SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.
The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.
On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”
Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. A notable film in that category is Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which is driving toward its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.
Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):
FILMS
3-2 Pulldown, The
Charles Golding
4:30 Movie, The
Miller Hill Inc.
47 Days
Reel Big Studios
1996
New American Picture Show LLC
Adult Best Friends
Adult Best Friends LLC
After This Death
Likeliness Increases, LLC
Aguadilla
Abla Films LLC
Alarum
Alarum LLC
Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance
Eddie Goines and Friends LLC
American Deadbolt
American Deadbolt Movie LLC
American Nightmare
New York Nightmare Production LLC
Amerikatsi
People of Air Productions LLC
Angel’s Peak
UNKP LLC
Anniversary
Anniversary US Productions LLC
Ar Racist, The
The AWP Productions LLC
Armadilla
Armadilla LLC
Armored
Armored LLC
Asian Persuasion
Asian Persuasion Film LLC
Assessment, The
Number 9 Films Assessment Limited
Astronaut, The
Rocket Power LLC
Average Joe
Coach Productions LLC
Baby Blue
Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc
Back On The Strip
MMJ Productions LLC
Bad Haircut
Bad Haircut The Movie LLC
Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire, The
Madame Negritude LLC
The Beast
Beast Film UK Limited (casting)
Beldham, The
Which Witch Films LLC
Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts
Something Arbitrary LLC
Beneath the Grass
Beneath the Grass Film LLC
*Beneath The Light
Beneath The Light LLC
Beyond the Walls
Beyond the Walls Film LLC
Bibi
Bibi Productions LLC
Bird And The Bee
Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.
Bishop, The
Bring Him To The River LLC
Black Girl In Paris
Black Girl In Paris Film LLC
Blackwater Lane
Breakdown Film Ltd
Bloodknot
Bloodknot Movie, LLC
Bloody Bridget
Bridget Productions LLC
Blue Rose
Blue Rose Productions LLC
Bob Trevino Likes It
Chosen Family LLC
Bobcat Moretti Part 2
Develop Your Movie LLC
Bootyology
District 78 Inc
Breakwater
MAP Movies LLC
Bride Hard
Bride Hard Films LLC
Buffalo Daze
3 Buffalo Girls Productions, LLC
Buster Brooks
Buster Brooks Movie LLC
By The Grape Of God
By The Grape of God Movie LLC
Cafone, The
The Suburbanite Productions LLC
Catharsis
Mirmade Inc.
Chasing Midnight
Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC
Chimera
Chimera Film LLC
*Close To You
Sam Film Productions Inc.
Cobalt
Greenridge Productions LLC
Coming Together
Cornteen LLC
*Company
Wonderfilm LLC
Condition of Return
Condition of Return LP
Conduit
Hermes Film LLC
Copperhead
Backlash Film Holdings LLC
Cottonmouth
Flint & Stone Films LLC
Coup!
Summer Man Inc.
Crescent City
Crescent City Movie LLC
Crust
Crustsocks Productions LLC
Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra
CVALT LLC
Cub Scout
Wolf Cub Film LLC
Cuckoo
Cuckoo USA LLC
Daddio
Beverly Crest Productions LLC
Daddy
Twnshp Pictures LLC
Dance First
2LE Dance First Limited
Darkness Trail
Beautiful Dark Films LLC
Dead Don’t Hurt, The
The TDDH LLC
Dead Guy
Dead Guy LLC
Death of a Unicorne
Monoceros Media LLC
Decibel
DB Film LLC
Departing Seniors
Departing Seniors LLC
Desert Dawn
Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC
Desert, A
Capes and Fog LLC
*Devoted
The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC
Didi
Talking Fish Pictures LLC
DogMan
Grive Productions SARL
Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight
Dont Lets Go SA
Don’t Move
Dont Move UT LLC
Don’t Trip
Don’t Trip Films LLC
Dos Lados
Suenos Productions LLC
Dottie
Articine Inc
Double Exposure
Double Exposure Productions LLC
Draft Night
Thomas Glinkowski
Dream Devil
Outhouse Production Films LLC
Dream Scenario
Paultergeist Pictures LLC
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny Productions LLC
Dutchman, The
Dutchman LLC
East Of Wall
Stetson’s Kingdom LLC
East Texas Oil
2126104 Alberta Ltd.
El Tonto Por Cristo
Holy Fool Films LLC
Escaping Ohio
Escaping Ohio LLC
Every Other Weekend
Small Fry Films LLC
*Everything And The Universe
Volcano Club LLC
Excelsis
Dewey and Bug LLC
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.
