uppercut
Hello Moment Productions GmbH

Velocipastor 2, The
Belka Strelka LLC

Very Stinky Summer, A
Cinematic Productions LLC

Videoheaven
Cinema Conservancy Incorporated

Watchers, The
Hunched Lady Productions LLC

Water For Life
Mill Valley Film Group

Wayfinders, The
Wayfinders LLC

Week End Escape Project
Grive Productions SARL

Westhampton
TXE Westhampton LLC

What Comes Next
Next Moon Media Inc.

What Happens Later
Terminal 4 LLC

What Rhymes With Magdalena
What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC

What She Doesn’t Know
WSDK Project LLC

Who Says You Can’t Go Home
Rolling Thunder Films LLC

Who’s Watching
No Resolution LLC

Wildcat
Flannery Film LLC

Wilderness, The
The Wilderness LLC

Wildfire
Wildfire the Movie LLC

Witchboard
A-Nation Media Inc.

Without Consequence
Lost Galleon Films LLC

Yellow Tie, The
Oblique Media SRL

You Can’t Stay Here
You Can’t Stay Here LLC

Young Claude
Brick By Brick Productions LLC

Your Lucky Day
King City Films LLC

SERIES

Autobahn (23/24)
Autobahn TV Inc.

Bar, The (Pilot)
James Woods

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
X Factor S2 LLC

Chosen, The (23/24)
The Chosen Texas LLC

Fairwood (23/24)
Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC

Gray House (2023)
Gray House Inc.

Green Veil, The (20/21)
The Boathouse LLC

Guns And Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)
Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC

Hal & Harper (23/24)
Bad Bangs LLC

Interview With a Vampire (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

Sight Unseen (23/24)
Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc

Small Town Big Story (23/24)
Activity Company

Tehran (23/24)
Donna & Shula Studios LTD

Underdeveloped (23/24)
Black Jellybeans LLC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

When Calls The Heart (23/24)
WCTH 11 Productions Inc.

Wild Cards (23/24)
Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.

