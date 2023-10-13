SAG-AFTRA Cancels Friday Picket Lines in NY and LA Due to ‘Potential Safety Concerns’

Citing unspecified “potential safety concerns,” SAG-AFTRA announced Thursday night that planned picket lines in New York and Los Angeles have been canceled.

“In light of potential safety concerns that are unrelated to our ongoing strike, there will be no SAG-AFTRA pickets in New York City or Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 13. Stay safe and see you on the picket lines next week,” the guild said in a statement posted to X, the social media company formerly known as Twitter.

The guild didn’t specify what those safety concerns are, but likely it’s related to the ongoing conflict in Israel, which began early Saturday morning when Hamas launched a coordinated surprise terror attack from Gaza.

Notably, Khaled Meshaal, the former leader of Hamas, has declared Friday, Oct. 13 to be a “day of Jihad” and is encouraging supporters of the terrorist organization to “head to the squares and the streets of the Arabic and Islamic world.”

Meshaal’s statements have focused on Muslims living in Israel’s direct neighbors — Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.

More to come…

