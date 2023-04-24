Safety Mirrors Global Market is Projected to Reach $95.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drives Installation of Safety Mirrors

Company Logo

Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Mirrors: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$65.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$62.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -

Ashtree Vision & Safety

Bennett Mirror Technologies Ltd.

Clarke's Safety Mirrors Limited

Fred Silver & Company, Inc.

Lester L. Brossard Co. Safety and Security Mirrors

Safe Fleet

Se-Kure Controls, Inc.

Smartech Safety Solutions Private Limited

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 364 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $65.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $95.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges

Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions

Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines

Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite Road Construction Projects

Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Safety Mirrors: A Prelude

Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market

Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment

Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors

Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Crash Type at Intersection

World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19

While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product Launches

Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going Forward for Traffic Safety

Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides & Downsides

Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive Installation of Safety Mirrors

Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting Menace

Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020

Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the US: 2014 - 2020

Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure

Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals

With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at Traffic Junctions Gains Traction

Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash Situations

Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019

Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita

Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2016-2030

Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Safety Mirrors

Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors: Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019

Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors

Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations

Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve Driver Safety

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

