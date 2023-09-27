SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series

UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.

The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.

On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”

Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. Notable films in that category include Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.

Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):

FILMS

3 1/2 Pounds

5 String Media LLC

The 3-2 Pulldown

Charles Golding

The 4:30 Movie

Miller Hill Inc.

40 Acres

4T Productions Inc.

47 Days

Reel Big Studios

1996

New American Picture Show LLC

Adult Best Friends

Adult Best Friends LLC

After This Death

Likeliness Increases LLC

Aguadilla

Abla Films LLC

Alarum

Alarum LLC

Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance

Eddie Goines and Friends LLC

All In My Family

AIMF Productions Inc.

All The Colors Of The Dark

WONO Productions LLC

Almost Deserted

We Are Films LLC

American Deadbolt

American Deadbolt Movie LLC

American Nightmare

New York Nightmare Production LLC

Amerikatsi

People of Air Productions LLC

Anchorage

Charley LLC

And Love Knocked

And Love Knocked Movie Ltd.

Angel’s Peak

UNKP LLC

Angels In The Rye

Polk Motion Pictures LLC

Anniversary

Anniversary US Productions LLC

The Apprentice

The Apprentice ApS

The Ar Racist

The AWP Productions LLC

Armadilla

Armadilla LLC

Armored

Armored LLC

Asian Persuasion

Asian Persuasion Film LLC

The Assessment

Number 9 Films Assessment Limited

The Astronaut

Rocket Power LLC

Average Joe

Coach Productions LLC

Awakening

Pretty ‘Musing Stuff Productions LLC

Baby Blue

Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc

Back On The Strip

MMJ Productions LLC

Bad Behaviour

Badly Behaved Babes Limited

Bad Haircut

Bad Haircut The Movie LLC

The Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire

Madame Negritude LLC

The Beast

Beast Film UK Limited (casting)

Before You

Before You LLC

The Beldham

Which Witch Films LLC

Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts

Something Arbitrary LLC

Beneath the Grass

Beneath the Grass Film LLC

Beneath The Light

Beneath The Light LLC

Beneath Us All

Harley Wallen

Berlin Nobody

Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH

Best Place In The World

Best Place Production LLC

Beyond the Walls

Beyond the Walls Film LLC

Bibi

Bibi Productions LLC

Bird And The Bee

Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.

The Bishop

Bring Him To The River LLC

Bite Me

Petri Entertainment LLC

Black Girl In Paris

Black Girl In Paris Film LLC

Blackwater Lane

Breakdown Film Ltd

Bleacher Rats

Bleacher Rats Movie LLC

Bloodknot

Bloodknot Movie LLC

Bloody Bridget

Bridget Productions LLC

Blue Rose

Blue Rose Productions LLC

Bob Trevino Likes It

Chosen Family LLC

Bobcat Moretti Part 2

Develop Your Movie LLC

The Book Of Jobs

The Book of Jobs LLC

Bootyology

District 78 Inc

Breakwater

MAP Movies LLC

Bride Hard

Bride Hard Films LLC

Buffalo Daze

3 Buffalo Girls Productions LLC

Buster Brooks

Buster Brooks Movie LLC

Butch Cassidy’s Forgotten Outlaw

Forgotten Outlaw LLC

Butcher’s Crossing

Valley Buffalo LLC

By The Grape Of God

By The Grape of God Movie LLC

The Cafone

The Suburbanite Productions LLC

Candy Rain

Candy Rain Productions LLC

Casa Matusita

Reyno Audiovisual SL (casting)

Catharsis

Mirmade Inc.

Chasing Midnight

Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC

Chimera

Chimera Film LLC

Clawfoot

Clawfoot The Movie, Inc.

Clicquot

Clicquot LLC

Close To You

Sam Film Productions Inc.

Cobalt

Greenridge Productions LLC

Coming Together

Cornteen LLC

The Commoner

The Calvados Commoner LLC

Company

Wonderfilm LLC

Concerto For Abigail

Three Women in a Box Films LLC

Concessions

Concessions Film LLC

Condition of Return

Condition of Return LP

Conduit

Hermes Film LLC

Copperhead

Backlash Film Holdings LLC

Cottonmouth

Flint & Stone Films LLC

Coup!

