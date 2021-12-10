Safety threats at 16 Sacramento area schools this fall: Here’s where and what happened

Public safety officials responded Thursday to two separate school safety threats in the Sacramento area. And on Friday morning, police are investigating a “vague Instagram threat” at C.K. McClatchy High School.

The threats are a few of more than a dozen this fall across the Sacramento region.

In the first Thursday case, police in Placer County arrested a 16-year-old suspected of posting an Instagram video this week that claimed a shooting could occur at Twelve Bridges High School.

In the second case, also in Placer County, Lincoln High School locked down after students reported seeing what they believed to be a weapon. All Lincoln High students were secured inside classrooms while police investigated the campus; police found no weapons.

The McClatchy High School case is developing.

“We are in possession of a vague Instagram threat that indicated a school shooting at CKM today,” McClatchy principal Andrea Egan wrote in an email to families around 9:45 a.m. on Dec. 10. “At this time we have no reason to believe it is credible.”

The threats come just over a week after a school shooter in Michigan killed four students, once again bringing gun regulation debates front and center nationally.

The Bee has covered school safety incidents that affected 16 schools total in the last three months.

Below is a list of recent school safety incidents The Bee compiled to see where these problems were happening and how schools have responded. Click on the icons on the map to see what school was affected, a short summary of the incident and a link to The Bee’s full accounting of the event:

