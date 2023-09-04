SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series

UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.

The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.

On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”

Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. A notable film in that category is Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which is driving toward its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.

Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):

FILMS

3-2 Pulldown, The

Charles Golding

4:30 Movie, The

Miller Hill Inc.

47 Days

Reel Big Studios

1996

New American Picture Show LLC

Adult Best Friends

Adult Best Friends LLC

After This Death

Likeliness Increases, LLC

Aguadilla

Abla Films LLC

Alarum

Alarum LLC

Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance

Eddie Goines and Friends LLC

American Deadbolt

American Deadbolt Movie LLC

American Nightmare

New York Nightmare Production LLC

Amerikatsi

People of Air Productions LLC

Angel’s Peak

UNKP LLC

Anniversary

Anniversary US Productions LLC

Ar Racist, The

The AWP Productions LLC

Armadilla

Armadilla LLC

Armored

Armored LLC

Asian Persuasion

Asian Persuasion Film LLC

Assessment, The

Number 9 Films Assessment Limited

Astronaut, The

Rocket Power LLC

Average Joe

Coach Productions LLC

Baby Blue

Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc

Back On The Strip

MMJ Productions LLC

Bad Haircut

Bad Haircut The Movie LLC

Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire, The

Madame Negritude LLC

The Beast

Beast Film UK Limited (casting)

Beldham, The

Which Witch Films LLC

Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts

Something Arbitrary LLC

Beneath the Grass

Beneath the Grass Film LLC

*Beneath The Light

Beneath The Light LLC

Beyond the Walls

Beyond the Walls Film LLC

Bibi

Bibi Productions LLC

Bird And The Bee

Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.

Bishop, The

Bring Him To The River LLC

Black Girl In Paris

Black Girl In Paris Film LLC

Blackwater Lane

Breakdown Film Ltd

Bloodknot

Bloodknot Movie, LLC

Bloody Bridget

Bridget Productions LLC

Blue Rose

Blue Rose Productions LLC

Bob Trevino Likes It

Chosen Family LLC

Bobcat Moretti Part 2

Develop Your Movie LLC

Bootyology

District 78 Inc

Breakwater

MAP Movies LLC

Bride Hard

Bride Hard Films LLC

Buffalo Daze

3 Buffalo Girls Productions, LLC

Buster Brooks

Buster Brooks Movie LLC

By The Grape Of God

By The Grape of God Movie LLC

Cafone, The

The Suburbanite Productions LLC

Catharsis

Mirmade Inc.

Chasing Midnight

Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC

Chimera

Chimera Film LLC

*Close To You

Sam Film Productions Inc.

Cobalt

Greenridge Productions LLC

Coming Together

Cornteen LLC

*Company

Wonderfilm LLC

Condition of Return

Condition of Return LP

Conduit

Hermes Film LLC

Copperhead

Backlash Film Holdings LLC

Cottonmouth

Flint & Stone Films LLC

Coup!

Summer Man Inc.

Crescent City

Crescent City Movie LLC

Crust

Crustsocks Productions LLC

Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra

CVALT LLC

Cub Scout

Wolf Cub Film LLC

Cuckoo

Cuckoo USA LLC

Daddio

Beverly Crest Productions LLC

Daddy

Twnshp Pictures LLC

Dance First

2LE Dance First Limited

Darkness Trail

Beautiful Dark Films LLC

Dead Don’t Hurt, The

The TDDH LLC

Dead Guy

Dead Guy LLC

Death of a Unicorne

Monoceros Media LLC

Decibel

DB Film LLC

Departing Seniors

Departing Seniors LLC

Desert Dawn

Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC

Desert, A

Capes and Fog LLC

*Devoted

The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC

Didi

Talking Fish Pictures LLC

DogMan

Grive Productions SARL

Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight

Dont Lets Go SA

Don’t Move

Dont Move UT LLC

Don’t Trip

Don’t Trip Films LLC

Dos Lados

Suenos Productions LLC

Dottie

Articine Inc

Double Exposure

Double Exposure Productions LLC

Draft Night

Thomas Glinkowski

Dream Devil

Outhouse Production Films LLC

Dream Scenario

Paultergeist Pictures LLC

Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny Productions LLC

Dutchman, The

Dutchman LLC

East Of Wall

Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

East Texas Oil

2126104 Alberta Ltd.

El Tonto Por Cristo

Holy Fool Films LLC

Escaping Ohio

Escaping Ohio LLC

Every Other Weekend

Small Fry Films LLC

*Everything And The Universe

Volcano Club LLC

Excelsis

Dewey and Bug LLC

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.

