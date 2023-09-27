SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreements: Full List Of Movies And TV Series

UPDATED with latest additions: SAG-AFTRA, which launched a strike against Hollywood studios on July 14, launched its interim agreements program that allows independent productions with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to continue filming.

The guild has been adding to the list of projects granting agreements since soon after it went on strike against the AMPTP after failing to agree on a new film and TV contract. Under the terms, members “may work on these productions without being in violation of the strike order,” per the guild.

On July 27, SAG-AFTRA began granting casting-specific agreements that allow its members to “audition and/or engage in negotiations regarding casting for these productions, but may not yet travel, rehearse, or otherwise begin rendering services for the production.”

Other agreements give films clearance to promote at festivals. Notable films in that category include Michael Mann’s Ferrari, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On August 14, SAG-AFTRA said that it has altered its agreements policy and going forward would exclude WGA-covered projects shot in the U.S. after meetings with the Writers Guild. The next day, it clarified that distributors looking to acquire films with interim agreements at festival would have to adhere to those terms in order to make a deal.

Below is the list organized by film and series based on the SAG-AFTRA list. Keep checking back as more titles are added (casting agreements are in italics; the most recently added projects are denoted by an asterisk):

FILMS

3 1/2 Pounds
5 String Media LLC

The 3-2 Pulldown
Charles Golding

The 4:30 Movie
Miller Hill Inc.

40 Acres
4T Productions Inc.

47 Days
Reel Big Studios

1996
New American Picture Show LLC

Adult Best Friends
Adult Best Friends LLC

After This Death
Likeliness Increases LLC

Aguadilla
Abla Films LLC

Alarum
Alarum LLC

Ali 1978: The Butterfly’s Last Dance
Eddie Goines and Friends LLC

All In My Family
AIMF Productions Inc.

All The Colors Of The Dark
WONO Productions LLC

Almost Deserted
We Are Films LLC

American Deadbolt
American Deadbolt Movie LLC

American Nightmare
New York Nightmare Production LLC

Amerikatsi
People of Air Productions LLC

Anchorage
Charley LLC

And Love Knocked
And Love Knocked Movie Ltd.

Angel’s Peak
UNKP LLC

Angels In The Rye
Polk Motion Pictures LLC

Anniversary
Anniversary US Productions LLC

The Apprentice
The Apprentice ApS

The Ar Racist
The AWP Productions LLC

Armadilla
Armadilla LLC

Armored
Armored LLC

Asian Persuasion
Asian Persuasion Film LLC

The Assessment
Number 9 Films Assessment Limited

The Astronaut
Rocket Power LLC

Average Joe
Coach Productions LLC

Awakening
Pretty ‘Musing Stuff Productions LLC

Baby Blue
Cosmic Pomegranate, Inc

Back On The Strip
MMJ Productions LLC

Bad Behaviour
Badly Behaved Babes Limited

Bad Haircut
Bad Haircut The Movie LLC

The Ballad Of Suzanne Cesaire
Madame Negritude LLC

The Beast
Beast Film UK Limited (casting)

Before You
Before You LLC

The Beldham
Which Witch Films LLC

Ben And Suzanne: A Reunion In 4 Parts
Something Arbitrary LLC

Beneath the Grass
Beneath the Grass Film LLC

Beneath The Light
Beneath The Light LLC

Beneath Us All
Harley Wallen

Berlin Nobody
Augenschein Filmproduktion GmbH

Best Place In The World
Best Place Production LLC

Beyond the Walls
Beyond the Walls Film LLC

Bibi
Bibi Productions LLC

Bird And The Bee
Bird And The Bee The Film, Inc.

The Bishop
Bring Him To The River LLC

Bite Me
Petri Entertainment LLC

Black Girl In Paris
Black Girl In Paris Film LLC

Blackwater Lane
Breakdown Film Ltd

Bleacher Rats
Bleacher Rats Movie LLC

Bloodknot
Bloodknot Movie LLC

Bloody Bridget
Bridget Productions LLC

Blue Rose
Blue Rose Productions LLC

Bob Trevino Likes It
Chosen Family LLC

Bobcat Moretti Part 2
Develop Your Movie LLC

The Book Of Jobs
The Book of Jobs LLC

Bootyology
District 78 Inc

Breakwater
MAP Movies LLC

Bride Hard
Bride Hard Films LLC

Buffalo Daze
3 Buffalo Girls Productions LLC

Buster Brooks
Buster Brooks Movie LLC

Butch Cassidy’s Forgotten Outlaw
Forgotten Outlaw LLC

Butcher’s Crossing
Valley Buffalo LLC

By The Grape Of God
By The Grape of God Movie LLC

The Cafone
The Suburbanite Productions LLC

Candy Rain
Candy Rain Productions LLC

Casa Matusita
Reyno Audiovisual SL (casting)

Catharsis
Mirmade Inc.

