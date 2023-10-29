Safestyle UK: up to 600 jobs at risk after workers told to 'down tools'

Hundreds of workers were sent home "without warning" after a door and window firm announced it would file for administration, a union has said.

Staff at Yorkshire-based Safestyle UK said they received a text message to "down tools" on Friday afternoon.

GMB union said it believed around 600 workers could lose their jobs alongside sub-contractors and salespeople.

A public notice stated Safestyle had suspended share trading after a sale had become "increasingly unlikely".

In a text message seen by the BBC, the company, which has its headquarters in Bradford, told staff that it was no longer able to continue trading after talks to sell the business failed.

GMB union's regional organiser Lee Parkinson said up to 600 directly employed members of staff could be affected.

Of those, he said, around 160 workers at the glass processing site in Wombwell, Barnsley.

Mr Parkinson said: "The impact of this closure upon the community of Barnsley cannot be overstated. It is simply devastating."

'No warning'

One Barnsley glazer, who did not wish to give his name, said the news had been "devastating".

He said: "Some people have worked for [Safestyle] for over 20 years.

"I don't know what I'm going to do now this close to Christmas and I've got a holiday booked in two weeks too."

He said there had been "no warning" about the site closures ahead of Friday.

He added: "We even still had millions of pounds of orders in, we were literally making the products right up until the end.

"There are orders wrapping up still in the factory ready for installation."

Meanwhile, a Scottish contractor, who did not wish to be named, claimed the company owed him £20,000 for work carried out over the last four weeks.

He said it was likely he would not financially recover from the loss if not paid.

He told the BBC: "For me it means my two young babies are going to have a very miserable first Christmas and if my business is still trading by then it will be a miracle.

"I'm a small businessowner and a loss this big will be very difficult to come back from."

In the text message sent to staff, Safestyle's chief executive officer Rob Neale said concerns over pay would be addressed at a meeting on Monday.

'Absolutely devastating'

Pauline Markham, who represents the Darfield ward on Barnsley Council, said the news about potential job losses at Safestyle had "come out of the blue".

Ms Markham told the BBC: "It's very disappointing, there are so many jobs that could be lost and they are telling workers via text message - that's wrong.

"It's bad to lose jobs at any time of year but this near Christmas, it's absolutely devastating."

The former Barnsley Labour mayor said she expected the council to work closely with the union, the employer and all those affected.

Ms Markham added: "We are all really desperate to do anything we can to keep the jobs open for people."

A notice published on the London Stock Exchange stated any proposed sale of Safestyle UK had become "increasingly unlikely".

It added: "Due to the ongoing financial uncertainty regarding the Group, its limited working capital and the circumstances noted above, the company has requested that its shares are suspended from trading on AIM with effect from 07:30 BST on 27 October."

Safestyle has been approached for comment.

