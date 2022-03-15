Safety violations found at Cary apartment complex days before deadly fire

A fire safety inspection of a Cary apartment complex found a series of violations just days before a deadly fire killed a 9-month-old baby.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the March 7 fire at the three-story apartment building at the Aurella Cary apartments on Harlon Drive.

But a fire inspection report showed numerous violations were detected during inspections last week across several buildings at the apartment complex.

All fire extinguishers in the building affected by the March 7 fire needed servicing, according to the report. That building was inspected on March 3, four days before the fire.

Some buildings at the complex were inspected March 8, the day after the fire.

Management received the inspection report on March 8, said Sid Bridge, a spokesperson for Harbor Group Management. The company, which operates apartment communities across the United States, has managed the Aurella Cary apartment complex since late January.

Violations reported at buildings across the apartment complex included insufficient space around fire hydrants, missing fire extinguishers, missing hammers for fire extinguisher cabinets and exposed electrical wires, according to the report.

Harbor Group Management said 20 units were impacted by the fire.

In an emailed statement, regional manager Christen Karns said the company had provided residents with “temporary lodging in available units onsite and at nearby properties.”

“Our thoughts are with are residents at this difficult time, and we are working to ensure their safety, comfort and privacy,” she said.

All units are equipped with smoke detectors, which are inspected at the end of the resident’s lease term, according to the company.

Fire safety inspections are required each year at residential buildings occupied by more than one or two families, according to the Town of Cary website.

The inspection came just weeks after a February fire that affected residents of two units in a different building at the complex, according to a report obtained by The News & Observer. That fire began after a cigarette ignited trash on a balcony and did not cause any injuries, the report said.

Baby’s mother hospitalized, apartments destroyed

The March 7 fire killed a 9-month-old infant, said Deanna Hawkes, Cary’s public safety spokeswoman. Three others were injured, including the child’s 28-year-old mother, who was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman faced non-life threatening injuries, Hawkes said. No firefighters were injured.

The blaze, which destroyed 12 apartments and displaced at least 34 people, alarmed residents and others in the area, prompting eight 911 calls.

Callers reported seeing a large fire and smelling the stench of burning, according to audio of the calls released by Cary officials.

One caller described jumping from the third floor to escape the building.

“Oh my god,” another caller said. “Please, I know somebody in here.”

“Please,” the caller said. “I know somebody inside.”