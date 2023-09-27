SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series
UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.
The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.
On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”
Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. Notable films in that category include Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.
Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):
FILMS
3 1/2 Pounds
5 String Media LLC
The 3-2 Pulldown
Charles Golding
The 4:30 Movie
Miller Hill Inc.
40 Acres
4T Productions Inc.
47 Days
Reel Big Studios
1996
New American Picture Show LLC
Adult Best Friends
Adult Best Friends LLC
After This Death
Likeliness Increases LLC
Aguadilla
Abla Films LLC
Alarum
Alarum LLC
Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance
Eddie Goines and Friends LLC
All In My Family
AIMF Productions Inc.
All The Colors Of The Dark
WONO Productions LLC
Almost Deserted
We Are Films LLC
American Deadbolt
American Deadbolt Movie LLC
American Nightmare
New York Nightmare Production LLC
Amerikatsi
People of Air Productions LLC
Anchorage
Charley LLC
And Love Knocked
And Love Knocked Movie Ltd.
Angel’s Peak
UNKP LLC
Angels In The Rye
Polk Motion Pictures LLC
Anniversary
Anniversary US Productions LLC
The Apprentice
The Apprentice ApS
The Ar Racist
The AWP Productions LLC
Armadilla
Armadilla LLC
Armored
Armored LLC
Asian Persuasion
Asian Persuasion Film LLC
The Assessment
Number 9 Films Assessment Limited
The Astronaut
Rocket Power LLC
Average Joe
Coach Productions LLC
Awakening
Pretty ‘Musing Stuff Productions LLC
Baby Blue
Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc
Back On The Strip
MMJ Productions LLC
Bad Behaviour
Badly Behaved Babes Limited
Bad Haircut
Bad Haircut The Movie LLC
The Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire
Madame Negritude LLC
The Beast
Beast Film UK Limited (casting)
Before You
Before You LLC
The Beldham
Which Witch Films LLC
Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts
Something Arbitrary LLC
Beneath the Grass
Beneath the Grass Film LLC
Beneath The Light
Beneath The Light LLC
Beneath Us All
Harley Wallen
Berlin Nobody
Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH
Best Place In The World
Best Place Production LLC
Beyond the Walls
Beyond the Walls Film LLC
Bibi
Bibi Productions LLC
Bird And The Bee
Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.
The Bishop
Bring Him To The River LLC
Bite Me
Petri Entertainment LLC
Black Girl In Paris
Black Girl In Paris Film LLC
Blackwater Lane
Breakdown Film Ltd
Bleacher Rats
Bleacher Rats Movie LLC
Bloodknot
Bloodknot Movie LLC
Bloody Bridget
Bridget Productions LLC
Blue Rose
Blue Rose Productions LLC
Bob Trevino Likes It
Chosen Family LLC
Bobcat Moretti Part 2
Develop Your Movie LLC
The Book Of Jobs
The Book of Jobs LLC
Bootyology
District 78 Inc
Breakwater
MAP Movies LLC
Bride Hard
Bride Hard Films LLC
Buffalo Daze
3 Buffalo Girls Productions LLC
Buster Brooks
Buster Brooks Movie LLC
Butch Cassidy’s Forgotten Outlaw
Forgotten Outlaw LLC
Butcher’s Crossing
Valley Buffalo LLC
By The Grape Of God
By The Grape of God Movie LLC
The Cafone
The Suburbanite Productions LLC
Candy Rain
Candy Rain Productions LLC
Casa Matusita
Reyno Audiovisual SL (casting)
Catharsis
Mirmade Inc.
Chasing Midnight
Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC
Chimera
Chimera Film LLC
Clawfoot
Clawfoot The Movie, Inc.
Clicquot
Clicquot LLC
Close To You
Sam Film Productions Inc.
Cobalt
Greenridge Productions LLC
Coming Together
Cornteen LLC
The Commoner
The Calvados Commoner LLC
Company
Wonderfilm LLC
Concerto For Abigail
Three Women in a Box Films LLC
Concessions
Concessions Film LLC
Condition of Return
Condition of Return LP
Conduit
Hermes Film LLC
Copperhead
Backlash Film Holdings LLC
Cottonmouth
Flint & Stone Films LLC
Coup!