Summer Man Inc.

Crescent City

Crescent City Movie LLC

Crust

Crustsocks Productions LLC

Cry From The Sea

Water Horse Productions Inc.

Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra

CVALT LLC

Cub Scout

Wolf Cub Film LLC

Cuckoo

Cuckoo USA LLC

Cure

Alienspace LLC

Daddio

Beverly Crest Productions LLC

Daddy

Twnshp Pictures LLC

Dance First

2LE Dance First Limited

Dark Asset

City of Crows LLC

Darkness Trail

Beautiful Dark Films LLC

The Dead Don’t Hurt

The TDDH LLC

Dead Guy

Dead Guy LLC

Death of a Unicorne

Monoceros Media LLC

Decibel

DB Film LLC

Decoded

The Monkey King LLC

Delco: The Movie

Delco Movie LLC

Departing Seniors

Departing Seniors LLC

Desert Dawn

Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC

A Desert

Capes and Fog LLC

Deviant

Seaside Manner Productions LLC

Devoted

The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC

Dicks: The Musical

Sewer Boys LLC

Didi

Talking Fish Pictures LLC

Die In This Town

Cooper Films LLC

*Doctor, Doctor

Three Hammers Productions LLC

Dogman

Grive Productions SARL

Don’t Die

Colby Leopard

Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight

Dont Lets Go SA

Don’t Move

Dont Move UT LLC

Don’t Trip

Don’t Trip Films LLC

Dos Lados

Suenos Productions LLC

Dottie

Articine Inc

Double Exposure

Double Exposure Productions LLC

Douglas is Cancelled

Douglas is Cancelled Limited

Down Below

Stone Shack LLC

Draft Night

Thomas Glinkowski

Dream Devil

Outhouse Production Films LLC

Dream Scenario

Paultergeist Pictures LLC

Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny Productions LLC

The Dutchman

Dutchman LLC

East Of Wall

Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

East Texas Oil

2126104 Alberta Ltd.

El Tonto Por Cristo

Holy Fool Films LLC

Emmanuelle – The New Era

Chantelouve SAS

Escaping Ohio

Escaping Ohio LLC

Eternal Buzz

Eternal Buzz Inc.

Every Other Weekend

Small Fry Films LLC

Everything And The Universe

Volcano Club LLC

Excelsis

Dewey and Bug LLC

Exhibiting Forgiveness

Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.

Extraction

Extraction The Movie LLC

Eyes In The Trees

Eyes in the Trees LLC

F-Plus

Swen Studios Inc.

The Fabulous Four

The Fabulous Four LLC

Face On

BxB Studios LLC

Fairy

Wonder Wheel Productions Inc

Family

Wyncote Family Productions LLC

Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation

Diaz de Muertos

Fantasy Life

MVNYC Films Inc

The Fast Runner

Fast Runner Films Inc.

The Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed

The Feeling That The Time Inc.

Ferrari

Moto Pictures LLC

*A Fighting Chance

A Fighting Chance Movie LLC

Find Your Friends

FYF Film LLC

First Gens

Laughing Turtle Films LLC

The Fisherwoman

Tacklebox Productions LLC

Flash Before The Bang

Inside Track LLC

Fleeing

Fleeing Inc

Flight Risk

Flight Risk Productions Inc.

Floaters

Floaters Productions Inc.

The Florist

Thefloristfilm LLC

Fluxx

Fluxx Film LLC

Fog Of War

Fog Of War The Film Inc.

The Fort

Cellar Productions LLC

Freedom Hair

MPI Original Bryce LLC

Fremont

Fremont The Movie LLC

A Friend Of Mine

Destined 2 Dance Awards Entertainment and Productions LLC

*The Friend

Apollo Jip Inc.