Eyes In The Trees
Eyes in the Trees LLC
F-Plus
Swen Studios Inc.
Fabulous Four, The
The Fabulous Four LLC
Fairy
Wonder Wheel Productions Inc
Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation
Diaz de Muertos
Fantasy Life
MVNYC Films Inc
Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed, The
The Feeling That The Time Inc.
Ferrari
Moto Pictures LLC
Flash Before The Bang
Inside Track LLC
Fleeing
Fleeing Inc
Flight Risk
Flight Risk Productions Inc.
Floaters
Floaters Productions Inc.
Fluxx
Fluxx Film LLC
Fort, The
Cellar Productions LLC
Freedom Hair
MPI Original Bryce LLC
Fremont
Fremont The Movie LLC
Friends And Foes
Studio Film LLC
From Ashes
Studio 6688 LLC
G20
Beige Fox LLC
Gaia
GAIA Film LLC
Ganymede
Ganymede Film LLC
Glitter & Doom
Glitter And Doom LLC
Godless
Godless Movie LLC
*Gonzo Girl
Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.
*Good Grief
Nimby Pictures LLC
Good Side Of Bad (2020)
Good Side of Bad LLC
Greatest Ever, The
The Greatest Ever LLC
Green Fairy, The
Green Fairy LLC
Griffin In Summer
Regrets Of Autumn LLC
Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night LLC
Growing Pains
Growing Pains Film LLC
Gunslinger, The
Wild West Productions Inc.
Guys Night
Frunchroom Films LLC (casting)
Helga
Jaeger House Productions LLC
Hell Of A Summer
Pineway Productions Inc.
Here Now
Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata
*Heretic
Blueberry Pie LLC
Hey Joe!
Palomar S.P.A.
*Hey Viktor!
Lightning Mill Inc.
Hitchcock pro-nazi film
Sebeda
*Holiday Twist
Holiday Twist LLC
How I Got There
HIGT International General Trading Company WLL
Hyena
Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC
I Love You Forever
ILYF LLC
Ick
Ick Productions LLC
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
If I Had Legs LLC
If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing
Boiler Room Productions Inc.
In Cold Light
Lithium Studios II Inc.
*Inheritance
Inheritance Film Production LLC
*In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
FEG Development Limited
Iron Lung
Iron Lung Productions LLC
Isaac
Isaac Productions LLC
Isle Child
Team Miller Inc.
It Came From Within
It Came From Within Movie LLC
Italians, The
The Italians LLC
Jules
Apple Slice Productions LLC
Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth
The Vertical Truth LLC
Jump Scare
Ugly Duckling Pictures
Just Breathe
Rockwood Champ LLC
K-Pops!
Aegyo Master Production LLC
Keep Quiet
Keepquietmovie LLC
Keyz’
Keyz Film LLC
Killing Castro
Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.
Killing Moon, The
TKM LLC
Killer’s Game, The
TKG Productions Ltd.
King Ivory
Magic Mark LLC
King Of Hearts
Midnight Movies LLC
Ladybug
Silverose LLC
Lake George
The Lake George Company LLC
*The Last Call aka From The Shadows
Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company
Last Meals
Ortolan Productions LLC
Leader, The
Leader Films LLC
Leaves Of Glass
Sunflower Pictures Inc.
Legend Of The White Dragon
Legend of the White Dragon LLC
Lemurian Candidate, The
Lemurian Candidate LLC
Leopardi & Co.
Camaleo S.R.L.
Life Cycle 63
Second Draft Productions LLC
Life Of Chuck, The
Dance Anyway South LLC
Lilies Not For Me
Wolflight Films LLC
Lion-Girl
Lion Girl Films
*Locked
Locked Car Movie Inc.