Chasing Midnight
Midnight The Movie 2023 LLC

Chimera
Chimera Film LLC

Clawfoot
Clawfoot The Movie, Inc.

Clicquot
Clicquot LLC

Close To You
Sam Film Productions Inc.

Cobalt
Greenridge Productions LLC

Coming Together
Cornteen LLC

The Commoner
The Calvados Commoner LLC

Company
Wonderfilm LLC

Concerto For Abigail
Three Women in a Box Films LLC

Concessions
Concessions Film LLC

Condition of Return
Condition of Return LP

Conduit
Hermes Film LLC

Copperhead
Backlash Film Holdings LLC

Cottonmouth
Flint & Stone Films LLC

Coup!
Summer Man Inc.

Crescent City
Crescent City Movie LLC

Crust
Crustsocks Productions LLC

Cry From The Sea
Water Horse Productions Inc.

Cuando Volvimos A La Tierra
CVALT LLC

Cub Scout
Wolf Cub Film LLC

Cuckoo
Cuckoo USA LLC

Cure
Alienspace LLC

Daddio
Beverly Crest Productions LLC

Daddy
Twnshp Pictures LLC

Dance First
2LE Dance First Limited

Dark Asset
City of Crows LLC

Darkness Trail
Beautiful Dark Films LLC

The Dead Don’t Hurt
The TDDH LLC

Dead Guy
Dead Guy LLC

Death of a Unicorne
Monoceros Media LLC

Decibel
DB Film LLC

Decoded
The Monkey King LLC

Delco: The Movie
Delco Movie LLC

Departing Seniors
Departing Seniors LLC

Desert Dawn
Desert Dawn Film Productions LLC

A Desert
Capes and Fog LLC

Deviant
Seaside Manner Productions LLC

Devoted
The Barnum Picture Company Holdings LLC

Dicks: The Musical
Sewer Boys LLC

Didi
Talking Fish Pictures LLC

Die In This Town
Cooper Films LLC

*Doctor, Doctor
Three Hammers Productions LLC

Dogman
Grive Productions SARL

Don’t Die
Colby Leopard

Don’t Let’s Go To The Dogs Tonight
Dont Lets Go SA

Don’t Move
Dont Move UT LLC

Don’t Trip
Don’t Trip Films LLC

Dos Lados
Suenos Productions LLC

Dottie
Articine Inc

Double Exposure
Double Exposure Productions LLC

Douglas is Cancelled
Douglas is Cancelled Limited

Down Below
Stone Shack LLC

Draft Night
Thomas Glinkowski

Dream Devil
Outhouse Production Films LLC

Dream Scenario
Paultergeist Pictures LLC

Dust Bunny
Dust Bunny Productions LLC

The Dutchman
Dutchman LLC

East Of Wall
Stetson’s Kingdom LLC

East Texas Oil
2126104 Alberta Ltd.

El Tonto Por Cristo
Holy Fool Films LLC

Emmanuelle – The New Era
Chantelouve SAS

Escaping Ohio
Escaping Ohio LLC

Eternal Buzz
Eternal Buzz Inc.

Every Other Weekend
Small Fry Films LLC

Everything And The Universe
Volcano Club LLC

Excelsis
Dewey and Bug LLC

Exhibiting Forgiveness
Exhibiting Forgiveness Inc.

Extraction
Extraction The Movie LLC

Eyes In The Trees
Eyes in the Trees LLC

F-Plus
Swen Studios Inc.

The Fabulous Four
The Fabulous Four LLC

Face On
BxB Studios LLC

Fairy
Wonder Wheel Productions Inc

Family
Wyncote Family Productions LLC

Fancy Florez’s Summer Staycation
Diaz de Muertos

Fantasy Life
MVNYC Films Inc

The Fast Runner
Fast Runner Films Inc.

The Feeling That The The Time For Doing Something Has Passed
The Feeling That The Time Inc.

