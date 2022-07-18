Safe-T Group Expands Consumer Privacy Solution Portfolio with New Application for Android Users

 Company’s Privacy Solutions Now Available for Leading Portable Mobile Devices and Desktops Including Android, Apple iOS and Windows Personal Computers

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced the further expansion of its offerings with the release of its consumer privacy solution for Android mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

The new application for Android provides users with privacy protection tool. Utilizing advanced encryption technologies, the new privacy solution prevents a user’s personal data from being accessed or monitored. By blocking the ability to track or monitor a user’s online activity and history, their personal information remains private.

The Android operating system powers approximately 70% of all mobile devices in worldwide[1] use today representing a large and growing unserved global market for Safe-T. The launch of the Company’s consumer privacy solution for Android follows upon the success of its iOS version for Apple devices and the recent launch of its first application for Windows-based personal computers. Available for all major devices and endpoints, the Company’s solutions deliver an easy-to-use experience across all platforms while protecting a user’s data and privacy by blocking the tracking and monitoring of their internet browsing activities.

“Safe-T is committed to harnessing the power of its unique, easy-to-use privacy and cybersecurity technologies to help protect consumers from the increasing number of online threats they face every day. With the launch of our privacy solution for Android, we now have the capability to extend our reach across every major operating system and device platform in use today, presenting us with many exciting growth opportunities created by an increasingly connected world,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

For more information on Safe-T’s consumer solutions, please visit: https://cyberkick.com.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses CyberKick’s solutions ability to deliver an easy-to-use experience across all platforms, its ability to protect desktop computer users from identity theft and other online threats and its ability to attract and retain new Android customers. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
Safe-T Group Ltd.
813-334-9745
investors@safe-t.com

Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com

1 https://gs.statcounter.com/os-market-share/mobile/worldwide


