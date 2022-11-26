Safety improvements urged for Highway 7 east of Peterborough after string of fatalities

A petition that’s garnered more than 2,000 signatures is calling for increased safety measures to be implemented on Highway 7 near Drummond Line after a pair of collisions claimed the lives of five people in less than a week — leaving communities and families reeling.

“There have been numerous accidents along this two-kilometre stretch (of highway),” states the petition, which was launched on Wednesday by Trailers Plus, a business located at the intersection of Highway 7 and Drummond Line.

On Tuesday around 5:15 p.m. a pickup truck and an SUV collided head-on just east of Drummond Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, killing Stephanie Hart, 52, and Jonathan MacDonnell, 46, and their 18-year-old son Riddick, a Grade 12 student at Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School. Their daughter, Rowghan Hart, a 14-year-old Grade 9 student at the same school, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

Jason Schmidt, 42, of Hastings, the driver of the pickup truck, was also killed in the crash.

On the night of Nov. 16, 31-year-old pedestrian Shanaqua Lawrence — a mother of three — was struck and killed by a commercial vehicle on Highway 7 between Lancaster Road and Keene Road.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collisions and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Trailers Plus owner Zoran Albert, who has operated his business at the intersection for more than three decades, says the stretch of highway is becoming increasingly dangerous.

“It’s become so dangerous with so many people hurt and accidents on a constant basis that we’ve just had enough,” Albert told The Examiner.

“It’s getting worse. The traffic count has probably quadrupled from when we first got here 33 years ago. The speeds are greater, it seems. Now that they’ve put that five-lane highway, two lanes each way and the centre turn lane, it’s very difficult to exit Drummond Line going toward Peterborough or toward the west off Drummond Line.”

The petition is calling for the speed limit in the area to be lowered from 80 km/h to 50 km/h.

“Traffic is doing 100 to 120 km/h and there’s a lot of heavy transport and gravel trucks and they’re just going over the speed limit. There doesn’t seem to be any police presence on the highway to deter the speeding at all,” Albert said.

“It’s just become a death highway.”

“We the citizens of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township and surrounding area petition (Northumberland—Peterborough South) MPP David Piccini to assist in having the existing posted 80 km/h speed zone on Highway 7 East of the 115 to a safer 50 km/h speed zone, installation of highway light posts and traffic lights at Drummond Line,” states the petition.

The Examiner was unable to reach Piccini on Friday, but his office said he plans on making a comment soon.

In an email, Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor said, “I think our immediate focus should be on the people who lost their lives, how we may help the victims and families who have been permanently affected by this tragedy and the first responders who used their professionalism and training to assist in the aftermath of this horrific accident.”

Taylor said he did not want to speculate on the cause of the collisions and is waiting on accident reconstruction experts to make their own conclusions.

“If the investigation determines measures can be implemented to make this stretch of highway safer, I will pressure the province as hard as I can to make that happen,” Taylor said.

“I am meeting with MPP Piccini later today and we will be discussing this issue.”

The Examiner’s request for comment to the Ministry of Transportation was not returned by deadline Friday.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner