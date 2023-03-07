Safety Cans Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

Global Safety Cans Market size was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2022 and is growing with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America dominates the metal cans market due to their extensive consumption of food and beverages like beer and other alcoholic beverages.

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety cans refer to equipment used for transporting flammable or potentially hazardous liquids more securely. They are usually made of stainless steel or steel. These cans are generally used on a large scale in pharmaceutical laboratories, chemical and petrochemical sectors, and research laboratories.

Safety cans are used in the chemical industry to handle flammable liquids used in manufacturing processes and dispose of end-waste products. Additionally, they are used in handling petrochemicals such as acetylene, benzene, propane, and ethylene derived from refining petroleum and used in end-products such as paper, paints, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.





Rising Demand for Eco-Sustainable Cans and Rising Demand for Aluminum Cans Drives the Market Growth.

Metal cans are naturally very eco-friendly. Compared to other materials like glass or plastic, these metal cans are highly recyclable. Metal cans are completely recyclable and can be reused and recycled repeatedly without losing functionality. The aluminum can, in particular, offers a strong incentive for recycling metal cans, which is anticipated to propel the market's growth rate.

Based on raw materials, the market for aluminum cans is anticipated to be the largest during the forecasting period. Due to aluminum's affordability and high recycling rate, this is the case. A sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solution for various uses is offered by the expanding use of metal cans for packaging food and beverages. Both refrigerators and ovens are safe places to store aluminum cans.

However, the increased use of bio-based plastic in food and beverage packaging has posed a significant problem for the market's metal can help manufacturers. The use of polymer-based packaging raw with bio-based plastic is also steadily increasing in the packaging industry. Therefore, increasing bio-based plastic in can manufacturing, particularly for food and beverage packaging, will pressure the market's growth rate. The market's growth rate will also hamper the fluctuating costs of raw materials primarily used in producing metal cans.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.40 billion in 2022 CAGR 6.1% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Denios Ltd., Justrite Manufacturing Company, Ecosafe SA, Safeway Products Inc., Eagle Manufacturing Company, Rotmeier Sicherheitsbehalter OHG, Cole-Parmer, Burkle GmbH, Sysbel Corporation L.L.C Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Eco-Sustainable Cans and Rising Demand for Aluminum Cans Drives the Market Growth.

Regional Insights

Throughout the forecast period, North America will dominate the metal cans market. This is a result of the region's rising metal can demand. North America dominates the metal cans market due to their extensive consumption of food and beverages like beer and other alcoholic beverages . Justrite Manufacturing Company has a strong presence across North America and is a leader in the manufacturing of safety cans. The company is involved in product innovation, research, and development to design and manufacture the latest product lines that meet safety and customer requirements. It has recently acquired West Virginia-based Eagle Manufacturing company, which has allowed it to expand its distribution base and market presence further. Eagle is a prominent manufacturer of over 1,000 products, including safety cans, spill containment products, safety cabinets, poly drums, and other material handling products.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the estimated period due to the region's booming economy and growing end-user consumption. Sysbel Corporation holds the largest market share in Asia-Pacific. The company is based in the coastal area of Shanghai, which allows it to cut down its transportation costs and increase profit margins. It is also aiming for untapped regions such as Africa and Latin America. Sysbel has a vast network of authorized distributors and partners around the globe that makes it easy for the company to serve its target clientele. Rotmeier is focusing on increasing its market penetration in emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific.





Key Highlights

The global Safety cans market size is registering a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

By type , the market is sub-segmented into 2.5 and 5Gal segments; although the 5Gal segment holds the largest share of the global market, 2.5 Gal is pegged to be the fastest-growing segment with the largest market share in coming years. 2.5Gal safety cans are equipped with a single spout and used for both pouring and filling, whereas 5Gal safety cans contain separate openings for filling and pouring, which is ideal for repetitious use. The pharmaceutical industry needs a range of specialty chemicals and liquid substances used in laboratories for research and development activities.

By application , the market is divided into pharmaceutical, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and chemical and petroleum industry. The pharmaceutical sector held the largest share of the safety cans market. As per data provided by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations, the market witnessed rapid growth in research activities, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China, among others. After the pharmaceutical industry, the chemical industry held the second-largest share.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.





Competitive Landscape

Denios Ltd. Justrite Manufacturing Company, L.L.C Ecosafe SA Safeway Products Inc. Eagle Manufacturing Company Rotmeier Sicherheitsbehalter OHG Cole-Parmer Burkle GmbH Symbol Corporation

Key market players are emphasizing manufacturing products that are environment-friendly and comply with the requirements of international specifications and quality standards. These players are also trying to gain traction through various marketing strategies that enable better access to their products for existing and new customers. Product innovation and acquisition are the two key business growth strategies through which these players try to penetrate the market and gain market share.





Safety Cans Market: Segmentation

By Type 5-Gal Type 2.5-Gal Others

By Application Pharmaceutical Sector Manufacturing Sector Oil and Gas Industry Mining Industry Chemical and Petrochemical Sector

By Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East Africa







Market News

Justrite Safety Group, a leader in industrial safety products on a global scale, recently unveiled a comprehensive new website in February 2022. The new website combines access to Justrite, Eagle, Checkers, and NoTrax brands, goods, and educational resources with those of three other Justrite Safety Group companies. To increase workplace safety across the nation, the new website will offer simplified access to essential safety products and educational materials to professionals in workplace safety across various industries.





News Media

