SafeSport closes case involving fencer Andrew Doddo, USA Fencing says

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has administratively closed a case involving fencer Andrew Doddo, according to Bryan Wendell, Director of Communications for USA Fencing.

Doddo, who won an individual gold medal and team silver medal in the saber event last month at the Pan Am Games, had been competing under "temporary safety measures" imposed by USA Fencing for unspecified allegations while the case was open. Those measures have been lifted, Wendell told USA TODAY Sports Wednesday.

Wendell also said USA Fencing had no further information and referred questions to SafeSport, an independent body tasked by Congress with protecting athletes in the Olympic movement. SafeSport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Doddo did not immediately respond to requests for comment left by text message and voicemail.

Andrew Doddo of the United States celebrates after beating Venezuela's Jose Romero during a men's fencing sabre individual final match at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 1, 2023.