Friends And Foes

Studio Film LLC

From Ashes

Studio 6688 LLC

Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree

Edith Productions LLC

Frybread Face & Me

Frybread Movie LLC

G20

Beige Fox LLC

Gaia

GAIA Film LLC

Ganymede

Ganymede Film LLC

The Ghost Trap

Khanlarian Entertainment LLC

Ghostlight

Ghostlight LLC

The Girl From Koln

HES Honest Equity Strategies GmbH

Glitter & Doom

Glitter And Doom LLC

Go for Grandma

Larkin Lane Films LLC

God’s Country

God’s Country Productions Inc.

Godless

Godless Movie LLC

Gonzo Girl

Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.

Good Grades

Little Sister Productions LLC

Good Grief

Nimby Pictures LLC

Good Side Of Bad (2020)

Good Side of Bad LLC

The Greatest Ever

The Greatest Ever LLC

The Green Fairy

Green Fairy LLC

Greenland: Migration

Greenland Movie 2 Limited

Grendel

Mead Hall LLC

Griffin In Summer

Regrets Of Autumn LLC

Grizzly Night

Grizzly Night LLC

Growing Pains

Growing Pains Film LLC

Grown

Stay Ahead LLC

The Gunslinger

Wild West Productions Inc.

Guys Night

Frunchroom Films LLC

Hacked

Hacked Film LLC

Hangdog

Hangdog LLC

Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture

The Atomic Chair LLC

Headcount

Follow the Leader LLC

Helga

Jaeger House Productions LLC

Hell Of A Summer

Pineway Productions Inc.

Here Now

Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata

Here’s … Yianni!

Here’s Yianni LLC

Heretic

Blueberry Pie LLC

Hey Joe!

Palomar S.P.A.

Hey Viktor!

Lightning Mill Inc.

Hitchcock pro-nazi film

Sebeda

Holiday Twist

Holiday Twist LLC

Homestead Short

Black Autumn Show, Inc.

Homestead: Black Autumn

Black Autumn Show Inc.

The Hotline Movie

Hotline LLC

How I Got There

HIGT International General Trading Company WLL

How Not To Love A Woman

Occasional Ghosts LLC

Hurricanna

Worcester Entertainment Asset LLC

Hyena

Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC

I Love You Forever

ILYF LLC

Ick

Ick Productions LLC

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

If I Had Legs LLC

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing

Boiler Room Productions Inc.

In Cold Light

Lithium Studios II Inc.

In the Hand of Dante

Ithod US Productions Inc

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners

FEG Development Limited

In Your Head

IYH Film LLC

Ingress

Ingress Film Production LLC

Inheritance

Inheritance Film Production LLC

Invisible Raptor

Lil Bromies LLC

The Iron Claw

House Claw LLCC

Iron Lung

Iron Lung Productions LLC

Isaac

Isaac Productions LLC

Isle Child

Team Miller Inc.

It Came From Within

It Came From Within Movie LLC

The Italians

The Italians LLC

Jules

Apple Slice Productions LLC

Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth

The Vertical Truth LLC

Jump Scare

Ugly Duckling Pictures

Just Breathe

Rockwood Champ LLC

K-Pops!

Aegyo Master Production LLC

Keep Quiet

Keepquietmovie LLC

Keyz’

Keyz Film LLC

Killing Castro

Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.

Killing Faith

Killing Faith Movies LLC

The Killing Moon

TKM LLC

The Killer’s Game

TKG Productions Ltd.

King Ivory

Magic Mark LLC

King Of Hearts

Midnight Movies LLC

Ladybug

Silverose LLC

Lake George

The Lake George Company LLC

The Last Call aka From The Shadows

Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company

Last Meals

Ortolan Productions LLC

The Leader

Leader Films LLC

Leaves Of Glass

Sunflower Pictures Inc.

Legend Of The White Dragon

Legend of the White Dragon LLC

The Legendary Jimmy Quinn

CEM Productions LLC

The Lemurian Candidate

Lemurian Candidate LLC

Leopardi & Co.

Camaleo S.R.L.

