Safety of child actors takes centre stage in Island arts community

The protection of artists and employees — especially the most junior ones — is a topic that needs to be addressed in P.E.I.'s arts community, according to the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The centre is hosting a free presentation on Nov. 10 that's designed to do just that.

"We do a lot of shows that involve children in our theatre," said Adam Brazier, the artistic director of the Confederation Centre of the Arts. "This is an opportunity to discuss protection for children in our workplace."

The presentation will delve into workplace harassment and bullying in the arts community — and what to do when it happens.

Many of the island's artistic groups are small community-based organizations, according to Brazier, and they may not have human resources training and staff to deal effectively with the issues.

"There doesn't always seem to be a way to have your voice heard," said Brazier.

The presentation captures highlights of a national program called Not in Our Space!, developed by the Canadian Actors' Equity Association. The P.E.I. event will be co-hosted by Brazier and Arden Rhyspan, executive director of Canadian Actors' Equity.

Local input on youth issues will be provided by Wraychel Horne, with the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate for P.E.I.

Artists will never reach their potential in a room that is dangerous. - Adam Brazier, Confederation Centre of the Arts

With many Island theatre venues temporarily closed as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, arts organizers believe the time is right to tackle these issues.

"If you have children in the arts and you want to know more about how we are working to protect them, this is a great opportunity," said Brazier.

"Artists will never reach their potential in a room that is dangerous."

The 3 p.m. event on Tuesday is free and open to the public. Organizers are asking people to register for the event on the Confederation Centre of the Arts website.

More from CBC P.E.I.