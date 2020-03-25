SAG-AFTRA Board Delegates Authority to 38-Person Committee During ‘Extraordinary National Emergency’

In an overwhelming vote on Wednesday, the national board of SAG-AFTRA voted to delegate its authority to a 38-person executive committee, empowering the committee to “take actions on behalf of the board during this time of extraordinary national emergency.”

93.73% of the approximately 80-member board voted yes yes, and 6.27% voted no.

“This resolution reflects the determination of SAG-AFTRA’s elected leaders to protect its members quickly during this constantly evolving global crisis,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

In a formal resolution released Tuesday night, SAG-AFTRA’s board cited the national state of emergency brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and health expert recommendations that people do not gather in groups of more than 10 among its reasons for enacting the measure.

In its resolution, the board also cited restrictions on movement in cities nationwide, the suspension of multiple television and film productions, the fact that “government programs designed to address the economic crisis resulting from this disaster are only beginning to ramp up,” and “the constantly changing nature of this emergency and the need to address matters in real time.”

“It is not feasible to conduct substantive discussions on complex and sensitive, confidential matters in the National Board by purely digital means,” the board said, adding that “service to the membership of SAG-AFTRA and the conduct of SAG-AFTRA business must continue despite the state of emergency, especially with respect to our core functions of negotiations, contract enforcement, organizing, and collection and distribution of payments to performers.”

The executive committee has been given “authority to act on matters that require attention in intervals between meetings of the

National Board,” the resolution says.



