SAG-AFTRA to honor Barbra Streisand for life achievement at Screen Actors Guild Awards

Barbra Streisand is being honored with a lifetime achievement award from SAG-AFTRA.

The Emmy, Grammy and Oscar winner will receive the Life Achievement Award for her career and humanitarian accomplishments during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24.

The union’s award is given annually to actors who represent the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

“Her ability to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents has solidified her status as one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” the Screen Actors Guild Awards wrote in a news release.

Streisand, 81, has won two Academy Awards, eight competitive Grammys − plus the Grammy Legend and Lifetime Achievement awards − five Emmys, three Peabody Awards and a Special Tony Award.

"Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement. “From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like 'Funny Girl,' 'The Way We Were' and 'A Star Is Born,' Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary.”

“Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen,” Streisand said in the release. “The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

The stage and screen legend published her memoir, “My Name Is Barbra,” last month. In the scintillating 992-page book, she spares no detail about her tough upbringing, relationships and illustrious career in her own words.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix (8 p.m. ET/5 PT) from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Contributing: Patrick Ryan

