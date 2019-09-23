Safeway Open 2019 odds: The world's best players are in Napa—these are the oddsmakers' favorites

The 2019-2020 PGA Tour season is officially underway, with two strong winners from Latin America (Joaquin Niemann and Sebastian Munoz) thus far. Previously serving as the tour's season-opener since the PGA Tour went to the wraparound fall schedule in 2013-2014, the Safeway Open moves back on the schedule but up in the calendar, falling in September for the first time in its existence.

The Safeway Open was previously the Frys.com Open and was held at a couple of courses, first at Grayhawk's Raptor course in Scottsdale, then CordeValle in San Martin, Calif., before moving to Silverado in 2015, which is where it has been held since.

Though Tiger Woods has appeared at this event in the past, one might argue this is the Safeway Open's best field in its history, with five of the world's top 20 players highlighting the top of the field, including Justin Thomas (the favorite), top California natives Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau and others. Here's a look at the outright betting market for the Safeway Open, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Safeway Open 2019 odds:

Justin Thomas: +650 (place $10 to win $65)

Patrick Cantlay: 11-1

Adam Scott: 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

Sungjae Im 22-1

Francesco Molinari 27-1

Brandt Snedeker 29-1

Byeong Hun An 29-1

Collin Morikawa 31-1

Marc Leishman 37-1

Chez Reavie 41-1

Ryan Moore 41-1

Abraham Ancer 45-1

Dylan Frittelli 45-1

Bronson Burgoon 50-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Emiliano Grillo 50-1

Kevin Na 50-1

Lucas Glover 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

RELATED: Feeding off one another's success, Latin American golfers are becoming a new force on the PGA Tour

Harris English 55-1

Kevin Streelman 55-1

Charles Howell 60-1

Kevin Tway 60-1

Brendan Steele 65-1

Bud Cauley 70-1

Harold Varner III 70-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Daniel Berger 80-1

Story continues

Lanto Griffin 80-1

Nate Lashley 80-1

C.T. Pan 90-1

RELATED: C.T. Pan's hard road from Taiwan to the PGA Tour

Cameron Champ 90-1

Carlos Ortiz 90-1

Jim Furyk 90-1

Kevin Chappell 90-1

Luke List 90-1

Troy Merritt 90-1

Vaughn Taylor 90-1

Wyndham Clark 90-1

Joel Dahmen 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Robby Shelton 100-1

Si Woo Kim 100-1

Doc Redman 110-1

Dominic Bozzelli 110-1

Max Homa 110-1

Tom Hoge 110-1

Adam Schenk 120-1

Austin Cook 120-1

Cameron Tringale 120-1

Charley Hoffman 120-1

Grayson Murray 120-1

Jhonattan Vegas 120-1

Matt Jones 120-1

Nick Watney 120-1

Robert Streb 120-1

Sam Ryder 120-1

Sung Kang 120-1

Adam Long 150-1

Andrew Landry 150-1

Beau Hossler 150-1

Cameron Percy 150-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Danny Lee 150-1

Fabian Gomez 150-1

Harry Higgs 150-1

J.J. Spaun 150-1

Nick Taylor 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Jason Dufner 180-1

Jimmy Walker 180-1

MacKenzie Hughes 180-1

Mark Hubbard 180-1

Michael Thompson 180-1

Pat Perez 180-1

Patton Kizzire 180-1

Peter Malnati 180-1

Talor Gooch 180-1

Aaron Baddeley 210-1

Brian Stuard 210-1

Brice Garnett 210-1

George McNeill 210-1

Hank Lebioda 210-1

Maverick McNealy 210-1

Roger Sloan 210-1

Scott Brown 210-1

Anirban Lahiri 260-1

Brandon Hagy 260-1

Chris Stroud 260-1

David Hearn 260-1

Henrik Norlander 260-1

Jamie Lovemark 260-1

Kristoffer Ventura 260-1

Matthew NeSmith 260-1

Rob Oppenheim 260-1

Ryan Brehm 260-1

Satoshi Kodaira 260-1

Ben Martin 320-1

Bo Hoag 320-1

Brendon Todd 320-1

Brian Gay 320-1

Chase Seiffert 320-1

Isaiah Salinda 320-1

K.H. Lee 320-1

Scott Harrington 320-1

Tyler McCumber 320-1

Xinjun Zhang 320-1

Zac Blair 320-1

Akshay Bhatia 370-1

Chris Baker 370-1

Matt Every 370-1

Sang-Moon Bae 370-1

Tyler Duncan 370-1

Fred Couples 420-1

Mark Anderson 420-1

Rafael Campos 420-1

Rhein Gibson 420-1

Sebastian Cappelen 420-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 500-1

Colt Knost 500-1

John Huh 500-1

Kevin Stadler 500-1

Martin Trainer 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

Morgan Hoffmann 500-1

Nelson Ledesma 500-1

Ricky Barnes 500-1

Vince Covello 500-1

Vincent Whaley 500-1

Michael Kim 750-1

John Daly 1000-1

Stuart L. Smith 1000-1

Tony Romo 1000-1

RELATED: The clubs Sebastian Munoz used to win the Sanderson Farms Championship

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

