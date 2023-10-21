Israel: Advice for travellers as Foreign Office warns against trips and airlines cancel flights

The Foreign Office is currently advising British nationals to avoid all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories - Getty

The Foreign Office has issued an advisory warning British nationals to avoid all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, following an outbreak of violence in the region.

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired thousands of rockets from Gaza into Israel as armed militants crossed the border, killing hundreds of civilians and taking others hostage.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared that Israel was “at war” with Hamas and its Air Force has carried out strikes on targets in Gaza. The conflict continues.

The Israeli government has declared a state of emergency and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warns that air or land borders could close at short notice. A number of international airlines have suspended flights to and from the country.

The FCDO warns: “There is currently a large-scale conflict happening in areas of southern Israel close to the border with Gaza. Israel has often responded with air strikes into Gaza. Make sure you know the safety actions that you should take if an Israeli warning siren sounds, follow advice from local authorities and stay informed of the security situation through the media and this travel advice. No warning sirens will sound inside Gaza.”

Below we outline what you should do if you are in Israel, or have a holiday planned in the region, with advice on safety, cancellation, refunds and travel insurance claims.

What does the Foreign Office say?

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) office has issued a warning “against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories”.

It also advises against all travel to Gaza, the Shebaa Farms and Ghajjar, within 4km of the border with Lebanon, within 500m of the border with Syria (the ‘Alpha Line’), the area southwest of Ashkelon, the area south of route 35 and west of route 40 as far as Tlalim, not including Be’er Sheva, the area west of Be’er Sheva and the area north of route 211.

It adds: “In Israel and the West Bank, there is a risk of violent incidents, including stabbings, shootings, arson, vehicle rammings and stone throwing attacks on people and vehicles. These incidents have involved protestors (both Israelis and Palestinians), Israeli security forces, and civilians (including Israeli settlers). There is a risk that tourists or bystanders could be caught up in any of these types of incident.”

The FCDO’s advice is likely to update in the coming days and weeks; check the Foreign Office’s Israel advice page to the latest information.

I have a trip planned to Israel, what does this mean for me?

Even if your flight has not been cancelled (see below), it is always advisable to take FCDO warnings seriously and to rearrange your travel plans accordingly. If the FCDO warns against all travel or all but essential travel before you fly, then (unless you have a policy with a specialist company) it is likely that your insurance will be invalidated. This means that any claims you attempt to make would not be paid.

I am already in Israel, what should I do?

The Foreign Office urges British nationals in the conflict area to register their presence in Israel with the FCDO, and to follow local advice: “If you are in an area affected by the fighting you should follow the instructions of Israeli Home Front Command.” You can find more information from the Israel Home Front Command on oref.org or by calling 104 if you are in Israel.

If you are in Israel and need urgent assistance, the Foreign Office advises: “If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission. Consular support is severely limited in parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Occupied Golan Heights where the FCDO has existing advice against all travel.”

The British Embassy in Tel Aviv can be contacted on +972 (0)3 725 1222 or +972 (2) 5414100. If you experience technical difficulties or if you are in the UK, call +44 20 7008 5000.

Regarding assisted departure from Israel, the FCDO says: “The booking portal for HMG assisted flights has now closed. Commercial International flights continue to operate from Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv and Ramon airport in Eilat but are limited and may be cancelled at short notice.”

I have a holiday booked, will I get a refund?

If you have booked your holiday to Israel with an ATOL-protected tour operator, then you will be eligible for a refund. A spokesperson for the travel trade association, ABTA, said: “If you’re travelling on a package and your holiday has been cancelled due to the advice change, you can either defer your date of travel, travel to an alternative destination or receive a full refund.” Contact your travel agent or tour operator to discuss your options.

If you have booked your flights and accommodation independently, then you should contact your airline and hotel to find out your options.

Are airlines still flying to Tel Aviv?

Nearly all major airlines have suspended services to Israel, including British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, Wizz Air, Air France, Lufthansa, Finnair, TAP Air Portugal and Emirates.

The UK Government has been operating flights between Tel Aviv and Cyprus to help British nationals seeking to leave Israel, due to the shortage in commercial flights available.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al says: “Flights operate as scheduled. Due to the situation, there may be a change in the departure times of some flights. We advise our customers to follow our flight schedule.”

What about cruise lines?

Numerous cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Carnival and NCL, were scheduled to visit Israel and the surrounding region in the coming weeks. All have adjusted their itineraries. For example, Celebrity Apex, which was due to visit ports in Israel and Egypt this month, will instead calling at the Greek islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes, as well as Bodrum, Turkey.

How long will the advisory stay in place?

It is unclear, but Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Israelis to brace themselves for “a long and difficult war”, which suggests trips to the region will be affected for some time. You can set up an alert to receive FCDO updates by email, and you can follow the FCDO on X (formerly Twitter) at: @FCDOtravelGovUK.

Israel’s tourism sector, which has grown in recent years and revolves around beach-focused breaks in Tel Aviv and historical tours to sites like Jerusalem, will no doubt take a major hit. Tourism makes up 3.6 per cent of total employment in Israel, according to OECD data.

What about travel to the rest of the region?

Some British holidaymakers due to visit Egypt and Cyprus in the coming weeks have expressed concern about travelling close to the conflict zone. Check our advice page on Cyprus and Egypt for the latest information, with advice on refunds and safety concerns, plus our advice pages on Dubai, Morocco and Turkey.