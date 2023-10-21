Is it safe to visit Morocco? Latest travel advice

Everything you need to know about travel to Morocco right now - Moment RF/Getty

Morocco is a popular holiday destination in autumn and winter. However, following the devastating earthquake in September 2023, and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza, some holidaymakers might be worried about the safety of their upcoming holiday to Morocco.

It is worth noting that Marrakech is 2,500 miles away from Tel Aviv as the crow flies. By way of comparison, London is closer: 2,200 miles from Israel. So geographical proximity alone should not be a consideration for any upcoming travel plans.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel to Morocco, including advice on the earthquake recovery, Foreign Office warnings regarding terrorism and political demonstrations, and your rights if you do decide to cancel your upcoming holiday.

Is Morocco still recovering from the recent earthquake?

On September 8, 2023, a 6.8–6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Marrakesh–Safi region of Morocco. The epicentre was 45 miles (73km) southwest of Marrakesh, near the small town of Ighil and the Oukaïmeden ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.

Some 3,000 people were killed and more than 6.6 million Moroccans were affected by the earthquake, according to the Moroccan government.

There was considerable devastation across the remote mountain communities of the Atlas Mountains, and Marrakech, a city popular among tourists, experienced significant damage including building collapses. The rebuilding process continues, but Marrakech’s airport is open.

On the subject of earthquakes in Morocco, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says: “Morocco is in an earthquake zone. Minor earthquakes happen occasionally. The last major earthquake was in 2023, which killed almost 3000 people. Familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake and take note of any instructions in hotel rooms.”

If you are travelling to Morocco, it is worth contacting your tour operator to check travel arrangements and to see if the itinerary will go ahead as planned.

Story continues

Is Morocco impacted by the Israel-Hamas war?

To date Morocco has not been impacted by the conflict, although large-scale pro-Palestine marches have taken place in the country.

The old city of Essaouira in Morocco - Getty/iStock

Does the Foreign Office issue any warnings?

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to anywhere in Morocco. However, anyone travelling to the Western Sahara is advised to refer to the relevant advice page, and the FCDO notes that the land and maritime border between Morocco and Algeria is closed: “Do not attempt to cross the border,” they advise.

On October 19, the FCDO updated its advice on political demonstrations.

“There is a currently a heightened chance of demonstrations and protests occurring across the country. You should avoid these gatherings, and be aware of the potential for protests to occur spontaneously. Protests can happen at short notice and are generally heavily policed. Demonstrations are mostly peaceful but there has been isolated violence. Demonstrations and protests may lead to increased travel disruption in affected areas.

“Follow any media reporting and instructions from local security authorities. Avoid political gatherings and demonstrations.”

Is terrorism a risk in Morocco?

In 2018, two tourists were murdered while hiking near Mount Toubkal, and the FCDO advises: “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Morocco.”

The FCDO adds: “There is an increased threat linked to the number of Moroccans sympathetic or belonging to Daesh (formerly ISIL) and other extremist groups. Authorities regularly disrupt terrorist cells.”

Places at higher risk include crowded areas, government installations, transportation networks, businesses with Western interest, and areas where foreign nationals and tourists are known to gather.

“Be vigilant in these areas and follow any specific advice of the local security authorities,” the FCDO adds.

Are flights still operating?

Flights are operating as normal and Marakech airport is open for business. Note that no flights from the UK to Morocco pass through or even close to Israeli airspace.

What if I want to cancel my holiday?

If you have booked a package holiday to Morocco and want to cancel your trip for any reason, contact your tour operator and they might offer flexibility with alternative dates.

But bear in mind that, because the Foreign Office has not issued any blanket advice against travel to Morocco, there is no guarantee you will receive a refund, nor will you be able to claim money back with your travel insurance company.

If you have booked flights and accommodation independently, and wish to cancel your holiday, contact your travel providers as soon as possible to see if you can rearrange your plans. Note, however, that given the circumstances, it is unlikely you will receive a full refund.