SAG-AFRTA Briefs Publicists on Possible Strike: No Premieres or Promo for Actors

The top publicists in Hollywood were briefed by leaders of SAG-AFTRA about the possibility of a strike during a reportedly “panicked” meeting. On the call Monday, the publicity firms were told how their talent can help the union if a strike were to take place this week, according to Variety.

“SAG-AFTRA’s National Board has the option to call a strike if the AMPTP won’t agree on a deal that bolsters performer’s careers and ensures their profession remains one that can support a dignified livelihood,” leadership wrote to the PR agencies, according to the outlet.

The Wrap reported that if the strike occurs, along with actors stepping away from film and TV productions, they would not be able to take part in promo work such as San Diego Comic-Con, film premieres, press junkets, shoots, and social media promo. The outlet reported that actors would be able to attend pop culture conventions but not events promoting specific films or shows, and that some exceptions would be made for certain indie films that agree with SAG-AFTRA’s negotiation requests.

The meeting is the latest sign that SAG-AFTRA will join the Writers Guild of America in facing the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for better work contracts. The current contract for actors and producers expires at midnight PT on July 12, per Variety.

The call included about 140 publicists, and SAG-AFTRA leaders such as Executive Director Duncan Craptree-Ireland and Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez, along with Marketing and Communications Chief Pamela Greenwalt, per Variety.

One producer told the outlet it “would be a miracle” if they reached a deal by that Wednesday deadline. And another source reportedly said agents were “freaking out” about the possibility of the strike after there was indication an agreement would be reached last week before “everything fell apart,” according to a “top power player.”

According to The Wrap, SAG-AFTRA members asked for a residual system based on viewership data, which is kept confidential by streamers. The Directors Guild of America recently negotiated a residual increase, according to the outlet, but viewership was not accounted for in the agreement.

SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.

