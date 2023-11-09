SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Agreement With Studios After 118 Days on Strike

After six months of picket lines, Hollywood’s strike shutdowns may be near an end as SAG-AFTRA announced to members that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new contract.

The agreement will now go to the actors guild’s national board, which is expected to unanimously approve it in an emergency meeting for presentation to union members. A voting period will then be established for members to either ratify or reject the contract.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118 day strike,” the actors guild announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal between actors and studios came from weeks of talks at the SAG-AFTRA headquarters between the guild’s negotiating committee, led by president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and AMPTP president Carol Lombardini alongside the quartet of CEOs present at negotiations with the Writers Guild of America: Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav.

Negotiations resumed on Oct. 2, with the two sides alternating between days of working internally and directly negotiating until Oct. 11, when the AMPTP broke off talks over a revenue sharing proposal for streaming services that the studios called financially untenable. The proposal would see studios send a percentage of streaming revenue to SAG-AFTRA, estimated by the union to be 57 cents per subscriber, that would in turn be distributed to members.

Talks resumed on Oct. 24 after phone calls between Iger, Drescher, and Crabtree-Ireland. While the talks between studio CEOs and the Writers Guild of America were marked by a breakthrough studio counterproposal on key issues that led to rapid momentum towards a deal being reached, studio-side insiders told TheWrap that talks between SAG-AFTRA and the CEOs were marked by the two sides inching towards compromises on the most important issues, including minimum rate increases, streaming compensation, and consent on AI-generated replicas of performers.

The negotiations reached their home stretch on Nov. 4, as all of the CEOs of the AMPTP member studios were on hand for a virtual meeting in which they presented the guild their “best, last and final offer.” After days of internal deliberation over the offer, SAG-AFTRA s

Details of the contract are still forthcoming, but studio insiders say that the two sides compromised on minimum rate increases. Actors will receive a higher percentage increase on minimums in the first year of the contract than the 5% negotiated by the WGA and DGA, but lower than the 11% first proposed by the guild.

The AMPTP was also adamant on not agreeing to any revenue sharing model on streaming, instead pushing for a bonus structure similar to the one agreed upon with the WGA that would see actors on a project receive additional cash for movies and TV episodes viewed by a certain percentage of a streaming service’s viewership base.

Insiders say that the AMPTP increased the size of the bonus compensation package in its counteroffers, including in its final proposal, but did not yield on revenue sharing.

While Hollywood is now a ratification vote away from being able to get cameras rolling again, several motion picture divisions at the major studios have already major changes to their 2024 release slates, delaying films that were not expected to be completed in time due to the actors strike.

Among the films delayed are Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 8,” pushing back from June 2024 to Memorial Day weekend in 2025. Disney moved their live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” starring Rachel Zegler back a whole year to March 2025, while the Pixar film “Elio” moved back even further to June 2025.

SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Agreement With Studios After 118 Days on Strike