SAG-AFTRA Board Speaks Out in Support of WGA, Urges Studios to ‘Remove Roadblocks to Fair and Equitable Wages’

SAG-AFTRA’s national board has lent its support to the WGA as the latter guild buckles down for a last sprint of negotiations next week in the days leading up to the May 1 expiration of film and TV writers’ master contract with Hollywood’s major employers.

“SAG-AFTRA stands strongly in support and solidarity with the members of the Writers Guild of America who are engaged in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It is long past time for the studios, streamers, and other employers in the entertainment industry to remove roadblocks to fair and equitable wages and working conditions, and to agree to terms that reflect the unique worth and contribution of creative talent and workers, without whom the industry would not exist,” read a resolution passed Saturday by a unanimous vote of SAG-AFTRA’s national board.

The performers union even included a photo of Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, with WGA West chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, which was taken Friday at the Sherman Oaks headquarters of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, where Hollywood’s collective bargaining talks are usually held. The May 1 deadline has Hollywood’s creative community on edge about the possibility of a work stoppage forcing the industry to abruptly shutter production or scramble to work around the absence of writers and showrunners.

SAG-AFTRA’s full-throated support of the WGA is notable as it comes two days after the Directors Guild of America issued a notice reminding members that the DGA is bound by a no-strike clause in its existing contract with AMPTP member companies. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA are waiting in the wings to negotiate their own new contracts with Hollywood’s largest employers, with both guilds’ facing a June 30 expiration date. The DGA is scheduled to begin its talks in Sherman Oaks on May 10.

Here is the full text of the resolution passed April 22 by SAG-AFTRA’s national board of directors:

WHEREAS, history shows that fairness and equity to the workers who power the creativity of the entertainment industry has only been achieved through solidarity and the efforts of those workers working within their labor unions and guilds; and

WHEREAS, changes in the economics of the entertainment industry have worked to the great benefit of large corporate employers and in many cases to the detriment of the creators who make their businesses possible; and

WHEREAS, workers are stronger when they stand together united, and the unions that represent them are more powerful working and collaborating together; and

WHEREAS, after weeks of bargaining, it is time for the employers in our industry to step up and make meaningful changes to fairly compensate writers and to acknowledge their unique needs and concerns, along with the concerns shared by all artists and workers in the industry;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the National Board that SAG-AFTRA stands strongly in support and solidarity with the members of the Writers Guild of America who are engaged in contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It is long past time for the studios, streamers, and other employers in the entertainment industry to remove roadblocks to fair and equitable wages and working conditions, and to agree to terms that reflect the unique worth and contribution of creative talent and workers, without whom the industry would not exist.

(Pictured: SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland and WGA West’s Ellen Stutzman)

