SAG-AFTRA’s Interim Agreements Cause Confusion and Division: ‘So Much for Solidarity’

As the entertainment industry struggles under a double strike, the actors guild’s decision to grant interim agreements to some productions — and its very late communication about those agreements’ “vital” purpose in the strike strategy — is causing strife within Hollywood.

Questions still abound after what some in Hollywood are calling a botched rollout of the interim agreements strategy by SAG-AFTRA. Are these excluded productions completely staffed with fellow Hollywood union crews? Who’s to say these independent productions don’t end up providing content for AMPTP studios and streamers? And if some performers can work while others strike, what does that mean for their unified stance with each other and the striking writers?

“I was skeptical [of the interim agreements]. So these actors and productions can work, but we’re still out here striking? I didn’t understand it at all,” Tea Khalifa, a background actor on “Grey’s Anatomy” who joined SAG-AFTRA last year, told TheWrap while picketing at Sony Pictures in West L.A. Tuesday.

At the beginning of the strike, actors were told all work would stop and were forbidden from doing any promotion of new projects from struck companies. At the same time, the union also said interim agreements would be granted to certain projects that fell outside of the AMPTP’s purview. Since then, those agreements have been extended to a total of 118 film and TV projects, including projects from mini-major A24, independent films with stars like Anne Hathaway and Paul Rudd and the Apple TV+ series “Tehran.”

“These agreements are to make sure that independent production, which is a valuable part of the filmmaking ecosystem, does not completely shut down,” an independent film producer who’s supportive of the strategy told TheWrap.

In a letter shared with members publicly Sunday night, SAG-AFTRA said the strategic decision establishes precedents for film and TV projects from producers who agree to a tentative deal addressing concerns still in contention with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). SAG-AFTRA also clarified that members are allowed to promote independent films that have been approved for an interim agreement.

Khalifa said he now thinks interim agreements are “a good message to send, that if you give us what we need you can work with us.”

But some industry insiders disagree with the union’s strategy, saying that all production should stop for the duration of the strike.

“I’m not a fan, and frankly it feels like a variation on Papal Indulgences. So much for solidarity,” a veteran director and producer told TheWrap, referencing the Catholic religion’s pardoning of sins after going through confession or repentance.

Several individuals who spoke with TheWrap pointed to the union’s lack of clear guidelines when it comes to the exceptions.

“None of my clients want to work on the indie projects. They’re wondering, ‘Is it too soon? What is that going to look like?’” one PR professional said of their clients’ worries over optics of working while others are on strike. “There’s still a feeling in the air about possible consequences for going back to work, [more clarity is needed] so people feel like they can go back to creating art.”

It took some pretty public criticism before SAG-AFTRA sent out this week’s letter of clarification. Sarah Silverman attacked the waivers in a video statement on Instagram, then softened her stance after reportedly speaking with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher. Viola Davis also announced her intention to pause production on the Amazon-bound action movie “G20” despite getting a waiver.

“Let’s be realistic: Most of these independent films will sell to studios and streamers and have to abide by whatever the new deal is,” one longtime film and TV writer, producer and director told TheWrap. “So SAG-AFTRA is helping those they want to harm by keeping product in the pipeline… I saw Sarah Silverman’s post and understand where she’s coming from.”

In the case of TV series, “Tehran,” critics have questioned why it would get a free pass even though it streams on AMPTP member Apple TV+.

SAG-AFTRA won’t go into detail about any specific productions, but did say about “Tehran” that one of the factors that was taken into consideration when it was approved are country-specific labor laws where shooting takes place or the production company is based. “Tehran” is shot in Greece and produced by an Israeli production company.

“It appears that SAG-AFTRA, publicly, are trying to say they are addressing the issue but are unwilling to come up with a blanket set of criteria that anyone can use,” one high-level distribution insider told TheWrap. “They are going with a case-by-case basis. They don’t want too many such exceptions and they don’t want to be seen as penalizing the indie scene.”

“I’m glad it’s happening,” the distribution insider added. “It allows at least some films to remain in the pipeline.”

But for some, the letter is too little, too late.

“It’s been really confusing with SAG constantly changing the guidelines,” a publicist with a small Hollywood firm said. “It’s not great, especially considering how there are constant updates we have to keep track of.”

“It is truly appalling as WGA has been on strike for months now and there hasn’t been any communication issues since the beginning,” the publicist added. “SAG has been on strike for just a couple of weeks and it really seems like they don’t even know what exactly they’re doing.”

An AMPTP representative didn’t respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Loree Seitz contributed to this story.

