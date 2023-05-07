Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.90

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.90 per share on the 15th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to fall by 14.8% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 249%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Safety Insurance Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 15% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Safety Insurance Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Safety Insurance Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Safety Insurance Group (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Safety Insurance Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here