Longlegs
Longlegs Pictures Inc.
Lousy Carter
Lousy C LLC
Love In Storytown
Gemelli Films Inc.
Love Is The Monster
LEMPO LLC
Magic Farm
Magic Marker LLC
Magpie Funeral
Magpie Funeral Movie LLC
Mannequin, The
The Mannequin LLC
Martyr Of Gowanus
Pipe Dream Productions Inc.
Mattachine Family, The
Silver Steps LLC
Megalopolis
Caesar Film LLC
Memories
Vanessa Ly Inc.
*Men Of Divorce
MOD CDMX LLC
Mermaid
Florida Man LLC
Method, The
Finding Gilbert LLC
Midnight Oil
Texas Cult House the Movie LLC
Mindtraveler
Lab 9 Films Inc.
*Miranda’s Victim
Navesink River Productions, LLC
Mistake
Mistake Film LLC
Monica
Varient Entertainment LLC
Mooch
Mooch Film LLC
Mother Mary
Got a Little Sloppy LLC
Mother, May I?
MMI Film LLC
Mountains
Santiagueres LLC
Mourning Rock
ZNZ Project LLC
Murder Company
War Movie LLC
Mutt
Quiltro LLC
My Hero
Dufrane Productions LLC
My Valentine Wedding
Nferno Media Entertainment LLC
Naked In The Park
Naked in the Park LLC
*National Anthem
House of Splendor LLC
Night Talkers
Rutledge Productions LLC
Nightshift
Night Shift Film LLC
No Language
Savath Pictures Inc.
*No-One’s Calling
ATM Grupa S.A.
No Right Way
Kith & Kin Productions LLC
Nuremberg
Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)
Oblivious
Robert Michael Anderson
Obsessed With Light
Between the Rivers Productions LLC
Oh, Canada
Foregone Films PSC Inc.
Olmo
Olmo NM LLC
Omaha
Sanctuary Content Inc.
*Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls
Fortuitous Films LLC
Open Wounds
Once Upon A Lockbox LLC
Origin Of Species
Species Financing and Distribution LLC
Osiris
It Hunts LLC
Other You, The
The Other You LLC
Outen The Light
Bronx Bison Films Inc.
Outlaw Johnny Black, The
Outlaw JB LLC
The Pact
Easy Breezy Productions LLC
The Painted
Cadence Pictures LLC
Pandemonium
Pandemonium Filming LLC
Paracosm, A
Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.
Paradise And Lunch
PL Film LLC
Partenope
The Apartment S.R.L.
Penguin And The Fisherman, The
The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC
Pep
Pep Films LLC
The Pishach
Mason Jar Entertainment, LLC
Please Don’t Feed The Children
PDFTC LLC
Postcard From Earth
Next Unknown LLC
Presence
Apparitions Incorporated
Press Your Luck
Luckycharmer LLC
Priscilla
TCB Productions Canada Inc.
Privilege
Old School Story Productions Inc.
Publish Or Perish
Publish Or Perish Movie LLC
Queen Of Knives
KOK 2 The Film LLC
Queen of the Ring
Ring Productions LLC
Radical
TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.
Rebel Girl
Rebel Girl Film LLC
Red Dirt
Sthenic Inc.
Redville
Redville Movie LLC
Relative Control
Third Act Film LLC
Return To Wickensburg (2023)
The Return Film Studios Inc.
Riff Raff
RR Productions Inc.
Ritual, The
The Rituality LLC
Rivals of Amziah King
Sad Abe’s Inc.
Roar Of The Fire
Fire Film Productions LLC
Rosario
Rosario The Movie LLC
Roses On The Vine
Roses Movie LLC
Rotting In The Sun
Rotting in the Sun LLC
*Rumours
Rumours Production Inc.
Save Yourself
Be About It Doc LLC
Scared Shitless
Golden Plunger LLC
Scary Tales Anthology
Very Scary Tales LLC
Scrap
Scrap Film LLC
Second Coming Of John Cooper, The
Bonus Level Productions LL
Sell Out
The Benny Dink Movie LLC
Shadow Dance
October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp
Shakey Grounds
Shakey Grounds LLC
Sharp Corner
Sharp Corner Inc.