Ferrari
Moto Pictures LLC

*A Fighting Chance
A Fighting Chance Movie LLC

Find Your Friends
FYF Film LLC

First Gens
Laughing Turtle Films LLC

The Fisherwoman
Tacklebox Productions LLC

Flash Before The Bang
Inside Track LLC

Fleeing
Fleeing Inc

Flight Risk
Flight Risk Productions Inc.

Floaters
Floaters Productions Inc.

The Florist
Thefloristfilm LLC

Fluxx
Fluxx Film LLC

Fog Of War
Fog Of War The Film Inc.

The Fort
Cellar Productions LLC

Freedom Hair
MPI Original Bryce LLC

Fremont
Fremont The Movie LLC

A Friend Of Mine
Destined 2 Dance Awards Entertainment and Productions LLC

*The Friend
Apollo Jip Inc.

Friends And Foes
Studio Film LLC

From Ashes
Studio 6688 LLC

Fruit Of The Poisonous Tree
Edith Productions LLC

Frybread Face & Me
Frybread Movie LLC

G20
Beige Fox LLC

Gaia
GAIA Film LLC

Ganymede
Ganymede Film LLC

The Ghost Trap
Khanlarian Entertainment LLC

Ghostlight
Ghostlight LLC

The Girl From Koln
HES Honest Equity Strategies GmbH

Glitter & Doom
Glitter And Doom LLC

Go for Grandma
Larkin Lane Films LLC

God’s Country
God’s Country Productions Inc.

Godless
Godless Movie LLC

Gonzo Girl
Gonzo Girl Productions Inc.

Good Grades
Little Sister Productions LLC

Good Grief
Nimby Pictures LLC

Good Side Of Bad (2020)
Good Side of Bad LLC

The Greatest Ever
The Greatest Ever LLC

The Green Fairy
Green Fairy LLC

Greenland: Migration
Greenland Movie 2 Limited

Grendel
Mead Hall LLC

Griffin In Summer
Regrets Of Autumn LLC

Grizzly Night
Grizzly Night LLC

Growing Pains
Growing Pains Film LLC

Grown
Stay Ahead LLC

The Gunslinger
Wild West Productions Inc.

Guys Night
Frunchroom Films LLC

Hacked
Hacked Film LLC

Hangdog
Hangdog LLC

Harry and the Mutant Mid-Century Furniture
The Atomic Chair LLC

Headcount
Follow the Leader LLC

Helga
Jaeger House Productions LLC

Hell Of A Summer
Pineway Productions Inc.

Here Now
Lotus Production Societa’ A Responsibilita’ Limitata

Here’s … Yianni!
Here’s Yianni LLC

Heretic
Blueberry Pie LLC

Hey Joe!
Palomar S.P.A.

Hey Viktor!
Lightning Mill Inc.

Hitchcock pro-nazi film
Sebeda

Holiday Twist
Holiday Twist LLC

Homestead Short
Black Autumn Show, Inc.

Homestead: Black Autumn
Black Autumn Show Inc.

The Hotline Movie
Hotline LLC

How I Got There
HIGT International General Trading Company WLL

How Not To Love A Woman
Occasional Ghosts LLC

Hurricanna
Worcester Entertainment Asset LLC

Hyena
Slin Samoth Entertainment LLC

I Love You Forever
ILYF LLC

Ick
Ick Productions LLC

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
If I Had Legs LLC

If That Mockingbird Don’t Sing
Boiler Room Productions Inc.

In Cold Light
Lithium Studios II Inc.

In the Hand of Dante
Ithod US Productions Inc

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
FEG Development Limited

In Your Head
IYH Film LLC

Ingress
Ingress Film Production LLC

Inheritance
Inheritance Film Production LLC

Invisible Raptor
Lil Bromies LLC

The Iron Claw
House Claw LLCC

Iron Lung
Iron Lung Productions LLC

Isaac
Isaac Productions LLC

Isle Child
Team Miller Inc.

It Came From Within
It Came From Within Movie LLC

The Italians
The Italians LLC

Jules
Apple Slice Productions LLC

Jules And Jonas: The Vertical Truth
The Vertical Truth LLC

Jump Scare
Ugly Duckling Pictures

Just Breathe
Rockwood Champ LLC

K-Pops!
Aegyo Master Production LLC

Keep Quiet
Keepquietmovie LLC

Keyz’
Keyz Film LLC

Killing Castro
Hotel Theresa Productions Inc.

Killing Faith
Killing Faith Movies LLC

The Killing Moon
TKM LLC

The Killer’s Game
TKG Productions Ltd.