Summer Man Inc.
Crescent City
Crescent City Movie LLC
Crust
Crustsocks Productions LLC
Cry From The Sea
Water Horse Productions Inc.
Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra
CVALT LLC
Cub Scout
Wolf Cub Film LLC
Cuckoo
Cuckoo USA LLC
Cure
Alienspace LLC
Daddio
Beverly Crest Productions LLC
Daddy
Twnshp Pictures LLC
Dance First
2LE Dance First Limited
Dark Asset
City of Crows LLC
Darkness Trail
Beautiful Dark Films LLC
The Dead Don’t Hurt
The TDDH LLC
Dead Guy
Dead Guy LLC
Death of a Unicorne
Monoceros Media LLC
Decibel
DB Film LLC
Decoded
The Monkey King LLC
Delco: The Movie
Delco Movie LLC
Departing Seniors
Departing Seniors LLC
Desert Dawn
Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC
A Desert
Capes and Fog LLC
Deviant
Seaside Manner Productions LLC
Devoted
The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC
Dicks: The Musical
Sewer Boys LLC
Didi
Talking Fish Pictures LLC
Die In This Town
Cooper Films LLC
*Doctor, Doctor
Three Hammers Productions LLC
Dogman
Grive Productions SARL
Don’t Die
Colby Leopard
Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight
Dont Lets Go SA
Don’t Move
Dont Move UT LLC
Don’t Trip
Don’t Trip Films LLC
Dos Lados
Suenos Productions LLC
Dottie
Articine Inc
Double Exposure
Double Exposure Productions LLC
Douglas is Cancelled
Douglas is Cancelled Limited
Down Below
Stone Shack LLC
Draft Night
Thomas Glinkowski
Dream Devil
Outhouse Production Films LLC
Dream Scenario
Paultergeist Pictures LLC
Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny Productions LLC
The Dutchman
Dutchman LLC
East Of Wall
Stetson’s Kingdom LLC
East Texas Oil
2126104 Alberta Ltd.
El Tonto Por Cristo
Holy Fool Films LLC
Emmanuelle – The New Era
Chantelouve SAS
Escaping Ohio
Escaping Ohio LLC
Eternal Buzz
Eternal Buzz Inc.
Every Other Weekend
Small Fry Films LLC
Everything And The Universe
Volcano Club LLC
Excelsis
Dewey and Bug LLC
Exhibiting Forgiveness
Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.
Extraction
Extraction The Movie LLC
Eyes In The Trees
Eyes in the Trees LLC
F-Plus
Swen Studios Inc.
The Fabulous Four
The Fabulous Four LLC
Face On
BxB Studios LLC
Fairy
Wonder Wheel Productions Inc
Family
Wyncote Family Productions LLC
Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation
Diaz de Muertos
Fantasy Life
MVNYC Films Inc
The Fast Runner
Fast Runner Films Inc.
The Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed
The Feeling That The Time Inc.
Ferrari
Moto Pictures LLC
*A Fighting Chance
A Fighting Chance Movie LLC
Find Your Friends
FYF Film LLC
First Gens
Laughing Turtle Films LLC
The Fisherwoman
Tacklebox Productions LLC
Flash Before The Bang
Inside Track LLC
Fleeing
Fleeing Inc
Flight Risk
Flight Risk Productions Inc.
Floaters
Floaters Productions Inc.
The Florist
Thefloristfilm LLC
Fluxx
Fluxx Film LLC
Fog Of War
Fog Of War The Film Inc.
The Fort
Cellar Productions LLC
Freedom Hair
MPI Original Bryce LLC
Fremont
Fremont The Movie LLC
A Friend Of Mine
Destined 2 Dance Awards Entertainment and Productions LLC
*The Friend
Apollo Jip Inc.
