Safety Mirrors Global Market is Projected to Reach $95.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drives Installation of Safety Mirrors
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Mirrors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$65.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$62.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges
Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions
Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines
Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite Road Construction Projects
Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Safety Mirrors: A Prelude
Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market
Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment
Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors
Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes
Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors
Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
Crash Type at Intersection
World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19
While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product Launches
Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going Forward for Traffic Safety
Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides & Downsides
Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive Installation of Safety Mirrors
Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting Menace
Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020
Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the US: 2014 - 2020
Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure
Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals
With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at Traffic Junctions Gains Traction
Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash Situations
Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019
Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita
Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2016-2030
Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Safety Mirrors
Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors: Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors
Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations
Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve Driver Safety