Life Cycle 63

Second Draft Productions LLC

The Life Of Chuck

Dance Anyway South LLC

Lilies Not For Me

Wolflight Films LLC

Lion-Girl

Lion Girl Films

Little Brother

Little Brother Film LLC

Little Deaths

Tuna Sandwich LLC

Locked

Locked Car Movie Inc.

Longlegs

Longlegs Pictures Inc.

Lousy Carter

Lousy C LLC

Love In Storytown

Gemelli Films Inc.

Love Is The Monster

LEMPO LLC

*Lucky Girl

Nice Playground LLC

Magic Farm

Magic Marker LLC

Magpie Funeral

Magpie Funeral Movie LLC

The Mannequin

The Mannequin LLC

The Marshal

Marshal Mercer LLC

Maria

Maria Film Limited

*The Marshal

Marshal Mercer LLC

Martyr Of Gowanus

Pipe Dream Productions Inc.

*The Materialists

Adore Matchmaking LLC

The Mattachine Family

Silver Steps LLC

Medicine Game

Scottland Movie Groups Inc.

Megalopolis

Caesar Film LLC

Memories

Vanessa Ly Inc.

Memory

Memory Film Inc.

Men Of Divorce

MOD CDMX LLC

Mermaid

Florida Man LLC

The Method

Finding Gilbert LLC

Midnight Oil

Texas Cult House the Movie LLC

Mindtraveler

Lab 9 Films Inc.

Miranda’s Victim

Navesink River Productions LLC

Misdirection

Misdirection Movie LLC

Mistake

Mistake Film LLC

Modi

Modi Productions Ltd

Monica

Varient Entertainment LLC

The Monster

The Monster LLC

Mooch

Mooch Film LLC

Mother Mary

Got a Little Sloppy LLC

Motherland

MPI Original Canyonlands LLC

Mother, May I?

MMI Film LLC

Mountains

Santiagueres LLC

Mourning Rock

ZNZ Project LLC

Murder Company

War Movie LLC

Mutt

Quiltro LLC

My Hero

Dufrane Productions LLC

My Valentine Wedding

Nferno Media Entertainment LLC

Naked In The Park

Naked in the Park LLC

National Anthem

House of Splendor LLC

Neon Candy

Neon Candy Movie LLC

Never Hike Alone 2

Womp Stomp Films LLC

Night Talkers

Rutledge Productions LLC

Nightshift

Night Shift Film LLC

No Language

Savath Pictures Inc.

No Right Way

Kith & Kin Productions LLC

No Trouble

Asians for Action Foundation

No-One’s Calling

ATM Grupa S.A.

Not Another Church Movie

Big Movie LLC

Nuremberg

Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)

Oblivious

Robert Michael Anderson

Obsessed With Light

Between the Rivers Productions LLC

Odium

Merkaba Media Group

Oh, Canada

Foregone Films PSC Inc.

Oh, Denise!

Oh Denise LLC

Olmo

Olmo NM LLC

Omaha

Sanctuary Content Inc.

Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls

Fortuitous Films LLC

Open

Historia Films LLC

Open Wounds

Once Upon A Lockbox LLC

The Oracle

Ruckus

Origin Of Species

Species Financing and Distribution LLC

Osiris

It Hunts LLC

The Other You

The Other You LLC

Our Almost Completely True Story

Our Almost Completely True Story LLC

Outen The Light

Bronx Bison Films Inc.

The Outlaw Johnny Black

Outlaw JB LLC

The Pact

Easy Breezy Productions LLC

The Painted

Cadence Pictures LLC

Pandemonium

Pandemonium Filming LLC

Paracosm, A

Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.

Paradise And Lunch

PL Film LLC

Partenope

The Apartment S.R.L.

Past Lives

Twenty Years LLC

Penitentia

Penitentia LLC

The Penguin and rhe Fisherman

The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC

Pep

Pep Films LLC

The Performance

The Performance Film LLC

The Pink Soil

Pink Soil LLC

The Pishach

Mason Jar Entertainment LLC

Plane 2: Stowaway

Stowaway Holdings LLC

Play With Me

Hidden World Pictures LLC

Please Don’t Feed The Children

PDFTC LLC

Postcard From Earth

Next Unknown LLC

Presence

Apparitions Incorporated

Press Your Luck

Luckycharmer LLC

Priscilla

TCB Productions Canada Inc.