Friends And Foes
Studio Film LLC
From Ashes
Studio 6688 LLC
Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree
Edith Productions LLC
Frybread Face & Me
Frybread Movie LLC
G20
Beige Fox LLC
Gaia
GAIA Film LLC
Ganymede
Ganymede Film LLC
The Ghost Trap
Khanlarian Entertainment LLC
Ghostlight
Ghostlight LLC
The Girl From Koln
HES Honest Equity Strategies GmbH
Glitter & Doom
Glitter And Doom LLC
Go for Grandma
Larkin Lane Films LLC
God’s Country
God’s Country Productions Inc.
Godless
Godless Movie LLC
Gonzo Girl
Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.
Good Grades
Little Sister Productions LLC
Good Grief
Nimby Pictures LLC
Good Side Of Bad (2020)
Good Side of Bad LLC
The Greatest Ever
The Greatest Ever LLC
The Green Fairy
Green Fairy LLC
Greenland: Migration
Greenland Movie 2 Limited
Grendel
Mead Hall LLC
Griffin In Summer
Regrets Of Autumn LLC
Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night LLC
Growing Pains
Growing Pains Film LLC
Grown
Stay Ahead LLC
The Gunslinger
Wild West Productions Inc.
Guys Night
Frunchroom Films LLC
Hacked
Hacked Film LLC
Hangdog
Hangdog LLC
Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture
The Atomic Chair LLC
Headcount
Follow the Leader LLC
Helga
Jaeger House Productions LLC
Hell Of A Summer
Pineway Productions Inc.
Here Now
Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata
Here’s … Yianni!
Here’s Yianni LLC
Heretic
Blueberry Pie LLC
Hey Joe!
Palomar S.P.A.
Hey Viktor!
Lightning Mill Inc.
Hitchcock pro-nazi film
Sebeda
Holiday Twist
Holiday Twist LLC
Homestead Short
Black Autumn Show, Inc.
Homestead: Black Autumn
Black Autumn Show Inc.
The Hotline Movie
Hotline LLC
How I Got There
HIGT International General Trading Company WLL
How Not To Love A Woman
Occasional Ghosts LLC
Hurricanna
Worcester Entertainment Asset LLC
Hyena
Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC
I Love You Forever
ILYF LLC
Ick
Ick Productions LLC
If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
If I Had Legs LLC
If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing
Boiler Room Productions Inc.
In Cold Light
Lithium Studios II Inc.
In the Hand of Dante
Ithod US Productions Inc
In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
FEG Development Limited
In Your Head
IYH Film LLC
Ingress
Ingress Film Production LLC
Inheritance
Inheritance Film Production LLC
Invisible Raptor
Lil Bromies LLC
The Iron Claw
House Claw LLCC
Iron Lung
Iron Lung Productions LLC
Isaac
Isaac Productions LLC
Isle Child
Team Miller Inc.
It Came From Within
It Came From Within Movie LLC
The Italians
The Italians LLC
Jules
Apple Slice Productions LLC
Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth
The Vertical Truth LLC
Jump Scare
Ugly Duckling Pictures
Just Breathe
Rockwood Champ LLC
K-Pops!
Aegyo Master Production LLC
Keep Quiet
Keepquietmovie LLC
Keyz’
Keyz Film LLC
Killing Castro
Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.
Killing Faith
Killing Faith Movies LLC
The Killing Moon
TKM LLC
The Killer’s Game
TKG Productions Ltd.
King Ivory
Magic Mark LLC
King Of Hearts
Midnight Movies LLC
Ladybug
Silverose LLC
Lake George
The Lake George Company LLC
The Last Call aka From The Shadows
Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company
Last Meals
Ortolan Productions LLC
The Leader
Leader Films LLC
Leaves Of Glass
Sunflower Pictures Inc.
Legend Of The White Dragon
Legend of the White Dragon LLC
The Legendary Jimmy Quinn
CEM Productions LLC
The Lemurian Candidate
Lemurian Candidate LLC
Leopardi & Co.
Camaleo S.R.L.