She Came To Me
AI Film Production Services Inc.
Shelter In Solitude
Shelter In Place LLC
Shining Hour, The
Cardinal Films LLC
Short Game, The
The Green Jacket Productions LLC
Shining Hour, The
Cardinal Films LLC
Shoulder Dance
Shoulder Dance LLC
Sing Sing
Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated
Smoke Screen
Corporate Training Video LLC
Sod and Stubble
Sod and Stubble LLC
Sound, The
The Sound Film LLC
Space Bears
Space Bears LLC
Starstruck
Star Struck Movie LLC
*Stay At Home
Stay at Home Film LLC
Stealing Cars
Stolen Street LLCC
Strange Dark, The
Christoph J Messineo
Summer Book, The
Summer Book Movie LLC
Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)
Sunfish Pictures LLC
Superthief
Superthief LLC
Surviving The Streets
No Address Productions LLC
Susie Searches
Susie Production Inc.
Sydney Vs. Sean
Ryan Powers
Things Will Be Different
Last Life LLC
Threads
Dre Vision Studios LLC
Til Death…Do You
Rubyjewel Media LLC
Tower, The
TheTowerFilm LLC
Transamazonia
Cinema DeFacto
Tricked & Treated
Tricked & Treated LLC
Triggermen
Triggermen LLC
Tuesday
Death On A Tuesday LLC
Two Neighbors
Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd
Under My Skin
Under My Skin Productions LLC
Unknown Country, The
Morissa Maltz LLC
Until He’s Destroyed
Restricted Pictures LLC
Untitled Guy Ritchie Project
Green Gold Productions Limited
Untitled Instant Pot Project
TraLaLoo Productions LLC
Untitled Jazzy Project, The
Jazzy Film Production LLC
Untitled John Swab Project
Film Heroes LLC
Untitled Peter Greenaway Project
FEG Development Limited
Untitled Rebuilding Project
Crowded Table LLC
*Untitled Road Movie
118W Films LLC
Uppercut
Hello Moment Productions GmbH
Velocipastor 2, The
Belka Strelka LLC
Very Stinky Summer, A
Cinematic Productions LLC
Videoheaven
Cinema Conservancy Incorporated
Watchers, The
Hunched Lady Productions LLC
Water For Life
Mill Valley Film Group
Wayfinders, The
Wayfinders LLC
Week End Escape Project
Grive Productions SARL
Westhampton
TXE Westhampton LLC
What Comes Next
Next Moon Media Inc.
What Happens Later
Terminal 4 LLC
What Rhymes With Magdalena
What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC
What She Doesn’t Know
WSDK Project LLC
Who Says You Can’t Go Home
Rolling Thunder Films LLC
Who’s Watching
No Resolution LLC
Wildcat
Flannery Film LLC
Wilderness, The
The Wilderness LLC
Wildfire
Wildfire the Movie LLC
Witchboard
A-Nation Media Inc.
Without Consequence
Lost Galleon Films LLC
Yellow Tie, The
Oblique Media SRL
You Can’t Stay Here
You Can’t Stay Here LLC
Young Claude
Brick By Brick Productions LLC
Your Lucky Day
King City Films LLC
SERIES
Autobahn (23/24)
Autobahn TV Inc.
Bar, The (Pilot)
James Woods
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
X Factor S2 LLC
Chosen, The (23/24)
The Chosen Texas LLC
Fairwood (23/24)
Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC
Gray House (2023)
Gray House Inc.
Green Veil, The (20/21)
The Boathouse LLC
Guns And Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)
Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC
Hal & Harper (23/24)
Bad Bangs LLC
Interview With a Vampire (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
Sight Unseen (23/24)
Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc
Small Town Big Story (23/24)
Activity Company
Tehran (23/24)
Donna & Shula Studios LTD
Underdeveloped (23/24)
Black Jellybeans LLC
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
When Calls The Heart (23/24)
WCTH 11 Productions Inc.
Wild Cards (23/24)
Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.
