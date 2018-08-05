Safeco Field streaker might be looking at deportation: report

Worth the trip home? (Getty)

As it has become tradition, the Toronto Blue Jays flipped the venue advantage on the Seattle Mariners with their annual trip to the Pacific Northwest this past weekend, attracting thousands and thousands of fans from Western Canada and surrounding regions for a four-game set.

Despite the Blue Jays slipping into mediocrity in recent seasons (which has given fans in Toronto reason to avoid the ballpark), the opportunity to catch the team in Seattle seems to be becoming a hotter ticket every year. But as more and more Canadians cross the border and fill the seats at Safeco Field in the years to come, we can say for certain that one Jays fan won’t return in the foreseeable future.

Not because he will be banned from the park, let alone have difficulty crossing the border.

But because he might be getting deported.

According to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae, the streaker that momentarily halted Saturday’s proceedings was an Irish citizen living in Vancouver. And for that reason, the “very serious” charges he’s facing for baring it all at centre field could result in his deportation.

Like, back to Ireland.

Oh, and the worst part?

Mae notes that it was an $80 bet that incited his run.

