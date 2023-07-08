Saffron 'blown away' by support from Bristol community

A prominent music organisation says it is "blown away" by the support from the community following its call for funds.

Saffron, which has kickstarted the careers of several successful DJs and musicians, says it "urgently" needs help to secure its future.

Previous funding for the Bristol organisation, which works with women, non-binary and transgender creatives, has been cut.

"This all came as a bit of a shock," said Saffron's Billie Croucher.

"Our Arts Council funding wasn't renewed, our main industry partner pulled out and a number of other grant applications didn't materialise," added Ms Croucher, the organisation's online community manager.

A crowdfunding campaign to raise £50,000 to secure Saffron's future has now reached more than £40,000.

Donations include large amounts from Glastonbury Festival, Resident Advisor and Bristol events organisation Team Love.

"The support our community has shown us has been amazing, but we don't want to be relying on them forever," added Ms Croucher.

Saffron aims to bring gender equality to an often male-dominated industry, running courses in music production, sound engineering and DJing, as well as running an artist development programme and record label.

It also runs courses and events in Nottingham, London and Birmingham.

"As it stands less than 5% of the music tech industry is women, non-binary or trans people and less than 1% of these are Black, Asian or ethnically diverse," explained Ms Croucher.

"Through creating safer spaces for marginalised people to learn, create and grow music tech and industry experience, we are working to break down these barriers to the industry from the ground up."

Artist Mercy's Cartel, who completed the artist development programme in 2018, said it was "pivotal in my development and how I thought of myself as a female artist".

"I was able to get my round of funding from Help Musicians and MOBO with the help of Saffron to go on my first tour," she explained.

The artist said she had become "more confident in being in male-dominated areas", like production, audio engineering and live music technology.

"Getting work in music is normally through word of mouth or nepotism. So an organisation like Saffron bridges the gap," she added.

Saffron has also supported session bassist and artist Marla Kether, who said without the artist development programme, "I would not be where I am today in my solo career".

She explained the team "went out of their way" to support her.

This included helping with funding applications to facilitated the release of her debut EP, which is coming out on their label.

Ms Kether added: "And as a direct result of the artist development showcase I've been booked to play at We Out Here, Love Saves The Day and Forwards Festival!"

Vanessa Maria, whose music career has taken off since she completed the Saffron Mix Nights course, added: "Saffron honestly was the start of my entire music career.

"I wouldn't be here without them. They support, they enrich and they develop artists that go on to take over the UK music industry.

"They are absolutely invaluable."

People can donate to Saffron's GoFundMe campaign until 10 July.

