Is it safe to visit Turkey? Latest travel advice

Turkey, which straddles Europe and Asia, is many hundreds of miles away from Israel, but holidaymakers may still have concerns about safety in the country due to its borders with Iran and Syria, and the rise of violent protests in the country related to the Hamas-Israel war.

Every autumn and winter, thousands of British holidaymakers travel to Turkey to make the most of its temperate climate and quieter beaches. In Bodrum, November daily highs still average 20C, which is warmer than most of the Greek islands and much of the Western Mediterranean.

This year, travel operator Tui extended its holidays to November amid increasing demand for late-season getaways.

But is it safe to visit? Below we outline everything you need to know, from Foreign Office advice, to the rise of political demonstrations, to your rights if you do decide to cancel your holiday.

Is Turkey involved in the Hamas–Israel conflict?

To date, Turkey has not been involved in the Hamas-Israel conflict.

In a call with Rishi Sunak, president Tayyip Erdogan invited the west to “effectively object to the human rights violations in Gaza” and to “remember and fulfil the promises made to Palestine over the years,” according to Politico.

What does the Foreign Office say?

On October 18 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued an update relating to protests in the country.

“Events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories have led to heightened tensions in the region and demonstrations are ongoing in locations across Turkey. Large demonstrations have been reported outside diplomatic missions connected to the conflict in major cities, particularly Israeli diplomatic missions in Ankara and Istanbul,” the FCDO advises.

“Avoid all demonstrations and leave the area if one develops. Local transport routes may be disrupted.”

There is no blanket advisory against travel to Turkey. However, the FCDO does advise against all travel within 10km of the border with Syria. It also warns against all non-essential travel to the city of Sirnak, close to the Syria and Iraq borders, and to the Hakkari province which has a border with both Iraq and Iran.

Is there a risk of terrorist attacks in Turkey?

The Foreign Office advises as follows on the risk of terrorist attacks in Turkey: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

The Blue Lagoon of Oludeniz, Turkey - Moment RF/Getty

The FCDO lists south-east Turkey, Ankara and Istanbul as the locations most at risk, and says that terrorists could target places visited by foreigners, including public buildings, places of worship, major events and large public gatherings.

“There is also a heightened risk of terrorist attack against the aviation industry in Turkey,” the FCDO adds.

Be sure to check the FCDO’s Turkey advice page before you travel.

Are flights still operating?

Yes, flights are still running to Turkey as usual. Note that airlines travelling from the UK to Turkey do not cross into Israel’s airspace.

What if I want to cancel my holiday?

If you have booked a package holiday and want to cancel your trip for any reason, contact your tour operator and they might offer flexibility with alternative dates.

But bear in mind that, because the Foreign Office has not issued blanket advice against travel to Turkey, there is no guarantee you will receive a refund, nor will you be able to claim money back with your travel insurance company.

If you have booked flights and accommodation independently, and wish to cancel your holiday, contact your travel providers as soon as possible to see if you can rearrange your plans. Note, however, that given the circumstances, it is unlikely you will receive a full refund.