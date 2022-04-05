Safeway Moving Calls the Public's Attention to Its Review on Movebuddha.com

The Miami-Based Moving Broker and Carrier Hybrid Would Like To Highlight Its Highly Favorable Evaluation by One of the Most Respected Mover Websites on the Internet

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / It is with great pleasure that Safeway Moving, a moving broker and carrier hybrid based out of South Florida, calls attention to its review on movebuddha.com. The review, which was researched and written by longtime mover critic Sergio Ocampo and published on March 9, 2022, takes great pains to credit the company for its militarily precise relocation services.

At the start of the piece, the review wastes no time in establishing the company's rating, granting it a grade of ‘A+' in a section titled Overall Opinion. Breaking the review down into bullet points, the author specifies his reasoning behind bestowing such high marks, writing that Safeway Moving is a "veteran-owned moving company with the mission to offer military precision relocation," before stating that the company "offers very competitive pricing because they have access to a huge network of truck capacity across the country." Safeway Moving's renowned multi-stage quality assurance process is also cited as a major factor in its A+ grade. This section of the movebuddha.com piece closes with the summation Safeway Moving's core strengths, explaining "focus on quality and affordable pricing is a huge reason why Safeway made our best interstate moving companies list."

Later on in the review, Sergio Ocampo highlights a few of the company's more popular qualities, writing that Safeway moving "maintains representatives available via phone 7 days a week," has established "a commitment to pricing transparency without any hidden fees or add-on costs," and offers "a 100% satisfaction guarantee" to its clients. The author also mentions that Safeway Moving has a special sponsorship arrangement with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

By means of concluding the review, Ocampo asserts that moving residences rarely goes off without some kind of hitch, usually stemming from a miscommunication between the mover and the client. "What's unique about Safeway is they've built a system of followup and quality assurance throughout the moving process," he writes. "This greatly reduces the frequency of problems."

Anyone who would like to read the review in its entirety will find it located here. Anyone curious to learn more about Safeway Moving and the many moving and storage services it provides is encouraged to visit the company's official website.

About Safeway Moving:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Safeway Moving is a moving broker and carrier hybrid with a clearly stated mission: To provide a smart and efficient solution to the moving needs of its clients and to raise the standard for moving long distances.

The company was founded by a veteran of the US military who had a vision to develop a system rooted in the five core elements of integrity, accountability, communication, positivity, and commitment. As a result, Safeway moving has evolved into a trusted industry-leader, primarily specializing in long-distance moves, as well as long and short-term storage. Now boasting a network of smaller partner companies that stretches from the Atlantic to the Pacific and everywhere in between, Safeway Moving is well-positioned to serve clients throughout the nation.