Privilege

Old School Story Productions Inc.

Publish Or Perish

Publish Or Perish Movie LLC

Queen Of Knives

KOK 2 The Film LLC

Queen of the Ring

Ring Productions LLC

*Rachel

Flyover Too LLC

Radical

TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

Rebel Girl

Rebel Girl Film LLC

Recurring Gig

Recurring Gig Film LLC

Red Dirt

Sthenic Inc.

Redville

Redville Movie LLC

Relative Control

Third Act Film LLC

Return To Wickensburg (2023)

The Return Film Studios Inc.

Riff Raff

RR Productions Inc.

Ring of Five

Spy Agency LLC

The Ritual

The Rituality LLC

Rivals of Amziah King

Sad Abe’s Inc.

Road to Everywhere

Driven Two Films LLC

Roar Of The Fire

Fire Film Productions LLC

Rosario

Rosario The Movie LLC

Roses On The Vine

Roses Movie LLC

Rotting In The Sun

Rotting in the Sun LLC

Rumours

Rumours Production Inc.

Sacred Creatures

My Sister Miriam Films Inc.

*The Sacrifice Game

9465-2849 Quebec Inc.

Saturn Return

SR Film Production LLC

Save Yourself

Be About It Doc LLC

Scared Shitless

Golden Plunger LLC

Scary Tales Anthology

Very Scary Tales LLC

Scrap

Scrap Film LLC

The Second Coming Of John Cooper

Bonus Level Productions LL

Sell Out

The Benny Dink Movie LLC

Seven Minutes In Heaven

King Domo LLC

The Shade

Hunters & Fugitives LLC

Shadow Dance

October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp

Shakey Grounds

Shakey Grounds LLC

Shaky Shivers

Shaky Shivers LLC

Sharp Corner

Sharp Corner Inc.

She Came To Me

AI Film Production Services Inc.

Shelter In Solitude

Shelter In Place LLC

The Shift

The Shift Film LLC

The Shining Hour

Cardinal Films LLC

The Short Game

The Green Jacket Productions LLC

Shoulder Dance

Shoulder Dance LLC

Showdown At The Odessa

Showdown Productions LLC

*Sideways For Attention

X1 Productions LLC

Simon

Simon the Film LLC

Sing Sing

Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated

The Sixth Reel

The Sixth Reel LLC

Smoke Screen

Corporate Training Video LLC

Sod and Stubble

Sod and Stubble LLC

The Sound

The Sound Film LLC

Space Bears

Space Bears LLC

Spaghetti

Spaghetti Movie LLC

Stalked

Stalked Movie LLC

Starstruck

Star Struck Movie LLC

Stay At Home

Stay at Home Film LLC

Stealing Cars

Stolen Street LLCC

Story Ave

Nico Poetics Inc.

The Strange Dark

Christoph J Messineo

Stress Positions

Stress Positions LLC

Stuck at the Office

SATO Production LLC

Stuntman

Marv Uniform Productions Limited

The Summer Book

Summer Book Movie LLC

Sunburst

Sunburst Film Production LLC

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)

Sunfish Pictures LLC

Superthief

Superthief LLC

Surviving The Streets

No Address Productions LLC

Susie Searches

Susie Production Inc.

