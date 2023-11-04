Safety Is a "Major Concern" for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Right Now

A source said that "there is general concern" about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's safety, due to their high-profile romance.

The source also said that the relationship is going well, and Travis has his family’s “full support.”

Essentially, the couple is "appreciative of their fans, but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward."

On October 31, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Halloween together in Kansas City, Missouri, and many people across the country dressed like them, including Mitt Romney, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos. But being one of the world’s most famous celebrity couples only a month or so into dating has raised some concerns for Taylor, Travis, and Travis' family.

A source explained to Entertainment Tonight that “there is a general concern about their safety given how high profile their relationship is and the added attention it’s brought. They’re so appreciative of their fans, but hope to keep some aspects of their relationship private going forward. This level of stardom is something new to Travis, and although he can handle it, he is still getting used to it. Safety is a major concern among everyone, especially given how passionate fans feel about their relationship.”

That source added that things really are going well between Taylor and Travis in private, and Travis has his family’s “full support.”

“Everyone close to Travis loves that he is happy,” the source said. “He is on the path to finding that special person in Taylor.”

A different source also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Taylor and Travis are indeed celebrating Halloween as a couple. “Travis loves Halloween and is planning on hosting some friends and teammates for a dinner party,” the source said. Taylor was seen flying into Kansas City yesterday to be with him.

Entertainment Tonight is not the only outlet to report on how Travis’ family is adjusting to his life dating Taylor.The Messenger ran similar intel about how difficult the sudden attention is. “The fame has been hard on the family,” the source said. “None of them have privacy anymore.”