Eyes In The Trees

Eyes in the Trees LLC

F-Plus

Swen Studios Inc.

Fabulous Four, The

The Fabulous Four LLC

Fairy

Wonder Wheel Productions Inc

Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation

Diaz de Muertos

Fantasy Life

MVNYC Films Inc

Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed, The

The Feeling That The Time Inc.

Ferrari

Moto Pictures LLC

Flash Before The Bang

Inside Track LLC

Fleeing

Fleeing Inc

Flight Risk

Flight Risk Productions Inc.

Floaters

Floaters Productions Inc.

Fluxx

Fluxx Film LLC

Fort, The

Cellar Productions LLC

Freedom Hair

MPI Original Bryce LLC

Fremont

Fremont The Movie LLC

Friends And Foes

Studio Film LLC

From Ashes

Studio 6688 LLC

G20

Beige Fox LLC

Gaia

GAIA Film LLC

Ganymede

Ganymede Film LLC

Glitter & Doom

Glitter And Doom LLC

Godless

Godless Movie LLC

*Gonzo Girl

Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.

*Good Grief

Nimby Pictures LLC

Good Side Of Bad (2020)

Good Side of Bad LLC

Greatest Ever, The

The Greatest Ever LLC

Green Fairy, The

Green Fairy LLC

Griffin In Summer

Regrets Of Autumn LLC

Grizzly Night

Grizzly Night LLC

Growing Pains

Growing Pains Film LLC

Gunslinger, The

Wild West Productions Inc.

Guys Night

Frunchroom Films LLC (casting)

Helga

Jaeger House Productions LLC

Hell Of A Summer

Pineway Productions Inc.

Here Now

Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata

*Heretic

Blueberry Pie LLC

Hey Joe!

Palomar S.P.A.

*Hey Viktor!

Lightning Mill Inc.

Hitchcock pro-nazi film

Sebeda

*Holiday Twist

Holiday Twist LLC

How I Got There

HIGT International General Trading Company WLL

Hyena

Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC

I Love You Forever

ILYF LLC

Ick

Ick Productions LLC

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs LLC

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing

Boiler Room Productions Inc.

In Cold Light

Lithium Studios II Inc.

*Inheritance

Inheritance Film Production LLC

*In The Land Of Saints And Sinners

FEG Development Limited

Iron Lung

Iron Lung Productions LLC

Isaac

Isaac Productions LLC

Isle Child

Team Miller Inc.

It Came From Within

It Came From Within Movie LLC

Italians, The

The Italians LLC

Jules

Apple Slice Productions LLC

Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth

The Vertical Truth LLC

Jump Scare

Ugly Duckling Pictures

Just Breathe

Rockwood Champ LLC

K-Pops!

Aegyo Master Production LLC

Keep Quiet

Keepquietmovie LLC

Keyz’

Keyz Film LLC

Killing Castro

Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.

Killing Moon, The

TKM LLC

Killer’s Game, The

TKG Productions Ltd.

King Ivory

Magic Mark LLC

King Of Hearts

Midnight Movies LLC

Ladybug

Silverose LLC

Lake George

The Lake George Company LLC

*The Last Call aka From The Shadows

Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company

Last Meals

Ortolan Productions LLC

Leader, The

Leader Films LLC

Leaves Of Glass

Sunflower Pictures Inc.

Legend Of The White Dragon

Legend of the White Dragon LLC

Lemurian Candidate, The

Lemurian Candidate LLC

Leopardi & Co.

Camaleo S.R.L.

Life Cycle 63

Second Draft Productions LLC

Life Of Chuck, The

Dance Anyway South LLC

Lilies Not For Me

Wolflight Films LLC

Lion-Girl

Lion Girl Films

*Locked

Locked Car Movie Inc.

