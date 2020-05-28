Safety and Style! Queen Mathilde of Belgium Masterfully Coordinates Her Face Mask with Her Outfit

Queen Mathilde of Belgium isn't sacrificing style for safety.

On Thursday, the royal met with female entrepreneurs active in floriculture, an industry that has been greatly affected by the coronavirus. Mathilde chose to wear a bold orange top and matching slacks — and accessorized by sporting a matching face mask for a color-coordinated outfit.

In addition to her fashionable mask, other precautions were taken during the flower farm visit, including spaced out tables during their discussion.

Queen Mathilde, 47, and King Philippe, 60, have been sporting face coverings in public ever since early April, but this is the first time the royal upgraded her mask to complement her outfit. She wore a standard white protective mask as well as rubber gloves during a visit to a supermarket earlier this month, and the royal couple visited the Musée Oldmasters Museum in Brussels with masks last week.

As lockdown measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic ease across Europe, 12-year-old Princess Eleonore of Belgium returned to her school in Brussels on May 15. Her father, King Philippe, dropped her off at St. John Berchmans College wearing a mask, although the princess was without a face covering.

"Thank you to school administrators, teachers and educators for the preparations and adaptations aimed at allowing a partial and gradual return of students," the Belgian Royal Palace captioned a video of the moment.

They also included the hashtag #backtoschool.

Dank aan de leerkrachten en directies om de leerlingen op een veilige manier te ontvangen. 💼📚

Merci aux directions d’écoles, aux enseignants et aux éducateurs pour les préparatifs et les adaptations visant à permettre un retour partiel et progressif des élèves.#backtoschool pic.twitter.com/NwF6EN55Kk

— Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) May 15, 2020

Princess Eleonore's return to class came just one day after she joined her mother, Queen Mathilde, at a restaurant for the homeless. The royals helped provide food for those in need while wearing face masks and gloves.

Entretiens avec des personnes âgées isolées et des résidents de maisons de repos des différentes régions du pays. Depuis le début de la crise du #Covid19, plus de 300 échanges intergénérationnels ont eu lieu pour soutenir les plus vulnérables.#EnsembleContreCorona pic.twitter.com/fnm5Lz0Esu — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) May 18, 2020

The four children of Philippe and Mathilde also contributed to the COVID-19 effort by making phone calls to elderly people in residential homes who can not receive visitors.

