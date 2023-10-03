SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP to Meet Again Wednesday After Full Day of Talks

Actors union SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP concluded a full day of negotiations on Monday, the first time dealmakers have been in a room together since the union declared a strike on July 14.

While little details were shared about the talks, both sides plan to meet again this week at the SAG-AFTRA’s headquarters in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP met for a full day bargaining session and have concluded. Negotiations will resume Wednesday, Oct. 4,” a spokesperson for the guild said.

Ahead of the meeting, which was attended by top Hollywood CEOs including Bob Iger, Donna Langley, David Zaslav and Ted Sarandos — the union asked its members to continue pickets across town.

“Today, we go back to the bargaining table to fight for the contract you deserve. As we negotiate, we ask that you not let up. Keep turning out in full force on our picket lines and at solidarity events around the country. Let the AMPTP hear your voices loud and clear. It makes a difference,” the union wrote on its social media channels.

As Variety reported on Sunday, last week’s resolution to the painful (and concurrent) Writers Guild of America strike raised spirits that a deal with the actors will follow soon after. SAG-AFTRA’s priorities include improved payment terms for vulnerable members like extras, background actors and day players. The union will also seek to regulate generative artificial intelligence and the reuse of actor likenesses using cutting-edge rendering technologies, as well as shop for a boost in streaming residuals.

