Is it safe to travel to Scotland? Travel warnings amid Storm Babet

The Met Office has forecast exceptionally wet conditions across parts of eastern Scotland on Thursday and Friday, with very strong winds in the northern half of the country due to Storm Babet. Wet weather is set to continue across Scotland through Saturday.

As a result, ScotRail has said some services will be withdrawn.

The Met Office says the weather seen during Storm Babet will be exceptional. Meteorologist Alex Burkill says "this isn't usual autumn weather, even for Scotland".

"It is going to be exceptionally wet and very windy, which is why we are going to see some severe disruption," he adds.

Around 350 residents living in the county of Angus have been advised to leave them homes over flooding fears.

This is the first red warning to be put in place since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Is it safe to travel to Scotland?

Due to the red weather warning, ScotRail has said services will be withdrawn on some routes in the north and north-east of the country.

Customers are advised by ScotRail that they should only travel if necessary on the routes affected by the weather warnings.

From the start of service on Thursday, ScotRail will suspend services between:

Aberdeen and Elgin

Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife

Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee

Dunblane and Perth

Perth and Aviemore

Tain and Wick/Thurso

All Fife Circle services

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness, and between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness will be affected.

Due to the likelihood of flooding and poor driving conditions, customers on these routes are advised not to travel as no alternative transport is available.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "The Met Office has issued red and amber weather warnings for Storm Babet, with heavy rain across eastern Scotland, and heavy rain and high winds in central and northern Scotland.â€¯â€¯

"We know the impact that the withdrawal of some train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. This is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

"In order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will be in place as a precautionary measure on other routes in Scotland, which will mean longer journey times.

"For routes in the south and west of Scotland, customers are encouraged to check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, mobile app, or social media channels for live updates."