The Sweet East

The Sweet East LLC

Sydney Vs. Sean

Ryan Powers

That Alien Sound

Streets Ahead Productions LLC

*Theatre People

Butter Lamb LLC

They Found Us

TFU Financing and Distribution LLC

Things Will Be Different

Last Life LLC

Threads

Dre Vision Studios LLC

Til Death…Do You

Rubyjewel Media LLC

Tom Doesn’t Care

Wristwatch of Jupiter LLC

The Tower

TheTowerFilm LLC

Transamazonia

Cinema DeFacto

Tricked & Treated

Tricked & Treated LLC

Triggermen

Triggermen LLC

Tsd

TSD Movie LLC

Tuesday

Death On A Tuesday LLC

*Turnbuckle

Turnbuckle Film LLC

Two Neighbors

Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd

Under My Skin

Under My Skin Productions LLC

Unholy Trinity

Trinity Productions LLC

The Unknown Country

Morissa Maltz LLC

The Unseen

The Curse LLC

Until He’s Destroyed

Restricted Pictures LLC

*Untitled Dark Christmas Comedy

Next Chapter Entertainment LLC

Untitled Documentary

Ruby Pictures, Inc.

Untitled Guy Ritchie Project

Green Gold Productions Limited

Untitled Instant Pot Project

TraLaLoo Productions LLC

Untitled Jazzy Project

Jazzy Film Production LLC

Untitled John Swab Project

Film Heroes LLC

Untitled Peter Greenaway Project

FEG Development Limited

Untitled Rebuilding Project

Crowded Table LLC

Untitled Road Movie

118W Films LLC

Untitled Xmas Movie

Notorious Pictures S.p.A.

Uppercut

Hello Moment Productions GmbH

V-Brat

The Cure Movie LLC

The Veil

String Light Group LLC

The Velocipastor 2

Belka Strelka LLC

Venus Invasion

B.C. Entertainment Group LLC

A Very Stinky Summer

Cinematic Productions LLC

Videoheaven

Cinema Conservancy Incorporated

Violent Ends

Violent Ends LLC

Viper

Scorpion Productions Inc

Washed

Knox Avenue Films LLC

The Watchers

Hunched Lady Productions LLC

Water For Life

Mill Valley Film Group

The Wayfinders

Wayfinders LLC

Week End Escape Project

Grive Productions SARL

The Weight Of A Void

The Void Movie LLC

Westhampton

TXE Westhampton LLC

What Comes Next

Next Moon Media Inc.

What Happens Later

Terminal 4 LLC

What Rhymes With Magdalena

What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC

What She Doesn’t Know

WSDK Project LLC

*What The Dog Saw

Oblivion Pictures LLC

Wheels Of Justice

Wheels of Justice LLC

When Angels Fear

WAF Productions I LLC

Who Says You Can’t Go Home

Rolling Thunder Films LLC

Who’s Watching

No Resolution LLC

Wildcat

Flannery Film LLC

The Wilderness

The Wilderness LLC

Wildfire

Wildfire the Movie LLC

The Winter Kills

Winter Kills LLC

Witchboard

A-Nation Media Inc.

Without Consequence

Lost Galleon Films LLC

Yellow

Films 5 Entertainment LLC

The Yellow Tie

Oblique Media SRL

You Can’t Stay Here

You Can’t Stay Here LLC

You’re Dating A Narcissist!

Cool Girl Productions LLC

Young Claude

Brick By Brick Productions LLC

Your Lucky Day

King City Films LLC

SERIES

Autobahn (23/24)

Autobahn TV Inc.

The Bar (Pilot)

James Woods

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)

X Factor S2 LLC

The Chosen (23/24)

The Chosen Texas LLC

Fairwood (23/24)

Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC

Gravesend (21/22)

Gravesend LLC

Gray House (2023)

Gray House Inc.

The Green Veil (20/21)

The Boathouse LLC

Guns and Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)

Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC

Hal & Harper (23/24)

Bad Bangs LLC

Interview With a Vampire (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

Safu Episode Pilot

M.G. Cinecraft LLC

Sight Unseen (23/24)

Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc

Small Town Big Story (23/24)

Activity Company

Tehran (23/24)

Donna & Shula Studios LTD

Them

THEM Series 2023 LLC

Underdeveloped (23/24)

Black Jellybeans LLC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)

Stalwart Productions LLC

When Calls The Heart (23/24)

WCTH 11 Productions Inc.

Wild Cards (23/24)

Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.

The World According To Billy Potwin (20/21)

Right And Funny Productions LLC

The Zodiacs (23/24)

Verde Group Films Inc.