Longlegs

Longlegs Pictures Inc.

Lousy Carter

Lousy C LLC

Love In Storytown

Gemelli Films Inc.

Love Is The Monster

LEMPO LLC

Magic Farm

Magic Marker LLC

Magpie Funeral

Magpie Funeral Movie LLC

Mannequin, The

The Mannequin LLC

Martyr Of Gowanus

Pipe Dream Productions Inc.

Mattachine Family, The

Silver Steps LLC

Megalopolis

Caesar Film LLC

Memories

Vanessa Ly Inc.

*Men Of Divorce

MOD CDMX LLC

Mermaid

Florida Man LLC

Method, The

Finding Gilbert LLC

Midnight Oil

Texas Cult House the Movie LLC

Mindtraveler

Lab 9 Films Inc.

*Miranda’s Victim

Navesink River Productions, LLC

Mistake

Mistake Film LLC

Monica

Varient Entertainment LLC

Mooch

Mooch Film LLC

Mother Mary

Got a Little Sloppy LLC

Mother, May I?

MMI Film LLC

Mountains

Santiagueres LLC

Mourning Rock

ZNZ Project LLC

Murder Company

War Movie LLC

Mutt

Quiltro LLC

My Hero

Dufrane Productions LLC

My Valentine Wedding

Nferno Media Entertainment LLC

Naked In The Park

Naked in the Park LLC

*National Anthem

House of Splendor LLC

Night Talkers

Rutledge Productions LLC

Nightshift

Night Shift Film LLC

No Language

Savath Pictures Inc.

*No-One’s Calling

ATM Grupa S.A.

No Right Way

Kith & Kin Productions LLC

Nuremberg

Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)

Oblivious

Robert Michael Anderson

Obsessed With Light

Between the Rivers Productions LLC

Oh, Canada

Foregone Films PSC Inc.

Olmo

Olmo NM LLC

Omaha

Sanctuary Content Inc.

*Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls

Fortuitous Films LLC

Open Wounds

Once Upon A Lockbox LLC

Origin Of Species

Species Financing and Distribution LLC

Osiris

It Hunts LLC

Other You, The

The Other You LLC

Outen The Light

Bronx Bison Films Inc.

Outlaw Johnny Black, The

Outlaw JB LLC

The Pact

Easy Breezy Productions LLC

The Painted

Cadence Pictures LLC

Pandemonium

Pandemonium Filming LLC

Paracosm, A

Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.

Paradise And Lunch

PL Film LLC

Partenope

The Apartment S.R.L.

Penguin And The Fisherman, The

The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC

Pep

Pep Films LLC

The Pishach

Mason Jar Entertainment, LLC

Please Don’t Feed The Children

PDFTC LLC

Postcard From Earth

Next Unknown LLC

Presence

Apparitions Incorporated

Press Your Luck

Luckycharmer LLC

Priscilla

TCB Productions Canada Inc.

Privilege

Old School Story Productions Inc.

Publish Or Perish

Publish Or Perish Movie LLC

Queen Of Knives

KOK 2 The Film LLC

Queen of the Ring

Ring Productions LLC

Radical

TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

Rebel Girl

Rebel Girl Film LLC

Red Dirt

Sthenic Inc.

Redville

Redville Movie LLC

Relative Control

Third Act Film LLC

Return To Wickensburg (2023)

The Return Film Studios Inc.

Riff Raff

RR Productions Inc.

Ritual, The

The Rituality LLC

Rivals of Amziah King

Sad Abe’s Inc.

Roar Of The Fire

Fire Film Productions LLC

Rosario

Rosario The Movie LLC

Roses On The Vine

Roses Movie LLC

Rotting In The Sun

Rotting in the Sun LLC

*Rumours

Rumours Production Inc.

Save Yourself

Be About It Doc LLC

Scared Shitless

Golden Plunger LLC

Scary Tales Anthology

Very Scary Tales LLC

Scrap

Scrap Film LLC

Second Coming Of John Cooper, The

Bonus Level Productions LL

Sell Out

The Benny Dink Movie LLC

Shadow Dance

October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp

Shakey Grounds

Shakey Grounds LLC

Sharp Corner

Sharp Corner Inc.

