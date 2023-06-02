Safety Justin Reid says Chiefs are laser-focused on winning another Super Bowl

Pete Grathoff
The Chiefs are not resting on their laurels.

Although they are the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs don’t seem to be satisfied with what happened four months ago at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Yes, the Chiefs brought the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City and had a big parade to celebrate that achievement.

But this past week, the Chiefs held the second of three offseason organized team activities, and the players’ focus appears to be on the future, not the past.

After Thursday’s workout session, Chiefs safety Justin Reid shared his outlook on how things are going for the team.

“So great to be a part of a group of men that’s willing to put the work in,” Reid wrote in a Twitter message. “This team is hungrier than ever. Competitive, not combative. Iron sharpening iron.”

The Chiefs haven’t yet received their rings for winning Super Bowl LVII (that’ll likely happen this summer), but they’re already chasing the next one.

Fans loved that message from Reid. Here is a sample of what they were saying in response to him.