King Ivory
Magic Mark LLC

King Of Hearts
Midnight Movies LLC

Ladybug
Silverose LLC

Lake George
The Lake George Company LLC

The Last Call aka From The Shadows
Hidden Wisdom Limited Liability Company

Last Meals
Ortolan Productions LLC

The Leader
Leader Films LLC

Leaves Of Glass
Sunflower Pictures Inc.

Legend Of The White Dragon
Legend of the White Dragon LLC

The Legendary Jimmy Quinn
CEM Productions LLC

The Lemurian Candidate
Lemurian Candidate LLC

Leopardi & Co.
Camaleo S.R.L.

Life Cycle 63
Second Draft Productions LLC

The Life Of Chuck
Dance Anyway South LLC

Lilies Not For Me
Wolflight Films LLC

Lion-Girl
Lion Girl Films

Little Brother
Little Brother Film LLC

Little Deaths
Tuna Sandwich LLC

Locked
Locked Car Movie Inc.

Longlegs
Longlegs Pictures Inc.

Lousy Carter
Lousy C LLC

Love In Storytown
Gemelli Films Inc.

Love Is The Monster
LEMPO LLC

*Lucky Girl
Nice Playground LLC

Magic Farm
Magic Marker LLC

Magpie Funeral
Magpie Funeral Movie LLC

The Mannequin
The Mannequin LLC

The Marshal
Marshal Mercer LLC

Maria
Maria Film Limited

*The Marshal
Marshal Mercer LLC

Martyr Of Gowanus
Pipe Dream Productions Inc.

*The Materialists
Adore Matchmaking LLC

The Mattachine Family
Silver Steps LLC

Medicine Game
Scottland Movie Groups Inc.

Megalopolis
Caesar Film LLC

Memories
Vanessa Ly Inc.

Memory
Memory Film Inc.

Men Of Divorce
MOD CDMX LLC

Mermaid
Florida Man LLC

The Method
Finding Gilbert LLC

Midnight Oil
Texas Cult House the Movie LLC

Mindtraveler
Lab 9 Films Inc.

Miranda’s Victim
Navesink River Productions LLC

Misdirection
Misdirection Movie LLC

Mistake
Mistake Film LLC

Modi
Modi Productions Ltd

Monica
Varient Entertainment LLC

The Monster
The Monster LLC

Mooch
Mooch Film LLC

Mother Mary
Got a Little Sloppy LLC

Motherland
MPI Original Canyonlands LLC

Mother, May I?
MMI Film LLC

Mountains
Santiagueres LLC

Mourning Rock
ZNZ Project LLC

Murder Company
War Movie LLC

Mutt
Quiltro LLC

My Hero
Dufrane Productions LLC

My Valentine Wedding
Nferno Media Entertainment LLC

Naked In The Park
Naked in the Park LLC

National Anthem
House of Splendor LLC

Neon Candy
Neon Candy Movie LLC

Never Hike Alone 2
Womp Stomp Films LLC

Night Talkers
Rutledge Productions LLC

Nightshift
Night Shift Film LLC

No Language
Savath Pictures Inc.

No Right Way
Kith & Kin Productions LLC

No Trouble
Asians for Action Foundation

No-One’s Calling
ATM Grupa S.A.

Not Another Church Movie
Big Movie LLC

Nuremberg
Sapphire Productions LLC (casting)

Oblivious
Robert Michael Anderson

Obsessed With Light
Between the Rivers Productions LLC

Odium
Merkaba Media Group

Oh, Canada
Foregone Films PSC Inc.

Oh, Denise!
Oh Denise LLC

Olmo
Olmo NM LLC

Omaha
Sanctuary Content Inc.

Onyx The Fortuitous And The Talisman Of Souls
Fortuitous Films LLC

Open
Historia Films LLC

Open Wounds
Once Upon A Lockbox LLC

The Oracle
Ruckus

Origin Of Species
Species Financing and Distribution LLC

Osiris
It Hunts LLC

The Other You
The Other You LLC

Our Almost Completely True Story
Our Almost Completely True Story LLC

Outen The Light
Bronx Bison Films Inc.

The Outlaw Johnny Black
Outlaw JB LLC

The Pact
Easy Breezy Productions LLC

The Painted
Cadence Pictures LLC

Pandemonium
Pandemonium Filming LLC

Paracosm, A
Paracosm Motion Picture Inc.

Paradise And Lunch
PL Film LLC

Partenope
The Apartment S.R.L.