She Came To Me

AI Film Production Services Inc.

Shelter In Solitude

Shelter In Place LLC

Shining Hour, The

Cardinal Films LLC

Short Game, The

The Green Jacket Productions LLC

Shining Hour, The

Cardinal Films LLC

Shoulder Dance

Shoulder Dance LLC

Sing Sing

Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated

Smoke Screen

Corporate Training Video LLC

Sod and Stubble

Sod and Stubble LLC

Sound, The

The Sound Film LLC

Space Bears

Space Bears LLC

Starstruck

Star Struck Movie LLC

*Stay At Home

Stay at Home Film LLC

Stealing Cars

Stolen Street LLCC

Strange Dark, The

Christoph J Messineo

Summer Book, The

Summer Book Movie LLC

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)

Sunfish Pictures LLC

Superthief

Superthief LLC

Surviving The Streets

No Address Productions LLC

Susie Searches

Susie Production Inc.

Sydney Vs. Sean

Ryan Powers

Things Will Be Different

Last Life LLC

Threads

Dre Vision Studios LLC

Til Death…Do You

Rubyjewel Media LLC

Tower, The

TheTowerFilm LLC

Transamazonia

Cinema DeFacto

Tricked & Treated

Tricked & Treated LLC

Triggermen

Triggermen LLC

Tuesday

Death On A Tuesday LLC

Two Neighbors

Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd

Under My Skin

Under My Skin Productions LLC

Unknown Country, The

Morissa Maltz LLC

Until He’s Destroyed

Restricted Pictures LLC

Untitled Guy Ritchie Project

Green Gold Productions Limited

Untitled Instant Pot Project

TraLaLoo Productions LLC

Untitled Jazzy Project, The

Jazzy Film Production LLC

Untitled John Swab Project

Film Heroes LLC

Untitled Peter Greenaway Project

FEG Development Limited

Untitled Rebuilding Project

Crowded Table LLC

*Untitled Road Movie

118W Films LLC

Uppercut

Hello Moment Productions GmbH

Velocipastor 2, The

Belka Strelka LLC

Very Stinky Summer, A

Cinematic Productions LLC

Videoheaven

Cinema Conservancy Incorporated

Watchers, The

Hunched Lady Productions LLC

Water For Life

Mill Valley Film Group

Wayfinders, The

Wayfinders LLC

Week End Escape Project

Grive Productions SARL

Westhampton

TXE Westhampton LLC

What Comes Next

Next Moon Media Inc.

What Happens Later

Terminal 4 LLC

What Rhymes With Magdalena

What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC

What She Doesn’t Know

WSDK Project LLC

Who Says You Can’t Go Home

Rolling Thunder Films LLC

Who’s Watching

No Resolution LLC

Wildcat

Flannery Film LLC

Wilderness, The

The Wilderness LLC

Wildfire

Wildfire the Movie LLC

Witchboard

A-Nation Media Inc.

Without Consequence

Lost Galleon Films LLC

Yellow Tie, The

Oblique Media SRL

You Can’t Stay Here

You Can’t Stay Here LLC

Young Claude

Brick By Brick Productions LLC

Your Lucky Day

King City Films LLC

SERIES

Autobahn (23/24)

Autobahn TV Inc.

Bar, The (Pilot)

James Woods

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)

X Factor S2 LLC

Chosen, The (23/24)

The Chosen Texas LLC

Fairwood (23/24)

Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC

Gray House (2023)

Gray House Inc.

Green Veil, The (20/21)

The Boathouse LLC

Guns And Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)

Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC

Hal & Harper (23/24)

Bad Bangs LLC

Interview With a Vampire (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

Sight Unseen (23/24)

Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc

Small Town Big Story (23/24)

Activity Company

Tehran (23/24)

Donna & Shula Studios LTD

Underdeveloped (23/24)

Black Jellybeans LLC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

When Calls The Heart (23/24)

WCTH 11 Productions Inc.

Wild Cards (23/24)

Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.

