SAG-AFTRA Instructs Members Not to Accept Work Without Union Approval

SAG-AFTRA is telling its members to not accept any gigs without first checking with the union for its approval, the organization announced Thursday night.

In an “urgent safety notice” posted to the union’s website, the union says, “In light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the attendant high risk to the health and safety of actors returning to work in the commercials and entertainment industry, no member should return to work under an existing contract or accept a contract for new employment without first securing the approval of the union.”

The notice also states that union members “must contact the union to ensure that they are accepting work that SAG-AFTRA has evaluated and established that the producer/employer has made provision for, and met adequate health and safety standards. In addition, such work offers must be consistent with all local, state and federal guidance regarding social distancing, essential business closures, and shelter in place orders and must be consistent with applicable, existing collective bargaining agreements.”

SAG-AFTRA further stated that the responsibility of ensuring the health and safety of all its members lies with the employers and producers remain and that “no member shall sign any document releasing the employer from such responsibility.”