Past Lives
Twenty Years LLC

Penitentia
Penitentia LLC

The Penguin and rhe Fisherman
The Penguin And The Fisherman LLC

Pep
Pep Films LLC

The Performance
The Performance Film LLC

The Pink Soil
Pink Soil LLC

The Pishach
Mason Jar Entertainment LLC

Plane 2: Stowaway
Stowaway Holdings LLC

Play With Me
Hidden World Pictures LLC

Please Don’t Feed The Children
PDFTC LLC

Postcard From Earth
Next Unknown LLC

Presence
Apparitions Incorporated

Press Your Luck
Luckycharmer LLC

Priscilla
TCB Productions Canada Inc.

Privilege
Old School Story Productions Inc.

Publish Or Perish
Publish Or Perish Movie LLC

Queen Of Knives
KOK 2 The Film LLC

Queen of the Ring
Ring Productions LLC

*Rachel
Flyover Too LLC

Radical
TL Entertainment, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.

Rebel Girl
Rebel Girl Film LLC

Recurring Gig
Recurring Gig Film LLC

Red Dirt
Sthenic Inc.

Redville
Redville Movie LLC

Relative Control
Third Act Film LLC

Return To Wickensburg (2023)
The Return Film Studios Inc.

Riff Raff
RR Productions Inc.

Ring of Five
Spy Agency LLC

The Ritual
The Rituality LLC

Rivals of Amziah King
Sad Abe’s Inc.

Road to Everywhere
Driven Two Films LLC

Roar Of The Fire
Fire Film Productions LLC

Rosario
Rosario The Movie LLC

Roses On The Vine
Roses Movie LLC

Rotting In The Sun
Rotting in the Sun LLC

Rumours
Rumours Production Inc.

Sacred Creatures
My Sister Miriam Films Inc.

*The Sacrifice Game
9465-2849 Quebec Inc.

Saturn Return
SR Film Production LLC

Save Yourself
Be About It Doc LLC

Scared Shitless
Golden Plunger LLC

Scary Tales Anthology
Very Scary Tales LLC

Scrap
Scrap Film LLC

The Second Coming Of John Cooper
Bonus Level Productions LL

Sell Out
The Benny Dink Movie LLC

Seven Minutes In Heaven
King Domo LLC

The Shade
Hunters & Fugitives LLC

Shadow Dance
October Twenty-Four Pictures Corp

Shakey Grounds
Shakey Grounds LLC

Shaky Shivers
Shaky Shivers LLC

Sharp Corner
Sharp Corner Inc.

She Came To Me
AI Film Production Services Inc.

Shelter In Solitude
Shelter In Place LLC

The Shift
The Shift Film LLC

The Shining Hour
Cardinal Films LLC

The Short Game
The Green Jacket Productions LLC

Shoulder Dance
Shoulder Dance LLC

Showdown At The Odessa
Showdown Productions LLC

*Sideways For Attention
X1 Productions LLC

Simon
Simon the Film LLC

Sing Sing
Mummy Time Inc./STBS Productions Designated

The Sixth Reel
The Sixth Reel LLC

Smoke Screen
Corporate Training Video LLC

Sod and Stubble
Sod and Stubble LLC

The Sound
The Sound Film LLC

Space Bears
Space Bears LLC

Spaghetti
Spaghetti Movie LLC

Stalked
Stalked Movie LLC

Starstruck
Star Struck Movie LLC

Stay At Home
Stay at Home Film LLC

Stealing Cars
Stolen Street LLCC

Story Ave
Nico Poetics Inc.

The Strange Dark
Christoph J Messineo

Stress Positions
Stress Positions LLC

Stuck at the Office
SATO Production LLC

Stuntman
Marv Uniform Productions Limited

The Summer Book
Summer Book Movie LLC

Sunburst
Sunburst Film Production LLC

Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake)
Sunfish Pictures LLC

Superthief
Superthief LLC

Surviving The Streets
No Address Productions LLC

Susie Searches
Susie Production Inc.

