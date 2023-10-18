Is it safe to travel to Cyprus during the Israel-Gaza conflict?

Thousands of jetsetters will be travelling to the likes of Cyprus over the coming months in search of winter sunshine.

However, Cyprus is close to Israel and the Gaza Strip, making people worry about whether it is safe to travel there.

Thousands of people in Israel and the Gaza Strip have been killed after fighting broke out almost two weeks ago, and Israel has closed off supplies to the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday night a hospital sheltering hundreds of Palestinian civilians who had been told to leave their homes was hit. According to unconfirmed reports, the explosion killed hundreds of people..

On Wednesday Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv to offer his full support to Israel. His visit follows visits by the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who also met the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in attempts to de-escalate the crisis and limit casualties. However, there is no end in sight to the war.

Here is what you need to know if you are planning to travel to Cyprus despite its proximity to the conflict.

Is it safe to travel to Cyprus now?

At present, Cyprus has not been affected by the conflict and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has not issued any advice against travelling to Cyprus.

There are currently no FCDO warnings for travelling to Cyprus, and official guidance has remained unchanged since this summer.

Flights and holidays are unaffected.

What is official government advice on travelling to Cyprus?

The UK Government has not issued any “do not travel” warning but it does give information about the safety and security of people when abroad on its website.

It warns: “There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets. You should remain vigilant at all times.”

It says while there have not been any terrorist attacks recently in Cyprus, it “cannot be ruled out”.

It also warns that although the Republic of Cyprus is a full EU member, not all of it is included in that.

The country is divided by the Green Line and the British Government does not recognise the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Do I need a Covid test to travel to Cyprus?

There are no Covid-19 testing or vaccination requirements for travellers entering Cyprus and travellers will not have to prove they have been immunised.

However, your passport must have been issued less than 10 years before the date you enter the country (check the ‘date of issue’) and be valid for at least three months after the day you plan to leave (check the ‘expiry date’).

You must check your passport meets these requirements before you travel. If your passport was issued before October 1, 2018, extra months may have been added to its expiry date.

Do I need a visa to enter Cyprus from the UK?

If travelling for a holiday or leisure, you do not need a visa to visit Cyprus. This rule allows you to stay for up to 90 days for tourism, visiting friends or family, attending business meetings, or short-term study.

To stay longer or if visiting for other reasons, check what you need from the Cyprus High Commission.