Life Cycle 63
Second Draft Productions LLC
The Life Of Chuck
Dance Anyway South LLC
Lilies Not For Me
Wolflight Films LLC
Lion-Girl
Lion Girl Films
Little Brother
Little Brother Film LLC
Little Deaths
Tuna Sandwich LLC
Locked
Locked Car Movie Inc.
Longlegs
Longlegs Pictures Inc.
Lousy Carter
Lousy C LLC
Love In Storytown
Gemelli Films Inc.
Love Is The Monster
LEMPO LLC
*Lucky Girl
Nice Playground LLC
Magic Farm
Magic Marker LLC
Magpie Funeral
Magpie Funeral Movie LLC
The Mannequin
The Mannequin LLC
The Marshal
Marshal Mercer LLC
Maria
Maria Film Limited
*The Marshal
Marshal Mercer LLC
Martyr Of Gowanus
Pipe Dream Productions Inc.
*The Materialists
Adore Matchmaking LLC
The Mattachine Family
Silver Steps LLC
Medicine Game
Scottland Movie Groups Inc.
Megalopolis
Caesar Film LLC
Memories
Vanessa Ly Inc.
Memory
Memory Film Inc.
Men Of Divorce
MOD CDMX LLC
Mermaid
Florida Man LLC
The Method
Finding Gilbert LLC
Midnight Oil
Texas Cult House the Movie LLC
Mindtraveler
Lab 9 Films Inc.
Miranda’s Victim
Navesink River Productions LLC
Misdirection
Misdirection Movie LLC
Mistake
Mistake Film LLC
Modi
Modi Productions Ltd
Monica
Varient Entertainment LLC
The Monster
The Monster LLC
Mooch
Mooch Film LLC
Mother Mary
Got a Little Sloppy LLC
Motherland
MPI Original Canyonlands LLC
Mother, May I?
MMI Film LLC
Mountains
Santiagueres LLC
Mourning Rock
ZNZ Project LLC
Murder Company
War Movie LLC
Mutt
Quiltro LLC
My Hero
Dufrane Productions LLC
My Valentine Wedding
Nferno Media Entertainment LLC
Naked In The Park
Naked in the Park LLC
National Anthem
House of Splendor LLC
Neon Candy
Neon Candy Movie LLC
Never Hike Alone 2
Womp Stomp Films LLC
Night Talkers
Rutledge Productions LLC
Nightshift
Night Shift Film LLC
No Language
Savath Pictures Inc.
No Right Way
Kith & Kin Productions LLC
No Trouble
Asians for Action Foundation
No-One’s Calling
ATM Grupa S.A.
Not Another Church Movie
Big Movie LLC
Nuremberg
Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)
Oblivious
Robert Michael Anderson
Obsessed With Light
Between the Rivers Productions LLC
Odium
Merkaba Media Group
Oh, Canada
Foregone Films PSC Inc.
Oh, Denise!
Oh Denise LLC
Olmo
Olmo NM LLC
Omaha
Sanctuary Content Inc.
Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls
Fortuitous Films LLC
Open
Historia Films LLC
Open Wounds
Once Upon A Lockbox LLC
The Oracle
Ruckus
Origin Of Species
Species Financing and Distribution LLC
Osiris
It Hunts LLC
The Other You
The Other You LLC
Our Almost Completely True Story
Our Almost Completely True Story LLC
Outen The Light
Bronx Bison Films Inc.
The Outlaw Johnny Black
Outlaw JB LLC
The Pact
Easy Breezy Productions LLC
The Painted
Cadence Pictures LLC
Pandemonium
Pandemonium Filming LLC
Paracosm, A
Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.
Paradise And Lunch
PL Film LLC
Partenope
The Apartment S.R.L.
Past Lives
Twenty Years LLC
Penitentia
Penitentia LLC
The Penguin and rhe Fisherman
The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC
Pep
Pep Films LLC
The Performance
The Performance Film LLC
The Pink Soil
Pink Soil LLC
The Pishach
Mason Jar Entertainment LLC
Plane 2: Stowaway
Stowaway Holdings LLC
Play With Me
Hidden World Pictures LLC
Please Don’t Feed The Children
PDFTC LLC
Postcard From Earth
Next Unknown LLC
Presence
Apparitions Incorporated
Press Your Luck
Luckycharmer LLC
Priscilla
TCB Productions Canada Inc.