The Sweet East
The Sweet East LLC

Sydney Vs. Sean
Ryan Powers

That Alien Sound
Streets Ahead Productions LLC

*Theatre People
Butter Lamb LLC

They Found Us
TFU Financing and Distribution LLC

Things Will Be Different
Last Life LLC

Threads
Dre Vision Studios LLC

Til Death…Do You
Rubyjewel Media LLC

Tom Doesn’t Care
Wristwatch of Jupiter LLC

The Tower
TheTowerFilm LLC

Transamazonia
Cinema DeFacto

Tricked & Treated
Tricked & Treated LLC

Triggermen
Triggermen LLC

Tsd
TSD Movie LLC

Tuesday
Death On A Tuesday LLC

*Turnbuckle
Turnbuckle Film LLC

Two Neighbors
Silkscreen Entertainment Ltd

Under My Skin
Under My Skin Productions LLC

Unholy Trinity
Trinity Productions LLC

The Unknown Country
Morissa Maltz LLC

The Unseen
The Curse LLC

Until He’s Destroyed
Restricted Pictures LLC

*Untitled Dark Christmas Comedy
Next Chapter Entertainment LLC

Untitled Documentary
Ruby Pictures, Inc.

Untitled Guy Ritchie Project
Green Gold Productions Limited

Untitled Instant Pot Project
TraLaLoo Productions LLC

Untitled Jazzy Project
Jazzy Film Production LLC

Untitled John Swab Project
Film Heroes LLC

Untitled Peter Greenaway Project
FEG Development Limited

Untitled Rebuilding Project
Crowded Table LLC

Untitled Road Movie
118W Films LLC

Untitled Xmas Movie
Notorious Pictures S.p.A.

Uppercut
Hello Moment Productions GmbH

V-Brat
The Cure Movie LLC

The Veil
String Light Group LLC

The Velocipastor 2
Belka Strelka LLC

Venus Invasion
B.C. Entertainment Group LLC

A Very Stinky Summer
Cinematic Productions LLC

Videoheaven
Cinema Conservancy Incorporated

Violent Ends
Violent Ends LLC

Viper
Scorpion Productions Inc

Washed
Knox Avenue Films LLC

The Watchers
Hunched Lady Productions LLC

Water For Life
Mill Valley Film Group

The Wayfinders
Wayfinders LLC

Week End Escape Project
Grive Productions SARL

The Weight Of A Void
The Void Movie LLC

Westhampton
TXE Westhampton LLC

What Comes Next
Next Moon Media Inc.

What Happens Later
Terminal 4 LLC

What Rhymes With Magdalena
What Rhymes With Magdalena LLC

What She Doesn’t Know
WSDK Project LLC

*What The Dog Saw
Oblivion Pictures LLC

Wheels Of Justice
Wheels of Justice LLC

When Angels Fear
WAF Productions I LLC

Who Says You Can’t Go Home
Rolling Thunder Films LLC

Who’s Watching
No Resolution LLC

Wildcat
Flannery Film LLC

The Wilderness
The Wilderness LLC

Wildfire
Wildfire the Movie LLC

The Winter Kills
Winter Kills LLC

Witchboard
A-Nation Media Inc.

Without Consequence
Lost Galleon Films LLC

Yellow
Films 5 Entertainment LLC

The Yellow Tie
Oblique Media SRL

You Can’t Stay Here
You Can’t Stay Here LLC

You’re Dating A Narcissist!
Cool Girl Productions LLC

Young Claude
Brick By Brick Productions LLC

Your Lucky Day
King City Films LLC

SERIES

Autobahn (23/24)
Autobahn TV Inc.

The Bar (Pilot)
James Woods

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction (23/24)
X Factor S2 LLC

The Chosen (23/24)
The Chosen Texas LLC

Fairwood (23/24)
Metropolitan Sound + Vision LLC

Gravesend (21/22)
Gravesend LLC

Gray House (2023)
Gray House Inc.

The Green Veil (20/21)
The Boathouse LLC

Guns and Grams, The Pizza Connection (pilot)
Black Egypt Entertainment Studios LLC

Hal & Harper (23/24)
Bad Bangs LLC

Interview With a Vampire (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

Safu Episode Pilot
M.G. Cinecraft LLC

Sight Unseen (23/24)
Sight Unseen S1 Productions BC Inc

Small Town Big Story (23/24)
Activity Company

Tehran (23/24)
Donna & Shula Studios LTD

Them
THEM Series 2023 LLC

Underdeveloped (23/24)
Black Jellybeans LLC

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (23/24)
Stalwart Productions LLC

When Calls The Heart (23/24)
WCTH 11 Productions Inc.

Wild Cards (23/24)
Vancon S1 Productions BC Inc.

The World According To Billy Potwin (20/21)
Right And Funny Productions LLC

The Zodiacs (23/24)
Verde Group Films Inc.

