SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks Won’t Take Place At AMPTP’s Offices When They Resume

EXCLUSIVE: When SAG-AFTRA resumes bargaining with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Monday, the talks won’t be held at the AMPTP’s offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, as they had been before the guild went on strike in July.

Deadline has learned that SAG-AFTRA officials have insisted on a venue change because they weren’t happy with the AMPTP’s setup where contract negotiations for all the guilds and unions have historically been set.

The AMPTP headquarters had been the site for the studio rep’s ongoing conversations with the Writers Guild; the two reached a tentative agreement Sunday night that ended the WGA’s strike at 148 days as of 12:01 a.m. PT today.

It’s unclear where SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet Monday.

SAG-AFTRA walked out July 14, two weeks after their contract expired on June 30. The union approved its strike authorization vote – by a 98% margin – on June 5.

It marked the first actors strike against the film and TV industry since 1980.