Privilege
Old School Story Productions Inc.
Publish Or Perish
Publish Or Perish Movie LLC
Queen Of Knives
KOK 2 The Film LLC
Queen of the Ring
Ring Productions LLC
*Rachel
Flyover Too LLC
Radical
TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.
Rebel Girl
Rebel Girl Film LLC
Recurring Gig
Recurring Gig Film LLC
Red Dirt
Sthenic Inc.
Redville
Redville Movie LLC
Relative Control
Third Act Film LLC
Return To Wickensburg (2023)
The Return Film Studios Inc.
Riff Raff
RR Productions Inc.
Ring of Five
Spy Agency LLC
The Ritual
The Rituality LLC
Rivals of Amziah King
Sad Abe’s Inc.
Road to Everywhere
Driven Two Films LLC
Roar Of The Fire
Fire Film Productions LLC
Rosario
Rosario The Movie LLC
Roses On The Vine
Roses Movie LLC
Rotting In The Sun
Rotting in the Sun LLC
Rumours
Rumours Production Inc.
Sacred Creatures
My Sister Miriam Films Inc.
*The Sacrifice Game
9465-2849 Quebec Inc.
Saturn Return
SR Film Production LLC
Save Yourself
Be About It Doc LLC
Scared Shitless
Golden Plunger LLC
Scary Tales Anthology
Very Scary Tales LLC
Scrap
Scrap Film LLC
The Second Coming Of John Cooper
Bonus Level Productions LL
Sell Out
The Benny Dink Movie LLC
Seven Minutes In Heaven
King Domo LLC
The Shade
Hunters & Fugitives LLC
Shadow Dance
October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp
Shakey Grounds
Shakey Grounds LLC
Shaky Shivers
Shaky Shivers LLC
Sharp Corner
Sharp Corner Inc.
She Came To Me
AI Film Production Services Inc.
Shelter In Solitude
Shelter In Place LLC
The Shift
The Shift Film LLC
The Shining Hour
Cardinal Films LLC
The Short Game
The Green Jacket Productions LLC
Shoulder Dance
Shoulder Dance LLC
Showdown At The Odessa
Showdown Productions LLC
*Sideways For Attention
X1 Productions LLC
Simon
Simon the Film LLC
Sing Sing
Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated
The Sixth Reel
The Sixth Reel LLC
Smoke Screen
Corporate Training Video LLC
Sod and Stubble
Sod and Stubble LLC
The Sound
The Sound Film LLC
Space Bears
Space Bears LLC
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Movie LLC
Stalked
Stalked Movie LLC
Starstruck
Star Struck Movie LLC
Stay At Home
Stay at Home Film LLC
Stealing Cars
Stolen Street LLCC
Story Ave
Nico Poetics Inc.
The Strange Dark
Christoph J Messineo
Stress Positions
Stress Positions LLC
Stuck at the Office
SATO Production LLC
Stuntman
Marv Uniform Productions Limited
The Summer Book
Summer Book Movie LLC
Sunburst
Sunburst Film Production LLC
Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)
Sunfish Pictures LLC
Superthief
Superthief LLC
Surviving The Streets
No Address Productions LLC
Susie Searches
Susie Production Inc.
The Sweet East
The Sweet East LLC
Sydney Vs. Sean
Ryan Powers
That Alien Sound
Streets Ahead Productions LLC
*Theatre People
Butter Lamb LLC
They Found Us
TFU Financing and Distribution LLC
Things Will Be Different
Last Life LLC
Threads
Dre Vision Studios LLC
Til Death…Do You
Rubyjewel Media LLC
Tom Doesn’t Care
Wristwatch of Jupiter LLC
The Tower
TheTowerFilm LLC
Transamazonia
Cinema DeFacto
Tricked & Treated
Tricked & Treated LLC
Triggermen
Triggermen LLC
Tsd
TSD Movie LLC
Tuesday
Death On A Tuesday LLC
*Turnbuckle
Turnbuckle Film LLC
Two Neighbors
Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd
Under My Skin
Under My Skin Productions LLC
Unholy Trinity
Trinity Productions LLC
The Unknown Country
Morissa Maltz LLC
The Unseen
The Curse LLC
Until He’s Destroyed
Restricted Pictures LLC
*Untitled Dark Christmas Comedy
Next Chapter Entertainment LLC
Untitled Documentary
Ruby Pictures, Inc.
Untitled Guy Ritchie Project
Green Gold Productions Limited
Untitled Instant Pot Project
TraLaLoo Productions LLC
Untitled Jazzy Project
Jazzy Film Production LLC
Untitled John Swab Project
Film Heroes LLC
Untitled Peter Greenaway Project
FEG Development Limited
Untitled Rebuilding Project
Crowded Table LLC
Untitled Road Movie
118W Films LLC
Untitled Xmas Movie
Notorious Pictures S.p.A.
Uppercut
Hello Moment Productions GmbH
V-Brat
The Cure Movie LLC
The Veil
String Light Group LLC
The Velocipastor 2
Belka Strelka LLC
Venus Invasion
B.C. Entertainment Group LLC
A Very Stinky Summer
Cinematic Productions LLC
Videoheaven
Cinema Conservancy Incorporated
Violent Ends
Violent Ends LLC
Viper
Scorpion Productions Inc
Washed
Knox Avenue Films LLC
The Watchers
Hunched Lady Productions LLC
Water For Life
Mill Valley Film Group
The Wayfinders
Wayfinders LLC
Week End Escape Project
Grive Productions SARL
The Weight Of A Void
The Void Movie LLC
Westhampton
TXE Westhampton LLC
What Comes Next
Next Moon Media Inc.
What Happens Later
Terminal 4 LLC
What Rhymes With Magdalena
What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC
What She Doesn’t Know
WSDK Project LLC
*What The Dog Saw
Oblivion Pictures LLC
Wheels Of Justice
Wheels of Justice LLC
When Angels Fear
WAF Productions I LLC
Who Says You Can’t Go Home
Rolling Thunder Films LLC
Who’s Watching
No Resolution LLC
Wildcat
Flannery Film LLC
The Wilderness
The Wilderness LLC
Wildfire
Wildfire the Movie LLC
The Winter Kills
Winter Kills LLC
Witchboard
A-Nation Media Inc.
Without Consequence
Lost Galleon Films LLC
Yellow
Films 5 Entertainment LLC
The Yellow Tie
Oblique Media SRL
You Can’t Stay Here
You Can’t Stay Here LLC
You’re Dating A Narcissist!
Cool Girl Productions LLC
Young Claude
Brick By Brick Productions LLC
Your Lucky Day
King City Films LLC
SERIES
Autobahn (23/24)
Autobahn TV Inc.
The Bar (Pilot)
James Woods
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
X Factor S2 LLC
The Chosen (23/24)
The Chosen Texas LLC
Fairwood (23/24)
Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC
Gravesend (21/22)
Gravesend LLC
Gray House (2023)
Gray House Inc.
The Green Veil (20/21)
The Boathouse LLC
Guns and Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)
Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC
Hal & Harper (23/24)
Bad Bangs LLC
Interview With a Vampire (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
Safu Episode Pilot
M.G. Cinecraft LLC
Sight Unseen (23/24)
Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc
Small Town Big Story (23/24)
Activity Company
Tehran (23/24)
Donna & Shula Studios LTD
Them
THEM Series 2023 LLC
Underdeveloped (23/24)
Black Jellybeans LLC
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC
When Calls The Heart (23/24)
WCTH 11 Productions Inc.
Wild Cards (23/24)
Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.
The World According To Billy Potwin (20/21)
Right And Funny Productions LLC
The Zodiacs (23/24)
Verde Group Films Inc.
